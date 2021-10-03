Here is what we learned about the Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams from the Week 6 games, as told by the reporters who covered all of the action …

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: The Falcons play hard to the end, and they’re led by RB Aadyn Richards, who ran for nine times for 103 yards at Manheim Township. Cedar Crest can move the ball down the field. However, the Falcons must convert when the opportunity strikes, especially in the red zone. Also, they must limit mistakes against the big boys in Section 1 games. — Steve Navaroli

HEMPFIELD: QB Cam Harbaugh threw three touchdown passes and completed 10 of 12 passes, including 8 of 9 in the first half, in the Black Knights’ lopsided win over McCaskey. “He makes great decisions with his arm and he can also run to get us out of trouble,” Hempfield coach George Eager said of Harbaugh. “Going down the stretch in Section 1, if he plays well, we feel good in every game.” — Joel Schreiner

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The two-game skid is history for the Blue Streaks, as Township is using its depth to its advantage as Section One play starts. Six different players carried the ball against Cedar Crest, led by Nick Good (100 yards, TD) and Isaiah Jones (66 yards, 2 TDs). Seven receivers caught passes from sophomore QB Hayden Johnson, including Michael Heckman and Good, who each had five catches and a score. — Steve Navaroli

McCASKEY: The Red Tornado’s offense was unproductive in Friday’s loss at Hempfield. The passing game was especially quiet, accounting for only two yards on three completions. McCaskey was also whistled for 10 penalties for 95 yards. A 46-yard pass play was called back early in the first quarter, and the offense was silent until Shymere Covington broke free for an 83-yard TD run in the fourth quarter against Hempfield’s second-team defense. — Joel Schreiner

PENN MANOR: After a 4-1 start, it might be back to the drawing board for the Comets after Friday's disappointing 40-6 home loss to Wilson, in which the Comets were held to 10 rushing yards, committed two turnovers and allowed Bulldogs' running back Jadyn Jones to run all over them. Said coach John Brubaker: "We have to figure out what we did wrong. We have to coach better this week, get the kids ready to play because we have a lot of good football teams ahead yet. We are 4-2. But we were humbled tonight, for sure. We'll learn from it. We'll come back with more fight in us next week.” — John Walk

WILSON: The Bulldogs returned to form Friday with a 40-6 rout at Penn Manor. They did so with a stout defensive effort that held Penn Manor to 10 rushing yards, forced two Comets’ turnovers and multiple sacks. Meanwhile, Jadyn Jones went for 156 yards with three TDs in his return. Perhaps most notably, however, is that Wilson did not commit a turnover, after having done so four times in a Week 5 24-21 loss to Manheim Central. Said coach Doug Dahms: “That’s what we preached all week. One play at a time. Getting Jadyn back is big. And we made some mistakes. But certainly not the game-driving mistakes like last week … a step in the right direction. We’re not there yet. But we needed the win.” — John Walk

SECTION 2

COCALICO: If healthy, which they were against Solanco, the Eagles are a formidable foe, have a quick-strike offense with its stable of runners, and its defense could be one of the better ones in Section two. Its youth also continues to mature as players such as freshman Brayden Eppinette see more playing time, giving the Eagles even more weapons to defend. — Matt Pawlikowski

CONESTOGA VALLEY: An all-around solid outing for the Buckskins in their 35-21 win at Elizabethtown. Nick Tran was a workhouse, rumbling for 177 yards and a TD hat trick on 25 carries. QB Macoy Kneisley (178 passing yards) had just three incomplete passes, though two were for interceptions. Still, he and CV's aerial attack, centered mainly on Jaiyell Plowden (4 catches, 122 yards, TD) and Aiden Johnson (2 catches, 48 yards, TD), were efficient, averaging just over 25 yards a catch. The defense also sacked Bears’ QB Josh Rudy three times. — Kyle Morgan

ELIZABETHTOWN: If not for an early deficit and a bizarre officiating mistake near the end of the first half, with the down markers that forced a phantom turnover on downs, the Bears may very well have come back against CV. Josh Rudy's last throw was an INT, but he was stellar otherwise, throwing for 264 yards and a TD on 25 for 37 passing. Pat Gilhool (9 catches, 86 yards), Braden Cummings (5 catches, 86 yards, TD) and Brady Breault (7 catches, 45 yards) were busy all night. However, after a couple of productive games, E-town's ground game faltered, totaling just 62 yards on 29 carries. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Barons took Friday’s opening kickoff and jammed the ball right down Warwick’s throat for a masterful, mistake-free 77-yard TD drive, capped by the first of three of Justin Heffernan’s TD runs. He was great. But Central’s vaunted defense was singed for 522 yards, and despite forcing a pair of turnovers, the Barons didn’t dent the scoreboard in the second half and lost to Warwick to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten. There is still plenty to play four over the next four weeks — including a district-playoff seed — so the Barons need to regain their focus. Pronto. — Jeff Reinhart

SOLANCO: The Golden Mules’ running game is solid and can rack up yards fast. Although QB Brody Mellinger led that attack, his arm actually isn’t bad, even though he went 0 for 5 passing. Should he find a receiver to connect with, this is a team that could surprise down the road. The Mules’ men in the trenches can also move. — Matt Pawlikowski

WARWICK: Balance, balance and more balance for the Warriors, who put up 522 total yards via air and ground in Warwick’s 35-28 win at Manheim Central. It was the Warriors’ fourth win in a row over the Barons. QB Jack Reed was a cool 31-for-40 for 336 yards up top, Cooper Eckert caught 14 passes, and he and Ryan Fink both had 100-yard receiving nights, and plow-horse RB Christian Royer rushed for 166 yards and four scores for Warwick, which opened defense of its Section 2 crown in grand style. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 3

EPHRATA: The Mountaineers’ 48-32 win over Lebanon on Friday included some big plays on special teams, by Jeremiah Knowles in particular. His 46-yard punt return in the first quarter put Ephrata ahead for good, 14-8. He also had a 29-yard punt return and a 36-yard kickoff return later in the half. Fellow receiver Evan Boley also recovered an onside kick attempt by Lebanon. — Dave Bohr

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: Coaches change, schemes don’t. John Manion retires, Victor Ridenour replaces him and the Pioneers just keep on rolling. Seven different ball-carriers totaled 285 rushing yards on 46 carries against Lancaster Catholic, including a 15-carry, 104-yard, 5-TD effort from QB Berkley Wagner, who also tossed a 13-yard TD, part of a 13-for-18, 192-yard night. — Dave Byrne

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Consistency on offense eludes the Crusaders. A week after putting up back-to-back 40-plus point games, Catholic struggled to generate extended possessions. On their seven drives between the two touchdowns they scored, the Crusaders went three-and-out three times, five-and-out once, missed a 54-yard field goal and threw two interceptions. While this was going on, Lampeter-Strasburg scored five times to pretty much put the game away. — Dave Byrne

LEBANON: Though still winless, the Cedars scored more points than they had in their first five games in a 48-32 loss to Ephrata on Friday. Lebanon had a strong running performance from QB Emanuel Mason (18 rushes, 159 yards), and he had two targets to throw to: Zahir Stoner (10 catches, 139 yards) and Munir Lowery (4 catches, 71 yards). There is hope for the Cedars if they keep the offense diverse. — Dave Bohr

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: Not one, not two but three Dutchmen backs zoomed for 100 or more yards Friday in A-C’s 41-0 triumph over Northern Lebanon. It was the Dutchmen’s first shutout victory since 2019. Chase Maguire (152 yards), Rogan Harter (112 yards) and Phoenix Music (100 yards) all crashed the century mark for A-C, which held the Vikings to 113 yards. — Jeff Reinhart

COLUMBIA: The Crimson Tide now has to be considered the favorite in Section 4. Columbia had a short roster due to COVID-19 concerns, trailed most of the way at Octorara, but kept battling and found a way to win, 48-46. The key truth wasn’t learned Friday so much as reinforced: QB Robert Footman — arguably the L-L League’s MVP so far — gives the Tide a puncher’s chance against anybody. — Mike Gross

ELCO: The Raiders aren’t going to let a 1-3 nonleague record derail their odds of a second-straight Section 4 championship. Following a convincing road win over Pequea Valley to open up section play, and set to host Octorara next Friday, Elco will try to do what the Phillies could not — sweep the Braves with the season on the line. — Daryl Simione

NORTHERN LEBANON: After that fun 2-1 start to get everyone’s attention, the Vikings have hit a speed bump with back-to-back losses, including Friday’s 41-0 setback against Annville-Cleona. NL’s offense hasn’t produced any points since a 27-0 win over Lebanon back on Sept. 17, and the Vikes managed just 113 yards against A-C. Safe to say NL’s offense needs an adrenaline jolt, especially with a date against high-octane Columbia up next on the schedule. — Jeff Reinhart

OCTORARA: The Braves have a vastly different interpretation of the rule on holding than the officiating crew that worked Friday’s wild 48-46 loss to Columbia. Octorara was whistled for holding nine times, among 12 penalties for 115 yards. The Braves battled, moved the ball through the ground and the air, and are unlikely to see another QB like Columbia’s Robert Footman this season. — Mike Gross

PEQUEA VALLEY: With senior wideout Dominic Wallace running clean routes and junior QB Peyton Temple showing the ability to hit him in stride, the Braves have the potential for a crisp passing attack. What PV can’t do is become predictable; Temple threw three interceptions against Elco, not because he made poor throws, but because the Raiders diagnosed the play and reacted. — Daryl Simione

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage