SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: The Falcons came into Week 8 fresh off an upset of Hempfield, were gifted with four Wilson turnovers and 11 Bulldogs’ penalties, but simply could not tackle Wilson’s playmakers in a 49-24 loss. The good news for Cedar Crest is it can reboot, with apparently winnable games left at Penn Manor and McCaskey, and earn a winning season. — Mike Gross

HEMPFIELD: In the Black Knights' 17-14 win over Manheim Township, Hempfield had more than double the amount of first downs (22 to 9), nearly double the amount of total plays (68 to 36) and dominated in time of possession (31:26 to 16:34). The Knights were able to keep those drives alive by converting 7 of 12 third downs and 3 of 4 fourth downs. No penalties and no turnovers also helped. It added up to Hempfield’s first win over Township since 2013. Up next is a meeting with Wilson, in which Hempfield will try to play spoiler and potentially force a three-way, first-place tie in Section 1. — John Walk

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The Blue Streaks entered Week 8 averaging more than 300 yards of offense per game. They were held to 145 — with just 30 rushing yards — on Friday in their 17-14 loss to rival Hempfield. Still, Township didn't commit a turnover and was only whistled for two penalties, while punter Matt O'Gorman put on a show on his three boots, one of which nearly stopped at Hempfield’s 1-yard line. A bend-but-not-break defense gave up 368 yards, but only 17 points on the scoreboard. Get the run game going a little bit more, and make a couple more stops on defense, and the outcome may have been different Friday. In other words, a young Streaks’ team is still very much a contender. — John Walk

McCASKEY: Just when it looked like they would post a come-from-behind win, a last-minute touchdown from Penn Manor was a gut punch for the Red Tornado. Despite the heartbreak, there were positive signs for McCaskey; the Tornado out-gained the Comets 294-206, and after the defense allowed a combined 100 points over the last two weeks, McCaskey surrendered 21 to the Comets, which included a punt return for a TD. And QB Matthew Remash completed 12 of 23 passes for 189 yards. — Joel Schreiner

PENN MANOR: The Comets proved, once again, they can win a close game. Friday’s 21-17 win at McCaskey was their fourth single-digit win of the season, and third by exactly four points. Junior QB Eli Warfel orchestrated the game-winning, three-play drive in the final 1:22, as the Comets assured themselves of a non-losing record for the first time since 2014. “We’re putting our program back where it’s supposed to be,” Warfel said. “It feels great.” — Joel Schreiner

WILSON: We learned the Bulldogs can play with anyone when they’re healthy. Wilson made plenty of mistakes Friday against Cedar Crest, but the playmaking of QB Brad Hoffman, RB Jadyn Jones and return specialist Cam Jones erased all of them — and more — in a 49-24 defeat of the Falcons. The big news is what Wilson learned as the game ended: Hempfield’s defeat of Manheim Township means the Bulldogs are where they’ve been, seemingly, since the L-L League began, in control of the Section 1 race. — Mike Gross

SECTION 2

COCALICO: How's this for a quarter? Up 21-14 at the half over Elizabethtown, the Eagles put up 21 points in the third ... on just 11 plays, five of which finished out the quarter on a scoring drive that ended in the fourth. Anthony Bourassa was having a quiet night by his own standards, but he broke off touchdown runs of 65 and 70 yards in the quarter, eventually finishing with 172 yards on 17 carries. Steven Flinton also had a 41-yard TD in the third, while posting 102 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards on nine touches, scoring three times. Cocalico also got a nice performance from Aaryn Longenecker, who finished with 93 yards on five carries. — Kyle Morgan

CONESTOGA VALLEY: With two weeks left in the regular season, the Buckskins can still pull out a .500 campaign, but CV can’t make mistakes like it did in Friday’s 63-0 loss to Manheim Central. Three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, a fumble, which was also returned for a score, plus a blocked field goal, which was returned nearly 50 yards, all spelled doom for the Bucks. CV found itself down 14-0 less than two minutes in, and 28-0 after one quarter. Few teams can erase those kind of deficits. — Steve Navaroli

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears had held Cocalico to 88 rushing yards in the first half on Friday, with just 23 from Anthony Bourassa, but wound up yielding 386 in the game. That's 302 yards in the second half, most of which were in the third quarter. Josh Rudy (13-for-22 for 247 yards, 3 TDs, INT), Pat Gilhool (4 catches for 77 yards, 2 TDs) and Braden Cummings (3 catches for 50 yards, TD) once again carried E-town's offense through the air, but the rushing attack got just 75 yards on 33 carries. The Bears were also whistled for eight penalties. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: When rolling, the Barons can play with anyone, and it’s safe to say Central was rolling during Friday’s 63-0 win at Conestoga Valley. Every facet of the game worked for the Barons, who scored touchdowns rushing, passing, defensively and on special teams. Perhaps overshadowed in the scoring output was Central’s defense, which limited the Buckskins to only 120 total yards, while forcing four turnovers — three of which went for scores. Of course, a punt return for a TD and a blocked field goal made the Barons’ special teams shine as well. — Steve Navaroli

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: For those who wrote off the Indians, think again. They are a silent 5-2 and have a weapon that gets little talk in Noah Rohrer. He not only excels on offense but on defense and special teams, where he is the kicker. But the success on offense should come as no secret, as the guys in the trenches are becoming the mainstay of the unit, and did a phenomenal job against Ephrata’s line, earning them a shout-out in the huddle from the coaching staff Friday. Donegal also put itself in position for a share of the Section 3 crown, should it win out the rest of the season and Ephrata downs solo leader Lampeter-Strasburg next week. — Matt Pawlikowski

EPHRATA: Even though the Mountaineers fell to Donegal, they showed something against the Indians. They are not a one-dimensional team as most thought. When RB Andre Weidman was triple-teamed at times, QB Sam McCracken proved he can throw the ball, and he has a receiving corps that is more than capable of making big plays. Jeremiah Knowles, only a sophomore, has a good rapport with McCracken, he has glue hands, and against Donegal he had a night fantasy football fans would love. Anthony Stidham is solid, while Kyle Emrey has tons of breakaway speed. This is also a team of resilience that has the ability to bounce back from all adversity, and has done so numerous times this season. — Matt Pawlikowski

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans have the ability to challenge anyone through all three phases of the game, taking advantage of a good game plan on offense and a handful of tenacious plays on defense and special teams to give Lampeter-Strasburg fans a bit of a fright in Friday’s Section 3 showdown. But costly penalties and big plays by the Pioneers turned a potential upset into a rout the other way, thus leaving Garden Spot empty-handed. — Daryl Simione

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers have the composure of a team that’s been through the regular- and postseason-grind. And Friday, L-S faced down a challenge from upstart Garden Spot, looking past some early struggles in the run game, a pair of 10-point deficits, and a handful of costly special teams blunders before mounting a comeback surge, outscoring the Spartans 43-3 over the game’s last 32 minutes and change. — Daryl Simione

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: The Crusaders needed to kick-start their offense and cash in on some big plays when they arrived at Lebanon on Friday. Mission accomplished. QB Will Cranford was the maestro with 163 passing yards and two scores, plus 109 rushing yards and a trio of TD keepers as the Crusaders — who snapped a two-game slide — piled up 415 yards and won by a resounding 71-8 margin over the Cedars. With games against Garden Spot and Donegal on the horizon, Catholic is hoping for a fast finish and perhaps a spot in the D3-3A playoffs. — Jeff Reinhart

LEBANON: The Cedars were singed for 60-plus points in a game for the second time this season, when Lancaster Catholic hung a 71-spot on Lebanon. It’s been two steps forward and one step back for the Cedars, who find themselves in another valley. And at 0-8, you know they’d love a win down the stretch to snap this skid. But the schedule-maker isn’t cooperating; Lebanon gets section front-runners Donegal and Lampeter-Strasburg to finish it out. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: The Dutchmen can run the ball. No secret there. A-C ran 76 plays from scrimmage Friday against Columbia, and 65 of those calls were rushes. The Dutchmen gouged out 415 yards on the ground — Rogan Harter was superb, with 241 yards and four TD sprints — but A-C couldn’t cash it in, falling to Columbia 62-48 in what looked like a basketball final score. With Octorara and Elco coming up, the Dutchmen’s defense will be under the spotlight to make stops. But A-C’s running game sure is gnarly. Kudos to the O-line patrolmen for continuing to slog it out in the trenches in a shootout game vs. Columbia. — Jeff Reinhart

COLUMBIA: The Crimson Tide scored on nine straight possessions Friday at Annville-Cleona, outlasting the Dutchmen for a crazy 62-48 victory. Columbia is alone in first place in the section chase with Elco and Pequea Valley still on the slate. The Tide is angling for its first section crown since 2002, so expect this crew to be focused and determined, especially when Elco comes to Columbia next week. And this: QB Robert Footman is the clubhouse leader for Section 4 Outstanding Back of the Year. He's been nothing short of stupendous for the Tide. — Jeff Reinhart

ELCO: Statistics and scouting will tell the Raiders' opponents that they love to run the ball. But Elco will make sure that you know it will run the ball, and that it doesn’t care that you know. For the first 18 minutes of the Raiders’ 43-32 win against Northern Lebanon, Elco did not have a single player line up in a wide receiver position. Though running against a full box, the Raiders did not go the air until late in the second quarter. — Dave Bohr

NORTHERN LEBANON: “They didn't quit,” can be a trite phrase, but the Vikings really didn't quit in a 43-32 loss at Elco. NL scored two touchdowns in the last 19 seconds. Ethan Ebersole ran in from one yard out before the Vikings recovered an on-side kick. On the next play, Kayden Clark caught a deflected pass for a 50-yard touchdown. It wasn't enough to turn the game around, but it was encouraging that an 0-3 Section 4 start hasn't dampened NL’s efforts. — Dave Bohr

