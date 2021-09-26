Here is what we learned about the Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams in the Week 5 games, as told by the reporters who covered all the action …

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: A heartbreaking loss for the Falcons, who nearly pulled off a late win if not for a fumble on a two-minute drill against Elizabethtown. Two things arguably did them in. First, turnovers at key moments. Along with the aforementioned fumble by Nolan Groff with just over a minute left, Alex Abreu got stripped near the end of the first half inside the Bears’ 10. Second, not getting the ball in Aadyn Richards' hands enough. He finished with 117 yards and two scores on 13 carries, but he only had five touches in the first half. — Kyle Morgan

HEMPFIELD: Black Knights' senior dual-threat QB Cameron Harbaugh took on his biggest workload of the season running the ball in Hempfield’s 27-21 win over Warwick, and he handled the duties just fine. Using an impressive combination of power and speed, Harbaugh had eight carries of 10 yards or longer on his way to finishing with 208 total rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 keepers. When you include his 145 passing yards and aerial TD, Harbaugh’s monster night added up to 353 yards of total offense. — Bruce Morgan

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Make that back-to-back whopper weeks for Blue Streaks’ sophomore QB Hayden Johnson. He was much-ballyhooed coming into the season, and he hasn’t disappointed. After going up top for 229 yards with five TD strikes in Township’s 48-21 victory at Cocalico, he’s 40-for-50 (a cool 80 percent) for 479 yards with nine TD strikes in the last two games — both victories for the Streaks. — Jeff Reinhart

McCASKEY: The Red Tornado’s offense was averaging 311 yards per game coming Week 5, which was second-best in Section 1, before being held to just 175 yards by Conestoga Valley’s defense. McCaskey’s lone score in Friday’s 35-7 loss was Shymere Covington’s 85-yard kickoff return. He had a second touchdown return called back in the fourth quarter. The Tornado has now surrendered at least 35 points in three of its first five games. — Joel Schreiner

PENN MANOR: Once again we saw that the Comets don’t mind playing from behind. For the second straight week, junior QB Eli Warfel executed a fourth-quarter, game-winning drive, capped by throwing the winning score. When Penn Manor got the lead late at Solanco, its defense made a stand. — Steve Navaroli

WILSON: The Bulldogs played without two of their top four rushers in Friday’s 24-21 loss to Manheim Central. In stepped Gavin Lenart, who had eight carries for 56 yards the entire season to that point. Lenart went for 42 yards on 11 carries in the first half Friday. But Wilson’s offense stalled in the second half, while also committing four turnovers. While the Bulldogs’ run game should get stronger with the return of some players in the coming weeks, their offense will have to know when to hold onto the ball and live for another down, instead of trying to force a big play. — John Walk

SECTION 2

COCALICO: The Eagles have some work to do, especially on defense. Heading into its Section 2 opener against Solanco, Cocalico is the only team in the L-L League to allow 1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus passing yards through five weeks. Good news: The Eagles are getting healthy, with some key kids due back in the immediate future. — Jeff Reinhart

CONESTOGA VALLEY: Coming off back-to-back losses in which they scored a grand total of 12 points, the Buckskins put up 14 in the first quarter in Friday’s 35-7 win over McCaskey. Thanks to his 150-yard night against the Tornado, Nick Tran is now averaging 104 yards per game this season. Tran also upped his season touchdown total to seven scores. — Joel Schreiner

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears escaped with a crazy 13-12 victory despite getting beaten by Cedar Crest in total yards (318 to 208) and first downs (15 to 12). Part of the issue for E-town on offense was the surprising lack of a passing game; after steady numbers through the first four weeks of the season, the Bears had just 82 yards through the air, and 55 of those came on the game-winning drive, when wideout Pat Gilhool found Braden Cummings on a reverse pass. Still, their running game did just enough to get the W. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: After giving up 101 yards and eight first downs in the first half at Wilson on Friday, the Barons’ defense locked in. After halftime, Central held the Bulldogs to 23 total yards, negative yardage on the ground, two first downs, recovered a fumble and snagged three interceptions, holding Wilson’s offense off the scoreboard; the Bulldogs’ lone score in the second half came on a kickoff return by Cam Jones. The Barons came away with a 24-21 win. Said coach Dave Hahn of the defensive effort: “It was just getting more guys to the ball. Once we started attacking in the second half we had more success.” — John Walk

SOLANCO: The Golden Mules’ vaunted rushing attack was slowed down a little, but was still very dangerous against Penn Manor, pounding out 228 yards on 49 carries. Solanco’s defense was solid against the Comets as well, however the Mules must clean up things such as being flagged 12 times for 110 yards. — Steve Navaroli

WARWICK: With junior Jack Reed under center and his top two targets Cooper Eckert and Ryan Fink flanking him, the Warriors have a big-play, quick-strike capability. In Friday’s loss to Hempfield, the Warriors needed less than two minutes on their opening drive before Eckert scored on a 56-yard strike. Fink hauled in TD catches of 19 and 30 yards, the latter of which gave the Warriors hope at the end of the game. — Bruce Morgan

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: The Indians’ effectiveness comes from their balance. Donegal had four touchdowns from four different players in a 28-14 win at Elco. Just as importantly, any of the four players could wind up with the football: Jon Holmes shined the brightest with 12 carries for 158 yards, but Elco could not key on him because Cody Stough had 11 carries for 47 yards, Noah Rohrer had nine rushes for 48 yards, and QB Landen Baughman chipped in with three keepers for 32 yards. — Dave Bohr

EPHRATA: It isn't as much as what we learned, but rather what Mountaineers’ fans learned. First, despite a 33-14 nonleague loss to Daniel Boone, based on the crowd support, Ephrata football is alive and well. Dropping to a lower section a few years ago and being competitive has energized the fans, who filled the parking lots, filled the home stands and wrapped around the one end zone — all on an Ephrata Fair Friday night. Secondly, the Mounts got punched in the mouth, as their coach Kris Miller said, and they didn't respond well. The Blazers, whose offensive line averaged 285 pounds per player, controlled both lines of scrimmage. Miller believes he'll have his team's attention this week, and that's a good thing heading into section play. — Eric Stark

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans captured a 56-0 shutout win Friday at Pequea Valley to snap their four-game slide. Garden Spot backup QB Kye Harting stepped in under center to replace starter Tristin Sadowski, who left the game with a minor injury in the first quarter. With Harting at the helm, the Spartans amassed more than 300 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. Garden Spot’s defensive unit, which entered Week Five ranked last in the league in rushing defense, yielded less than 70 total yards and forced five turnovers. — Kyle Kutz

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers have found their groove. L-S took care of Northern Lebanon by a 42-2 count for its fourth win in a row, and QB Berkeley Wagner was the catalyst. Check out this stat line: 173 passing yards with a pair of TD tosses, plus 121 rushing yards and two more scores as the Pioneers picked up even more momentum heading into their Section 3 opener at Lancaster Catholic. — Jeff Reinhart

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: What a difference a week makes. For the second consecutive week the Crusaders put 40-plus points on the board. This time they held their opponent to 14, a sure recipe for victory. Winning its third game in four starts, Catholic excelled in all phases of the game, led by seniors Tony Cruz, who scored three touchdowns, and Mason McClair, who totaled 192 all-purpose yards and a key forced fumble that turned the fortunes of the game. — Dave Byrne

LEBANON: Sustained offensive success eluded the Cedars against Octorara. Lebanon was just 1-for-11 on third- and fourth-down conversions and had just one possession where it picked up multiple first downs. Junior Alex Orosco had 49 yards on 12 carries to lead the Cedars in rushing for the second straight game. — Will Welliver

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: Four games into the season and ball security is an issue. As is defense against the run. The Dutchmen have fumbled 10 times in four games, losing seven. The first of four lost turnovers Friday against Lancaster Catholic killed a certain touchdown drive — on the opening possession of the game, no less — and put A-C in a hole from which it could not dig out. In their three losses, the Dutchmen have allowed opponents to rush for just short of 1,100 yards. — Dave Byrne

ELCO: One positive sign for the Raiders is that their run offense is wearing the opposition down late. The problem is that Elco is sometimes already too far behind for that to make the difference. In Friday's 28-14 loss to Donegal, the Raiders averaged 9.0 yards per carry in the last three quarters, but were already down 21-0 when the running game finally got going. It was reminiscent of a 35-32 loss to Conrad Weiser, in which Elco fought back from a 28-6 hole. — Dave Bohr

NORTHERN LEBANON: The Vikings mustered just 163 total yards and no offensive scores in a 42-2 setback against L-S. Northern Lebanon gets Annville-Cleona at home for its Section 4 opener next, and the Vikings need to get their mojo back, after that 3-1 start. They’ll also need to bone up on rush defense in practice this week, for when the Dutchmen bring their Veer attack to Fredericksburg. — Jeff Reinhart

OCTORARA: The Braves closed out the nonleague slate with a strong all-around performance at Lebanon. The offense tallied 50-plus points for the second time in three games, and the defense allowed a season-low 150 yards of offense in pitching their second shutout this season. Octorara will need more of the same when its hosts Columbia in the Section 4 opener. — Will Welliver

PEQUEA VALLEY: The Braves suffered a 56-0 loss to visiting Garden Spot. Despite holding a home-field advantage over the previously winless Spartans, Braves’ backup QB Jon Carter struggled in relief of starter Peyton Temple, who is out with a health issue. Third-string PV passer Dominic Wallace showed flashes of brilliance after Carter was ejected in the third quarter, even while contributing to the Braves' five offensive turnovers with two late interceptions. — Kyle Kutz

