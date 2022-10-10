Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 7 games …
RUSHING YARDS
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 32 carries for 382 yards, 2 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 11 carries for 319 yards, 5 TD
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 23 carries for 202 yards, 4 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 36 carries for 197 yards, 0 TD
Cam Jones, Wilson — 15 carries for 189 yards, 2 TD
Dakota Thomas, Kutztown — 13 carries for 183 yards, 1 TD
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 21 carries for 172 yards, 3 TD
Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 16 carries for 159 yards, 1 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 27 carries for 152 yards, 2 TD
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 7 carries for 151 yards, 4 TD
Colton Focht, Octorara — 11 carries for 142 yards, 1 TD
Amier Burdine, Reading — 11 carries for 133 yards, 1 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 10 carries for 127 yards, 3 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 17 carries for 121 yards, 2 TD
Noah Bolin, Penn Manor — 13 carries for 108 yards, 2 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 19 carries for 99 yards, 0 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 22 accrues for 97 yards, 2 TD
Brayden Reis, Governor Mifflin — 10 carries for 97 yards, 0 TD
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 17 carries for 95 yards, 1 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 carries for 93 yards, 1 TD
Czion Brickle, Fleetwood — 17 carries for 86 yards, 1 TD
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 17 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD
PASSING YARDS
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 27 of 33 for 298 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 21 of 33 for 293 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 16 of 23 for 268 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 16 of 25 for 265 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 18 of 35 for 230 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 17 of 36 for 225 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT
Amier Burdine, Reading — 15 of 23 for 217 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 11 of 21 for 188 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 9 of 11 for 183 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 19 of 30 for 180 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 15 of 20 for 172 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 14 of 24 for 169 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 17 for 157 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 10 of 19 for 148 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Ben Zechman, Wyomissing — 8 of 10 for 137 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 7 of 14 for 122 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 12 of 21 for 119 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Jack Herr, Lebanon — 16 of 26 for 117 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 13 of 21 for 114 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
RECEPTIONS
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 12 catches for 190 yards, 2 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 12 catches for 139 yards, 3 TD
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 11 catches for 166 yards, 4 TD
Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 8 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 8 catches for 114 yards, 2 TD
Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood — 8 catches for 91 yards, 0 TD
Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 7 catches for 99 yards, 0 TD
Anthony High, Daniel Boone — 7 catches for 97 yards, 0 TD
Tristin McFarland, Fleetwood — 7 catches for 81 yards, 1 TD
Stoudamire Campbell, Columbia — 6 catches for 34 yards, 0 TD
Max Heffner, Daniel Boone — 6 catches for 64 yards, 0 TD
Gerrell McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 6 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD
James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 6 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD
Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 5 catches for 84 yards, 0 TD
R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 33 yards, 0 TD
Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD
