Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 8 games …

RUSHING YARDS

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 27 carries for 302 yards, 4 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 30 carries for 218 yards, 2 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 32 carries for 212 yards, 4 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 28 carries for 200 yards, 4 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 43 carries for 185 yards, 3 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 20 carries for 145 yards, 3 TD

Josiah Forren, Solanco — 19 carries for 139 yards, 1 TD

Czion Brickle, Fleetwood — 19 carries for 135 yards, 0 TD

Izaiah Gonzalez, Cedar Crest — 17 carries for 134 yards, 1 TD

Cole Harris, Solanco — 20 carries for 134 yards, 1 TD

Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 20 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD

Amier Burdine, Reading — 9 carries for 127 yards, 2 TD

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 8 carries for 118 yards, 2 TD

Ayden Martin, Governor Mifflin — 4 carries for 98 yards, 1 TD

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 3 carries for 88 yards, 1 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 12 carries for 88 yards, 2 TD

Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley — 3 carries for 87 yards, 1 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 5 carries for 87 yards, 2 TD

Declan Clancy, Manheim Township — 4 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 10 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 5 carries for 84 yards, 2 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 16 carries for 81 yards, 0 TD

Tynan Harter, Governor Mifflin — 2 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

PASSING YARDS

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 21 of 33 for 365 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 23 of 34 for 293 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 10 of 12 for 221 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6 of 8 for 221 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 16 of 23 for 214 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 9 of 13 for 211 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 13 of 20 for 200 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 11 of 27 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 18 of 31 for 190 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 5 of 8 for 150 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 13 of 18 for 138 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 14 of 22 for 133 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 10 of 14 for 130 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 8 of 12 for 125 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 11 of 25 for 118 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 12 of 24 for 112 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 5 of 16 for 112 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 6 of 9 for 109 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

RECEPTIONS

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 10 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD

Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 8 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD

Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 7 catches for 85 yards, 1 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 7 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 101 yards, 0 TD

Julian Morales, Hempfield — 5 catches for 76 yards, 1 TD

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 5 catches for 81 yards, 0 TD

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 64 yards, 0 TD

Gabe Benjamin, Hempfield — 4 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 4 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD

Owen Chernich, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 4 catches for 31 yards, 1 TD

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 13 yards, 0 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 89 yards, 3 TD

Dillon Lackner, Schuylkill Valley — 4 catches for 32 yards, 1 TD

Alexandel Orosco, Lebanon — 4 catches for 41 yards, 0 TD

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 123 yards, 3 TD

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 4 catches for 90 yards, 2 TD

