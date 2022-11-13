2022 Hempfield at Manheim Township


Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League Week 12 playoff football game action

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from L-L League football Week 12 playoff games
Top L-L League football individual performances through Week 12 postseason action

RUSHING YARDS

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 21 carries for 250 yards, 6 TD

Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 17 carries for 214 yards, 3 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 22 carries for 205 yards, 1 TD

Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona — 16 carries for 179 yards, 2 TD

Josiah Forren, Solanco — 14 carries for 175 yards, 2 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 36 carries for 175 yards, 2 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 22 carries for 163 yards, 2 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 16 carries for 158 yards, 1 TD

Jaydon Goebel, Twin Valley — 23 carries for 157 yards, 1 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 16 carries for 131 yards, 3 TD

Josh Myer, Cocalico — 9 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 20 carries for 113 yards, 3 TD

Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 3 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD

Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 15 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD

Cole Harris, Solanco — 22 carries for 88 yards, 1 TD

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 11carries for 86 yards, 2 TD

Terrell Crawley, Lancaster Catholic — 4 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 10 carries for 82 yards, 2 TD

PASSING YARDS

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 17 of 20 for 298 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 13 of 22 for 223 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 16 for 160 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 9 of 10 for 152 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 11 of 21 for 147 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 8 of 13 for 132 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 11 of 16 for 130 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 16 of 29 for 123 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 5 of 10 for 80 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

RECEPTIONS

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 8 catches for 122 yards, 1 TD

Ty Werley, Hamburg — 8 catches for 62 yards, 1 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township —7 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD

Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 94 yards, 2 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 4 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 85 yards, 1 TD

Austin Valukevich, Wilson — 4 catches for 62 yards, 0 TD

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 3 catches for 32 yards, 0 TD

Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 3 catches for 24 yards, 1 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 3 catches for 56 yards, 0 TD

Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD

