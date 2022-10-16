Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 8 games …
RUSHING YARDS
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 27 carries for 302 yards, 4 TD
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 30 carries for 218 yards, 2 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 32 carries for 212 yards, 4 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 28 carries for 200 yards, 4 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 43 carries for 185 yards, 3 TD
Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 20 carries for 145 yards, 3 TD
Josiah Forren, Solanco — 19 carries for 139 yards, 1 TD
Czion Brickle, Fleetwood — 19 carries for 135 yards, 0 TD
Izaiah Gonzalez, Cedar Crest — 17 carries for 134 yards, 1 TD
Cole Harris, Solanco — 20 carries for 134 yards, 1 TD
Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 20 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD
Amier Burdine, Reading — 9 carries for 127 yards, 2 TD
Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 8 carries for 118 yards, 2 TD
Ayden Martin, Governor Mifflin — 4 carries for 98 yards, 1 TD
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 3 carries for 88 yards, 1 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 12 carries for 88 yards, 2 TD
Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley — 3 carries for 87 yards, 1 TD
Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 5 carries for 87 yards, 2 TD
Declan Clancy, Manheim Township — 4 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 10 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD
Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 5 carries for 84 yards, 2 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 16 carries for 81 yards, 0 TD
Tynan Harter, Governor Mifflin — 2 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES
PASSING YARDS
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 21 of 33 for 365 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 23 of 34 for 293 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 10 of 12 for 221 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6 of 8 for 221 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 16 of 23 for 214 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 9 of 13 for 211 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 13 of 20 for 200 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT
Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 11 of 27 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 18 of 31 for 190 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 5 of 8 for 150 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 13 of 18 for 138 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 14 of 22 for 133 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 10 of 14 for 130 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 8 of 12 for 125 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 11 of 25 for 118 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 12 of 24 for 112 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 5 of 16 for 112 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 6 of 9 for 109 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 10 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD
Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 8 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD
Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 7 catches for 85 yards, 1 TD
Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 7 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD
Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 101 yards, 0 TD
Julian Morales, Hempfield — 5 catches for 76 yards, 1 TD
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 5 catches for 81 yards, 0 TD
Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 64 yards, 0 TD
Gabe Benjamin, Hempfield — 4 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 4 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD
Owen Chernich, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD
Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 4 catches for 31 yards, 1 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 13 yards, 0 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 89 yards, 3 TD
Dillon Lackner, Schuylkill Valley — 4 catches for 32 yards, 1 TD
Alexandel Orosco, Lebanon — 4 catches for 41 yards, 0 TD
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 123 yards, 3 TD
Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 4 catches for 90 yards, 2 TD
