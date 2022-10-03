Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 6 games …
RUSHING YARDS
Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 17 carries for 218 yards, 2 TD
Declan Clancy, Manheim Township — 16 carries for 200 yards, 3 TD
Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 15 carries for 182 yards, 2 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 13 carries for 177 yards, 2 TD
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 21 carries for 164 yards, 3 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 13 carries for 161 yards, 2 TD
Derek Ruiz, Hamburg — 21 carries for 160 yards, 2 TD
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 17 carries for 154 yards, 2 TD
Cam Jones, Wilson — 17 carries for 139 yards, 2 TD
Cole Harris, Solanco — 28 carries for 138 yards, 1 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 16 carries for 130 yards, 1 TD
Alex Abreu, Cedar Crest — 11 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD
Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 10 carries for 114 yards, 0 TD
Jack Pfitzmaier, Manheim Township — 15 carries for 113 yards, 1 TD
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 7 carries for 112 yards, 4 TD
Shymere Covington, Manheim Township — 12 carries for 112 yards, 1 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 15 carries for 110 yards, 1 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Solanco — 6 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD
Dontae Petersheim, Pequea Valley — 22 carries for 103 yards, 1 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 21 carries for 102 yards, 2 TD
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 12 carries for 102 yards, 2 TD
Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 16 carries for 99 yards, 2 TD
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 9 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD
Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 6 carries for 87 yards, 2 TD
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 24 carries for 86 yards, 0 TD
Dakota Thomas, Kutztown — 14 carries for 84 yards, 1 TD
PASSING YARDS
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 11 of 14 for 250 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 15 of 26 for 235 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 12 of 23 for 201 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 12 of 19 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 11 of 21 for 190 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 15 of 20 for 181 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 11 of 25 for 151 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 10 of 23 for 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 8 of 10 for 137 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 11 of 21 for 136 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 9 of 9 for 135 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 21 of 31 for 127 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Brandyn Castro, Lebanon — 7 of 21 for 119 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 10 of 22 for 117 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 7 of 12 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 10 of 16 for 105 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
RECEPTIONS
James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 10 catches for 202 yards, 2 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 8 catches for 110 yards, 0 TD
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 7 catches for 141 yards, 1 TD
Braylon Beaver, Lebanon — 6 catches for 136 yards, 1 TD
Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 6 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD
Edison Case, Wilson — 5 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 5 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD
Ty Werley, Hamburg — 5 catches for 67 yards, 0 TD
Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 122 yards, 3 TD
Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 4 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD
Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 4 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 4 catches for 72 yards, 1 TD
Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD
Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 103 yards, 1 TD
