Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League Week 12 playoff football game action …
RUSHING YARDS
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 21 carries for 250 yards, 6 TD
Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 17 carries for 214 yards, 3 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 22 carries for 205 yards, 1 TD
Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona — 16 carries for 179 yards, 2 TD
Josiah Forren, Solanco — 14 carries for 175 yards, 2 TD
Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 36 carries for 175 yards, 2 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 22 carries for 163 yards, 2 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 16 carries for 158 yards, 1 TD
Jaydon Goebel, Twin Valley — 23 carries for 157 yards, 1 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 16 carries for 131 yards, 3 TD
Josh Myer, Cocalico — 9 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 20 carries for 113 yards, 3 TD
Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 3 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD
Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 15 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD
Cole Harris, Solanco — 22 carries for 88 yards, 1 TD
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 11carries for 86 yards, 2 TD
Terrell Crawley, Lancaster Catholic — 4 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD
Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 10 carries for 82 yards, 2 TD
PASSING YARDS
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 17 of 20 for 298 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 13 of 22 for 223 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 16 for 160 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 9 of 10 for 152 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 11 of 21 for 147 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 8 of 13 for 132 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 11 of 16 for 130 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 16 of 29 for 123 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 5 of 10 for 80 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 8 catches for 122 yards, 1 TD
Ty Werley, Hamburg — 8 catches for 62 yards, 1 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township —7 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD
Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 94 yards, 2 TD
Cam Jones, Wilson — 4 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD
Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 85 yards, 1 TD
Austin Valukevich, Wilson — 4 catches for 62 yards, 0 TD
Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 3 catches for 32 yards, 0 TD
Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 3 catches for 24 yards, 1 TD
Micah Gates, Hempfield — 3 catches for 56 yards, 0 TD
Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD
