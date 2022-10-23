Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 9 games …
RUSHING YARDS
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 26 carries for 332 yards, 5 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 31 carries for 261 yards, 3 TD
Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 42 carries for 234 yards, 3 TD
Leland Moore, Hamburg — 37 carries for 232 yards, 2 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 27 carries for 202 yards, 4 TD
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 30 carries for 193 yards, 2 TD
Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 26 carries for 164 yards, 0 TD
Colin Winters, Warwick — 7 carries for 161 yards, 2 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 19 carries for 148 yards, 4 TD
Dakota Thomas, Kutztown — 18 carries for 135 yards, 1 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 15 carries for 133 yards, 3 TD
Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 23 carries for 129 yards, 1 TD
Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 9 carries for 121 yards, 2 TD
Jadon Burkholder, Garden Spot — 10 carries for 115 yards, 2 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Solanco — 3 carries for 115 yards, 1 TD
Jayden Goebel, Twin Valley — 17 carries for 115 yards, 3 TD
Josiah Forren, Solanco — 5 carries for 112 yards, 2 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 12 carries for 94 yards, 2 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 18 carries for 94 yards, 1 TD
Declan Clancy, Manheim Township — 10 carries for 91 yards, 2 TD
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 1 carry for 91 yards, 1 TD
Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona — 13 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD
Cleveland Harding, Wilson — 3 carries for 88 yards, 1 TD
Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 1 carry for 85 yards, 1 TD
Cole Harris, Solanco — 12 carries for 84 yards, 0 TD
Braeden Wood, Octorara — 7 carries for 84 yards, 1 TD
Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 18 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD
PASSING YARDS
Kael Erdman, Northern Lebanon — 21 of 31 for 344 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 12 of 15 for 218 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 16 of 24 for 216 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 13 of 21 for 190 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 10 of 17 for 186 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 9 of 12 for 184 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 10 of 18 for 176 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 18 of 36 for 176 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 8 of 13 for 170 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 17 of 33 for 157 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Amier Burdine, Reading — 8 of 17 for 156 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Brandyn Castro, Lebanon — 17 of 34 for 155 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 14 of 23 for 149 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 16 of 35 for 149 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 14 of 20 for 140 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 15 of 24 for 135 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Landen Baughman, Donegal — 7 of 14 for 131 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 7 of 10 for 121 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 8 of 20 for 109 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 13 of 24 for 108 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 6 of 15 for 104 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 6 of 11 for 102 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Ben Zechman, Wyomissing — 6 for 6 for 100 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 14 catches for 273 yards, 3 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 8 catches for 115 yards, 0 TD
Evan Rittle, Conrad Weiser — 7 catches for 38 yards, 1 TD
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 7 catches for 156 yards, 1 TD
Landon Tomes, Fleetwood — 7 catches for 57 yards, 1 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 6 catches for 56 yards, 2 TD
Alexandel Orosco, Lebanon — 6 catches for 58 yards, 0 TD
Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 6 catches for 78 yards, 1 TD
Dontae Petersheim, Pequea Valley — 6 catches for 55 yards, 0 TD
Paul Trace, Lebanon — 6 catches for 62 yards, 1 TD
Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 5 catches for 97 yards, 1 TD
Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser — 5 catches for 44 yards, 0 TD
Micah Gates, Hempfield — 5 catches for 26 yards, 0 TD
R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD
Max Heffner, Daniel Boone — 5 catches for 57 yards, 0 TD
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 5 catches for 129 yards, 1 TD
Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 95 yards, 1 TD
Jeff Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 4 catches for 80 yards, 1 TD
Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 115 yards, 1 TD
Kevin McFarland, Hamburg — 4 catches for 24 yards, 0 TD
Julian Morales, Hempfield — 4 catches for 65 yards, 1 TD
Ruben Mumper, Donegal — 4 catches for 67 yards, 0 TD
Luke Shaffer, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD
