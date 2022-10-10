CE 20220930_EphvsGSpotFball_2.jpg

Ephrata’s Andre Weidman zooms past Garden Spot’s Nick Gleason.

Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 7 games

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from L-L League football Week 7 games
Top individual performances through Week 7 L-L League football games

RUSHING YARDS

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 32 carries for 382 yards, 2 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 11 carries for 319 yards, 5 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 23 carries for 202 yards, 4 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 36 carries for 197 yards, 0 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 15 carries for 189 yards, 2 TD

Dakota Thomas, Kutztown — 13 carries for 183 yards, 1 TD

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 21 carries for 172 yards, 3 TD

Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 16 carries for 159 yards, 1 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 27 carries for 152 yards, 2 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 7 carries for 151 yards, 4 TD

Colton Focht, Octorara — 11 carries for 142 yards, 1 TD

Amier Burdine, Reading — 11 carries for 133 yards, 1 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 10 carries for 127 yards, 3 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 17 carries for 121 yards, 2 TD

Noah Bolin, Penn Manor — 13 carries for 108 yards, 2 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 19 carries for 99 yards, 0 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 22 accrues for 97 yards, 2 TD

Brayden Reis, Governor Mifflin — 10 carries for 97 yards, 0 TD

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 17 carries for 95 yards, 1 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 carries for 93 yards, 1 TD

Czion Brickle, Fleetwood — 17 carries for 86 yards, 1 TD

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 17 carries for 82 yards, 1 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

PASSING YARDS

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 27 of 33 for 298 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 21 of 33 for 293 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 16 of 23 for 268 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 16 of 25 for 265 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 18 of 35 for 230 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 17 of 36 for 225 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT

Amier Burdine, Reading — 15 of 23 for 217 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 11 of 21 for 188 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 9 of 11 for 183 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 19 of 30 for 180 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 15 of 20 for 172 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 14 of 24 for 169 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 17 for 157 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 10 of 19 for 148 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Ben Zechman, Wyomissing — 8 of 10 for 137 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 7 of 14 for 122 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 12 of 21 for 119 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jack Herr, Lebanon — 16 of 26 for 117 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 13 of 21 for 114 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RECEPTIONS

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 12 catches for 190 yards, 2 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 12 catches for 139 yards, 3 TD

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 11 catches for 166 yards, 4 TD

Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 8 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 8 catches for 114 yards, 2 TD

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood — 8 catches for 91 yards, 0 TD

Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 7 catches for 99 yards, 0 TD

Anthony High, Daniel Boone — 7 catches for 97 yards, 0 TD

Tristin McFarland, Fleetwood — 7 catches for 81 yards, 1 TD

Stoudamire Campbell, Columbia — 6 catches for 34 yards, 0 TD

Max Heffner, Daniel Boone — 6 catches for 64 yards, 0 TD

Gerrell McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 6 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD

James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 6 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 5 catches for 84 yards, 0 TD

R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 33 yards, 0 TD

Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD

Top takeaways from Friday's Week 7 action: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 8
Fantastic finishes, milestone marks highlighted Week 7 action: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 9

