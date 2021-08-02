Successful football teams always seem to shine in one particular area: Special teams.

A point-producing offense and a gnarly defense are nice. But the truly special teams always seem to thrive in the special teams department: Kickers, punters, return guys, long snappers and such.

The L-L League is set to return multiple all-star specialists this fall. It’s an impressive list …

KICKERS

Walker Martin, Garden Spot — Breakout season in the kicking department last fall for Mr. Martin, who clicked on 15-of-16 PAT boots and 3-for-4 on field goals, hitting from 46, 32 and 29 yards out, respectively. He earned Section 3 first-team all-star honors for his efforts, then spent this summer wowing onlookers on the camp/recruiting tour. He also picked up a Kohl’s Kicking Camps national ranking.

Trent McDowell, Solanco — Made good on 18-of-19 PAT attempts, drilled a 38-yard field goal and had three touchbacks on kickoffs last fall for the Golden Mules, picking up a Section 2 honorable mention all-star nod along the way. Also spent the summer making the rounds on the camp/recruiting circuit, and like Martin, McDowell also has a national ranking from Kohl’s Kicking Camps.

Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic — Drilled six field goals last fall for the Crusaders, including makes from 41, 33, 29, 23, 23 and 22 yards out, respectively, to pick up a Section 3 honorable mention all-star nod. One of those makes was an OT game-winner vs. Lebanon. Steady kicker — with a Kohl’s Kicking Camps national ranking — but his No. 1 position is punter. Keep reading.

Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township — Boomed 17 touchbacks on kickoffs and booted 34-of-36 PAT attempts for the Blue Streaks, picking up Section 1 honorable mention all-star honors as Township won its final five games in a row after a 0-2 start.

Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg — Reliable booter helped the Pioneers claim Section 3 and D3-4A championships, going 41-for-45 on PAT kicks and a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals; his makes were from 30, 27 and 25 yards out, respectively, and two of those field goals came in the D3-4A title game vs. Elco in crunch time. Reidenbaugh earned second-team all-star honors for his efforts.

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — No field goals, but a very steady 14-for-15 on PAT attempts last fall for Rohrer, who was a Section 3 honorable mention all-star selection.

Rheece Shuey, Elco — Flashed a big right leg for the Raiders, clicking on 21-of-22 PAT tries and 2-for-3 on field goal attempts, as Elco won the Section 4 flag and went to the D3-4A finale. Shuey’s FG makes were from 43 and 25 yards out, respectively; the 25-yarder gave Elco a 3-0 halftime lead over Lampeter-Strasburg in the district title game. He picked up second-team all-star honors along the way.

Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley — Made all four of his PAT attempts and drilled a 20-yard field goal for the Braves, picking up a Section 4 honorable mention all-star nod for his efforts.

PUNTERS

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — Handled the punting chores for the Falcons last fall, and picked up a Section 1 honorable mention all-star certificate for his efforts.

Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic — By the time he graduates from Catholic next spring, Mueller will go down as one of the best punters to ever compete in the L-L League. He was a Section 3 first-team all-star in that department last fall, and Mueller is the 51st-ranked punter in the country in the Class of 2022 by Kohl’s Kicking Camps. Special, special talent at the punter position, and destined to be a special teams fiend at the next level.

Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township — The all-star kicker also earned Section 1 honorable mention all-star status for his punting prowess last fall, averaging 32.9 yards per boot on 11 punts, with one touched down inside the 20 for the Blue Streaks.

Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley — Stoltzfus was a double special teams all-star performer for the Braves last fall, first at kicker, and then here again at punter, where he picked up a Section 4 honorable mention all-star nod.

RETURN SPECIALISTS

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — Red Tornado’s flank speed demon returned 18 kickoffs for 478 yards — averaging 26.6 yards per return — and he zoomed 93 yards for a kickoff TD return against Hempfield. Burks was a Section 1 honorable mention all-star return man.

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — Another burner and a major weapon in space, Flinton returned seven kickoffs for 122 yards (17.4 yards per return) and he ran back three punts for 83 yards (27.7 per pop) last fall. Flinton took a punt return 40 yards to the house for a TD vs. Garden Spot, picking up a Section 2 honorable mention all-star return-man nod.

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — Crusaders’ in-space spark plug was a Section 3 honorable mention all-star in the return department last fall.

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — Averaged more than 20 yards per kick-return last fall for the Buckskins, while also doing major damage lined up on the flank, in the slot, or in the backfield for CV. Big-time, multi-purpose weapon. Plowden was a Section 2 second-team all-star kick-return artist last season.

Mike Trainor, Octorara — Top returning rusher in the league, and also a terror from his safety spot, Trainor also does damage in special teams. Last fall, he averaged 28.8 yards on kickoff returns, and he was the Section 3 first-team all-star pick. Trainor rarely comes off the field for the Braves. Kid’s a gamer.

ATHLETES

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — Did a little bit of everything last fall for the Bears: Passed for 370 yards and a TD; rushed for 82 yards and a pair of scores; and caught 15 passes for 235 yards (15.7 yards per grab) with two TD receptions. Was a QB coming up, but will settle into the receiver position this fall — after earning a Section 2 first-team all-star nod as an athlete last season.

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — Stepped into the QB role for the Dutchmen last fall, and was A-C’s jack-of-all-trades performer: 180 passing yards and one TD toss; 390 rushing yards and six TD bolts; a pair of catches; plus 23 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. Maguire earned Section 4 second-team all-star honors as an athlete for his multi-purpose efforts.

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — Stuffed the stat sheet in all three phases of the game for the Mountaineers last fall. Check out these numbers: 262 rushing yards with a TD run; 11 catches for 157 yards with a pair of TD grabs; 67 tackles, including 5.5 stops for losses, plus a fumble recovery, a sack, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles; 740 all-purpose yards; and a nifty 93-yard kickoff return for a TD vs. Elco. Whew. Weidman earned a Section 3 first-team all-star nod as an athlete.

LONG SNAPPERS

Ethan Brown, Cocalico — A Section 2 second-team all-star pick last fall for the Eagles.

Austin Day, Manheim Township — A Section 1 honorable mention all-star pick last fall for the Blue Streaks.

Owen Fisher, Donegal — A Section 3 first-team all-star pick last fall for the Indians.

