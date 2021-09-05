Here is what we learned about all 24 L-L League football teams from the Week 2 games, as told by the reporters who covered all of the action …

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: Teams from larger schools are generally not as dependent on two-way players, but Brayden Koehler scored on both sides of the ball in the Falcons' 52-14 victory over Gettysburg. He caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jay Huber in the second quarter. Then he short-circuited a Warriors’ drive in the third quarter by scooping up a fumble and returning it 80 yards for a defensive score. — Dave Bohr

HEMPFIELD: The Black Knights ran into a buzz-saw against Manheim Central, which limited Hempfield to 67 rushing yards and blanked the Knights 14-0. The good news? Hempfield’s defense held the high-powered Barons to one offensive touchdown and picked off a pair of passes. “Our defense,” coach George Eager said, “played good enough for us to win the game.” Alas, Hempfield misfired on three fourth-down tries in the second half. — Jeff Reinhart

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: With its explosive offense, led by sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson, and senior WR Anthony Ivey and senior RB Isaiah Jones, the Blue Streaks will score points. However, Township will need to shore of its defense, which gave up 41 points and 452 yards at Dallastown. — Steve Navaroli

McCASKEY: Back to the drawing board for the Red Tornado, which took some serious momentum into their game against York after snapping a 26-game skid with an opening-night victory over Reading. But the Bearcats’ dominated, holding McCaskey to 13 rushing yards in a 54-7 win. For the second game in a row, the Tornado used Matt Remash and Kasir Taylor at QB. Keep an eye on that spot. — Jeff Reinhart

PENN MANOR: It was a rough Friday night for the Comets. While their defense was able to hold Lampeter-Strasburg scoreless in the first quarter, they tired quickly. Most of that had to do with the offense struggling mightily to move the ball; Penn Manor totaled 139 offensive yards against the Pioneers, and that just won’t get the job done. — Brian Markley

WILSON: For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs allowed 40-plus points to rival Governor Mifflin and fell in the Gurski-Linn Trophy game against their backyard rivals. True, Wilson had to tangle with Penn State recruit RB Nick Singleton, who scored three touchdowns. But the Bulldogs will need a little more bark in their rush defense moving forward. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: What occurred in Cocalico’s 33-27 loss to Cedar Cliff, perhaps team captain Ryan Brubaker said it best following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over Conrad Weiser. “We aren’t the team of years back. We have our own identity and need to fix things and not on Monday, but game-time.” For a quarter and a half, it's what Cocalico did against the Colts, rallying back from an early deficit again, and for a second week in a row, it appeared they would chalk up a W. But this time early miscues — mainly penalties — finally caught up to the Eagles again in the fourth quarter and proved costly. More than 250 yards were dished out to both teams by flag-happy officials. But if not for those few errors, the Eagles might be 2-0. — Matt Pawlikowski

CONESTOGA VALLEY: Get out of your own way and good things follow. As the first half drew to a close, the Buckskins should have been even-Steven in a shootout with Garden Spot. Instead, they trailed by nine points after a lost fumble, an interception and a pass interference penalty on what would have been a drive-stopping interception at their own two. A moment’s reflection at intermission, a successful gamble on the second-half kickoff and a plus-3 in the turnover department — including a blocked-punt recovery — paved the way to 24 unanswered second-half points and CV’s first win this season. — Dave Byrne

ELIZABETHTOWN: A brutal loss Friday for the Bears, who led Mechanicsburg 7-0 for most of the night before the Wildcats tied the game on a blocked field goal return for TD, then won in overtime. E-town’s defense came up big, forcing two turnovers and keeping Mechanicsburg to just 160 yards on offense. But the Bears’ offense had seven scoring opportunities in Wildcats’ territory, only scoring on the first. E-town couldn't come up with the TD when it needed in OT to extend the game. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: In Week 1, the Barons lit of the airways and the scoreboard for a 35-7 victory over D3-6A heavyweight Cumberland Valley. Friday, Central found another way to win: With a hard-nosed defensive approach. The Barons pinned back their ears back and blitzed Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh at will. Central has the beef up front and the athletes off the edge and up the middle to do a lot of damage defensively; the Barons have allowed just one TD in the season’s first eight quarters. — Jeff Reinhart

SOLANCO: Despite exceeding 250 yards of total offense on the ground, the Golden Mules suffered a 33-15 loss on the road Friday night to Kennard-Dale. An explosive showing from senior fullback Zach Turpen — 11 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown — gave Solanco hope throughout the game. Unfortunately, the Mules also experienced a drop in production on the defensive side of the ball in Week 2, allowing the Rams' Wing-T attack to amass more than 350 rushing yards. — Kyle Kutz

WARWICK: Back to the drawing board for the Warriors, who suffered a 28-21 setback at CD East on Thursday, one week after lighting up the scoreboard in a 45-22 win over Lampeter-Strasburg. Warwick’s offense sputtered a bit in the second half against the Panthers, who got two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win it. Keep an eye on the health of Warriors’ QB Jack Reed, who left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: “Last week the ball didn’t bounce our way — this week it did a little bit,” Indians’ head coach Chad Risberg said after his Indians beat Columbia. Donegal made the most of that — the offense was super-efficient, averaging nearly seven yards per snap, and all four touchdown drives involved fewer than four plays. Part of that was the field position; three scoring drives started on Columbia’s half of the field, thanks to a defense that recorded nine tackles for losses and swatted away a pair of fourth-down pass attempts. — Will Welliver

EPHRATA: The Mountaineers are 2-0 for the first time in 21 years after sashaying past Palmyra. Two weeks and two whopper games for Andre Weidman; he torched the Cougars for three TD runs, after returning the opening kickoff 86 yards for a score. Can Ephrata ride that momentum into Friday’s George Male Trophy matchup against backyard rival Warwick? The Mounts sure hope so. — Jeff Reinhart

GARDEN SPOT: It can be a trite aphorism but, if you don’t believe you can win, you won’t. Which is where the Spartans stand at this early point of the season. After a tough OT loss to Twin Valley in the season opener, the Spartans took a 23-14 lead over Conestoga Valley into halftime Friday and, with the ball to start the second half, were primed to take command. It never happened, as the Buckskins converted an on-side kick recovery into a touchdown and a blocked punt into a field goal on the way to 24 unanswered points in the second half. “We have a talented group of kids,” Spartans’ coach Matt Zamperini shared. “As a group they haven’t successfully responded to adversity. Until we conquer that unknown we’re not going to beat good football teams. Right now we need a few guys to stand up and say, ‘Follow me, and let’s go down swinging.’” — Dave Byrne

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers picked up their first win of the season on Friday night decidedly, beating Penn Manor 31-0. While they did dominate the game, they also committed 13 penalties for 110 yards, many of those bringing back big plays and killing otherwise great drives. L-S absolutely must clean the penalties up if it wants to stay competitive with some of the tougher teams they’ll face. — Brian Markley

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Entering the game with a goal of not giving up big plays as it had the week before against York Catholic, the Crusaders’ defense allowed only six Delone Catholic plays that produced double digits in yards gained, the longest going for 19 yards. Only one of those plays — a 12-yard pass play — came in the second half. The Squires’ longest drive came on their opening series as the Crusaders withstood a Delone attack that appeared to want to pound its way to victory. Senior Tony Cruz, along with rushing for a game-high 71 yards, spearheaded Lancaster Catholic’s defensive effort. — Kevin Freeman

LEBANON: The Cedars gave up 42 points in a setback against Reading, yes, but the good news Friday was that Lebanon’s offense sprang to life, coming off a 38-0 setback against rival Cedar Crest in Week 1. QB Pedro De’Arce is still figuring some things out behind center, but he rushed for 128 yards, as the Cedars piled up 230 rushing yards. But Lebanon has to stop people; the Cedars have given up 80 points and 693 yards in eight quarters. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: Though it was the second week of the season, the 38-14 loss on Thursday at Fleetwood was the Dutchmen's first game of the year. Though A-C did not have too many opening-day mistakes, the ones they had were unfortunately timed. An illegal shift wiped out a touchdown pass on the opening play. An illegal formation knocked them out of the red zone on the opening possession of the third quarter. And their only fumble came on a 4th-and-2 in the fourth quarter. — Dave Bohr

COLUMBIA: Sophomore receiver Artie Poindexter caught 10 passes to lead Columbia in receptions for the second week in a row. The Crimson Tide’s special teams were a mixed bag; sophomore Jayden Boone recovered a nifty on-side kick in the first half, but a poor punt set Donegal up with great field position. Senior quarterback Robert Footman continued to demonstrate he is a special — 27-for-52, 299 yards — but the Tide only rushed for 46 yards on 24 carries. An improved running game could go a long way to help Columbia’s playoff aspirations become a reality. — Will Welliver

ELCO: Cole Thomas made a very smooth transition to full-time QB in the Raiders’ season-opener, a 21-6 triumph over Schuylkill Valley on Friday. Thomas has taken plenty of snaps in the past, when he was Braden Bohannon’s understudy. In his starting debut, Thomas rushed for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Elco, which won its 14th regular-season game in a row. — Jeff Reinhart

NORTHERN LEBANON: The Vikings ran into a hot Hamburg outfit on Friday, and the Hawks pinned a 47-6 setback on Northern Lebanon, which couldn’t quite carry over the momentum from last week’s streak-snapping win over Pine Grove. That 12-game losing skid is over, but the Vikes are hoping to regain that mojo at home Friday against York Tech. — Jeff Reinhart

OCTORARA: Bravo, Braves’ O-line, which dominated from start to finish Saturday in Octorara’s 48-0 whitewash win at York Tech. That group — Kaden King, Josh Wentz, Angel Mauricio, Andrew Koennecker and Wesley Thompson — helped the Braves carve out 385 rushing yards on 26 carries — a nifty 14.8 yards per carry — with seven TD runs. Octorara will take a 2-0 record into their home opener on Friday against Pottstown. — Jeff Reinhart

PEQUEA VALLEY: Not the result the Braves were looking for on the scoreboard — Hanover 41, PV 20 — but coach Jeff Werner has found his new QB; Peyton Temple had a great debut through the air on Friday, clicking on 14 of 27 passes for 188 yards with three TD strikes to three different receivers. PV’s O is in good hands, but the Braves have to clean up the D after yielding 452 yards against Hanover. — Jeff Reinhart

