SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: Back to the drawing board for the Falcons, who were sailing along so swimmingly at 2-0 with the top-ranked offense in the L-L League heading into their Week 3 road trip to Carlisle. That trip didn’t work out so well: Thundering Herd 45, Cedar Crest 0. The Falcons’ high-octane offense was held to just 131 yards and zero points, and Cedar Crest must fix that in a hurry with with a trip to undefeated Class 5A powerhouse Governor Mifflin coming up Friday. — Jeff Reinhart

HEMPFIELD: The Black Knights showed a lot of moxie coming back from down early and on the road against reigning PIAA Class 6A finalist Central York. While Hempfield coming back to tie the game was impressive, it must do a better job limiting mistakes. This is especially true on the punt team, where a blocked punt went for a score and a fumbled snap led to another in Friday's loss. — Steve Navaroli

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The Blue Streaks had a couple of shots at beating Class 6A heavyweight Harrisburg on Saturday, but Township couldn’t cash in late. Turnovers hurt. And some ill-timed penalties. But Township went toe-to-toe with the powerful Cougars, and had a 17-14 lead in overtime on Matt O’Gorman’s 40-yard field goal. Alas, Harrisburg earned a 20-17 win, handing the Streaks their second stinger loss in a row. Township is wet behind the ears in some key spots, with multiple sophomores and a freshman getting big-time snaps. The future bodes quite well for this group. — Jeff Reinhart

McCASKEY: Big plays deliver big victories. The Red Tornado scored on eight of 13 possessions — plus a defensive touchdown — needing just 19 plays for those eight scores. They scored on rushes of 57, 30, 59 and 69 yards, and pass receptions of 22 and 44 yards. McCaskey cashed in three of Lebanon’s six lost fumbles, including a 30-yard scoop-and-score on an errant lateral in its 60-6 triumph. — Dave Byrne

PENN MANOR: QB Eli Warfel continues to do a solid job piloting the Comets’ attack, and he was particularly tough to bring down in Penn Manor’s 21-9 win over Northeastern. Warfel called his own number 13 times for 103 yards with a trio of TD keepers as the Comets improved to 2-1, while gaining some much-needed momentum heading into Friday’s tilt at Warwick. — Jeff Reinhart

WILSON: This is not the start the Bulldogs had in mind. After a terrific Week 1 win over Central Dauphin, Wilson has dropped back-to-back in-county nonleague games, to Governor Mifflin and Exeter. The Bulldogs are 1-2 for the first time since 2017, when they sandwiched a win over Spring-Ford between setbacks to Governor Mifflin and Central Dauphin. Wilson rallied for an 8-4 finish and a trip to the D3-6A semifinals that fall. This Bulldogs’ bunch needs to get things turned around — and fast — with Philly’s Martin Luther King coming to West Lawn on Friday, before red-hot Manheim Central comes calling in Week 5. No hands on panic buttons at Wilson. But it’s go time. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: Don’t look now, but injuries are plaguing the Eagles’ attack; reliable ball-carries Steven Flinton and Austin Vang reportedly missed Friday’s game against Governor Mifflin — which pinned a 56-0 L on Cocalico — and Anthony Bourassa, who came into Week 3 as the league’s leading rusher, left the game with an injury. That’s the last thing the Eagles need with a tricky Section 2 slate coming up right around the bend. — Jeff Reinhart

CONESTOGA VALLEY: A sour taste in the Buckskins’ mouths after a 19-0 setback to rival Lampeter-Strasburg in the 11th Lampeter Bowl on Friday. CV simply couldn’t cash in against the Pioneers’ stout defense, which pitched its second straight shutout. Flags doomed the Bucks, who also turned the ball over three times. These are things that can get cleaned up, and CV must do so quickly with a tricky road tester at Daniel Boone coming up Friday. — Jeff Reinhart

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears took a punch to the jaw against Lower Dauphin on Friday. For the first time this season, E-town’s defense showed signs of weakness, giving up 151 yards and two TDs on 11 carries to Falcons’ RB Jacob Kauffman. LD QB Braden Landis was only 9-for-18 through the air, but he did finish with 188 yards and 2 TDs; his receivers averaged just over 20 yards a catch. The Bears also have to fix some long-snapping issues, as five of their six tries were botched; three of their four punts were clean, but E-town had a field goal blocked for the second straight week, and also missed out on a PAT. On the bright side, Braden Cummings had a great receiving night, pulling in six passes from Josh Rudy for 105 yards. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: We knew coming into this season that the Barons would have a variety of skill-position weapons, ably fired by QB Judd Novak. What we’ve learned is they’ve built a defense, and a physical presence on the line of scrimmage, to go with the firepower. Central has allowed seven points, and just over 100 yards a game in three outings. The offense struggled out of the gate Friday, with just one first down after a quarter, and the Barons still beat Susquehanna Township 60-0. — Mike Gross

SOLANCO: The Golden Mules’ players are watching a lot of game tape, and it’s paying big dividends. “We require all of our kids watch 45 minutes of video per week,” coach Tony Cox said. “The fact that they’re on Hudl and watching video, looking at all the checks, I think it helps us a lot.” It showed Friday vs. Muhlenberg, in which QB Brody Mellinger made all the right reads under center in a 42-0 romp. It also showed when Josiah Forren made a drive-stopping interception in the end zone to preserve the shutout. “All those plays that we saw, we’ve been practicing,” Forren said. “So I saw it coming.” — Daryl Simione

WARWICK: The Warriors have an effective ground game to balance the passing game led by junior signal-caller Jack Reed and Co. Senior Christian Royer is a bull running between the tackles, as he particularly showed in the second half of Friday’s win over Ephrata, when he ran for 89 of his season-high 127 yards with three TDs. Yes, the loss of junior running back Brendon Snyder due to a Week 1 injury definitely hurts, but the Warriors also got strong contributions from others against the Mounts, including Colin Winters, who had a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Cooper Eckert, who used his speed to run for a couple of nice gains on jet sweeps. — Bruce Morgan

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: The Indians’ offense is flying now; they averaged nearly 10 yards a play against Eastern York, and the 483 yards from scrimmage were more than Weeks 1 and 2 combined. Defensively, Donegal held Eastern York to just 18 yards after halftime and 0-for-3 on fourth down. The Indians just need to find a way to keep points off the board early; they’ve trailed at the end of the first quarter in each game, and five of the seven touchdowns they’ve allowed were before halftime. — Will Welliver

EPHRATA: Andre Weidman is 6-foot-2, 201 pounds of a dynamite running back. Averaging 153 rushing yards per game in the Mounts' first two outings against Muhlenberg and Palmyra, Weidman only helped his numbers against Warwick with a 191-yard effort, in addition to scoring one of Ephrata's two touchdowns. Rare was it that the first defender brought down the junior back, as Weidman broke tackles, kept his feet moving and broke off seven runs of 12 yards or longer. Oh by the way, he also added a sack from his linebacker position. — Bruce Morgan

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans lost to Daniel Boone 45-17. However, Garden Spot never quit. Its offense was solid given the score line. QB Tristin Sadowski moved the ball well all night, going 18-of-29 for 221 yards with two touchdown passes. That said, the defense has to tighten it up when they host Cocalico on Friday. — Brian Markley

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: Safe to say the Pioneers have found their groove defensively; L-S’s 19-0 whitewash win over Conestoga Valley in the Lampeter Bowl was the Pioneers’ second straight shutout victory, and they haven’t given up a point since Aug. 29 against Warwick. The offense is still working some things out — L-S’s rushing attack against CV definitely picked up the pace, but the passing game is still a work in progress — but that defense? Whoa, Nellie. — Jeff Reinhart

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: The way Tony Cruz was running the ball, it looked for a while like the Crusaders were going to run Archbishop Carroll right off the field Friday. Cruz and the Crusaders’ defense dominated in the first half, but in the end, with the offense unable to get anything going in the second half, it was the defense which demonstrated it is the strength of this team, despite a few hiccups of its own. Being able to shake off its biggest mistake — allowing a 47-yard TD bomb with 10 seconds to play — refocus and turn back a potential game-tying 2-point conversion should serve as inspiration moving forward. — Andy Kehe

LEBANON: Turnovers are the bane of football coaches everywhere. The Cedars fumbled seven times, losing six and never established any momentum in a 60-6 setback against McCaskey. Confusion at the line of scrimmage on offense did not help either. Lebanon had 15 possessions, but managed just one sustained drive — helped by an illegal substitution penalty on McCaskey on a Lebanon punt — that bore touchdown fruit after a 59-yard completion on a screen pass gave them a first-and-goal McCaskey’s 2. — Dave Byrne

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: It was just what the doctor ordered for the Dutchmen, who got their Veer offense cranking to the tune of 450 total yards in a 43-20 romp over Littlestown for A-C’s first win this season. The ground game clicked for 317 yards — a nod to the big dudes up front for carving out running lanes — and QB Gavin Keller had two TD keepers and a TD pass as the Dutchmen built some much-needed momentum for Friday’s tilt against Donegal. — Jeff Reinhart

COLUMBIA: In Week 2, the Crimson Tide started hot and finished cold in a 28-18 loss to Donegal that included double-digit drops by receivers. In Week 3, Columbia started cold and finished hot in a come-from-behind 36-20 win over Hanover. The Tide’s first three possessions included two interceptions, a sack and an 85-yard rushing score negated by a holding penalty. But that unit cleaned things up en route to 401 total yards, even without leading rusher Steven Rivas, who did not play. On the other side of the ball, after falling behind 20-8 with under five minutes left in the second quarter, Columbia’s defense dug in and held the Nighthawks to 23 yards the rest of the way. While Tide QB Robert Footman is a senior, much of the rest of Columbia’s varsity is young, so perhaps they’re still working out the kinks as they gain experience. — John Walk

ELCO: Luke Williams was outstanding in the Raiders' 35-32 loss to Conrad Weiser on Friday, but Elco was efficient in keeping the Scouts honest. Not by passing, as the Raiders only attempted two passes. But RB Jaxon Groy had three double-digit rushing gains, and QB Cole Thomas had two of his own, so Conrad Weiser could not go all-in on Williams. Groy finished with nine carries for 33 yards and Thomas had 15 rushes for 65 yards. — Dave Bohr

NORTHERN LEBANON: The pesky Vikings are 2-1 after a rip-roaring 33-6 win over York Tech. This is Northern Lebanon’s best start since the Vikes went 9-1 in 2017, and that loss came in Week 2 against Cedar Crest. Northern Lebanon went 9-2 that season, falling to L-S in the D3-4A playoffs. Friday’s hero was QB Grady Stichler, who had a 100/100 night: 106 rushing yards with three TDs, and 127 passing yards with another score. — Jeff Reinhart

OCTORARA: The Braves continued their early-season dominance with a 55-13 win over visiting Pottstown. Senior QB Weston Stoltzfus was unstoppable through the air — 256 passing yards and 3 TDs — while the Braves' backfield amassed 300-plus rushing yards on the ground. Although Pottstown showed signs of life on offense, Octorara yielded less than 200 yards defensively, and forced two key interceptions. — Kyle Kutz

PEQUEA VALLEY: If you would have told the Braves’ faithful that PV would score 37 points against Kutztown on Friday, pretty much everyone would have booked a Braves’ victory. PV got its 37. However, Kutztown put of a 76-spot and won going away. Needless to say PV has to clean things up defensively, after the Cougars gouged out 656 total yards — a staggering 587 of those stripes on the ground. PV’s offense has clicked — QB Peyton Temple has six TD throws in two games — but the D needs to tighten up. Stat. — Jeff Reinhart

