Don't look now, but the 2022 football season is right around the corner.

The 37 L-L League gridiron teams — hello, 13 Berks County squads coming on board this fall — are set for their scrimmage date on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Other key dates to circle with the season quickly approaching: Heat acclimatization practice week starts on Monday, Aug. 8, and the first weekend of games is Aug. 26-27. The regular season wraps up on the weekend of Oct. 28-29.

Here are the scrimmage matchups for Aug. 20, plus some notables …

Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, 10 a.m.

Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 10 a.m.

Boyertown at Daniel Boone, 10 a.m.

Central Dauphin at Hempfield, 10 a.m.

Central York at Cedar Crest, 10 a.m.

Cocalico at Ephrata, 10 a.m.

Conrad Weiser at Solanco, 10 a.m.

Elizabethtown at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.

Garden Spot at Elco, 10 a.m.

Kennard-Dale at Octorara, 10 a.m.

Lebanon at Boiling Springs, 10 a.m.

Manheim Central at Manheim Township, 10 a.m.

Northern Lebanon at Minersville, 10 a.m.

Panther Valley at Schuylkill Valley, 10 a.m.

Pequea Valley at Jenkintown, 10 a.m.

Pottsgrove at Governor Mifflin, 10 a.m.

Pottstown at Fleetwood, 10 a.m.

Salisbury at Kutztown, 10 a.m.

Steel-High at Donegal, 10 a.m.

Tamaqua at Hamburg, 10 a.m.

Twin Valley at Muhlenberg, 10 a.m.

Warwick at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

West Scranton at Reading, 10 a.m.

Wilson at Coatesville, 10 a.m.

Wyomissing at North Penn, 10 a.m.

York at Exeter, 10 a.m.

York Tech at Columbia, 10 a.m.

Executive Education Academy at McCaskey, 1 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley, 6 p.m.

NOTES: Longest drive for an L-L League team: Pequea Valley to Jenkintown, 60 miles. PV KO'd Jenkintown in a nonleague game last fall that went right down to the wire. ... Shortest drive for an L-L League team: Cocalico four miles to Ephrata. ... The last game of the day — L-S at CV in an early evening tilt in Witmer — pits the Pioneers against the Buckskins in the former Lampeter Bowl showdown. L-S (West Lampeter) and CV (East Lampeter) duked it out for that traveling trophy over the last several years, but when the Berks County teams joined the league, the sections were reshaped and the nonleague games were scheduled, the Pioneers and the Bucks couldn’t jive on a play date, so they’ll scrimmage instead. That means no trophy up for grabs, but L-S and CV, at the very least, will knock heads on the field this season — even though it won’t count. FYI: L-S blanked CV 19-0 last year in Witmer to grab a 9-2 lead in the Lampeter Bowl traveling trophy series. We’ll see if the Pioneers and the Bucks can set up a nonleague date for the 2024-25 schedule cycle and resume the series between neighboring school districts. … Governor Mifflin begins life after Nick Singleton when Pottsgrove comes calling to Shillington. ... Kennard-Dale at Octorara is a rematch from last year’s Week 1 clash in Fawn Grove, when the Braves got a late TD pass from Weston Stoltzfus, and then Stoltzfus’ interception on D with time running out iced Octorara’s 18-16 come-from-behind win over the Rams. K-D ended up going to the D3-4A semifinals — falling to L-S — and Octorara went to the D3 playoffs for the first time. … Central York coach Gerry Yonchiuk — the former Lebanon skipper — will bring his squad back to his old stomping grounds in Lebanon County to take on Cedar Crest. … Just a couple of all-L-L League matchups: Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic; Cocalico at Ephrata in a battle of those backyard neighbors; Garden Spot at Elco; Elizabethtown at Penn Manor; Manheim Central at Manheim Township; Twin Valley at Muhlenberg; and L-S at CV. And yes, it’s going to take a while getting used to typing in the Berks County teams as L-L League squads. … A four-pack of can’t-miss scrimmages for the true football buffs out there: Central Dauphin at Hempfield in a scuffle of D3-6A power punchers; Manheim Central at Manheim Township, which needs no introduction; Wyomissing, the reigning D3-3A champ and state runner-up, at D1-6A power North Penn; and Wilson, the reigning D3-6A runner-up, at D1-6A kingpin Coatesville. Circle those if you’re up for a pigskin road trip in mid-August. … Reigning D3-5A champ Exeter welcomes D3-6A heavyweight York for another intriguing matchup. Exeter’s defense will spend the morning chasing Bearcats’ ace RB Jahiem White, a West Virginia commit. … Reigning D3-1A champ Steel-High will be at Donegal, which is fresh off a trip to the D3-4A playoffs.

