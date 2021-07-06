Because it’s never too early for some L-L League football news, here is the scrimmage schedule for the upcoming 2021 season — the 50th season of L-L League pigskin action.

Scrimmage dates are set for the weekend of Aug. 20-21, one week before the start of the season, with all 24 L-L League squads in action on Friday, Aug. 27.

Heat acclimatization practices begin Monday, Aug. 9.

FRIDAY, AUG. 20

Manheim Township at Manheim Central, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

Donegal at Steel-High, 9 a.m.

Coatesville at Wilson, 10 a.m.

Hempfield at Red Lion, 10 a.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Crest, 10 a.m.

Governor Mifflin at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.

Bishop Shanahan at McCaskey, 10 a.m.

Warwick at Exeter, 10 a.m.

Conestoga Valley at Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Cocalico at Ephrata, 10 a.m.

Solanco at Conrad Weiser, 10 a.m.

Minersville at Northern Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Palmyra at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.

Wyomissing at Lampeter-Strasburg, 10 a.m.

Garden Spot at Elco, 10 a.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Berks Catholic, 10 a.m.

Octorara at Oxford, 10 a.m.

York Tech at Columbia, 10 a.m.

Susquehanna Township at Pequea Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Kutztown at Annville-Cleona, 6 p.m.

Plenty more L-L League preseason news, notes and stories coming up, including a look at the scrimmage matchups, and teams returning to some normalcy after a topsy turvy 2020.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage