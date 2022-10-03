Warwick vs. Manheim Central - L-L League football
Buy Now

Manheim Central QB Zac Hahn (4) looks to pass against Warwick during second-half action of an L-L League Section 2 football game at Elden Rettew Stadium in Manheim on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 6 games

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from L-L League football Week 6 games
Top individual performances through Week 6 L-L League football action

RUSHING YARDS

Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 17 carries for 218 yards, 2 TD

Declan Clancy, Manheim Township — 16 carries for 200 yards, 3 TD

Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 15 carries for 182 yards, 2 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 13 carries for 177 yards, 2 TD

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 21 carries for 164 yards, 3 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 13 carries for 161 yards, 2 TD

Derek Ruiz, Hamburg — 21 carries for 160 yards, 2 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 17 carries for 154 yards, 2 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 17 carries for 139 yards, 2 TD

Cole Harris, Solanco — 28 carries for 138 yards, 1 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 16 carries for 130 yards, 1 TD

Alex Abreu, Cedar Crest — 11 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 10 carries for 114 yards, 0 TD

Jack Pfitzmaier, Manheim Township — 15 carries for 113 yards, 1 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 7 carries for 112 yards, 4 TD

Shymere Covington, Manheim Township — 12 carries for 112 yards, 1 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 15 carries for 110 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Solanco — 6 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD

Dontae Petersheim, Pequea Valley — 22 carries for 103 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 21 carries for 102 yards, 2 TD

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 12 carries for 102 yards, 2 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 16 carries for 99 yards, 2 TD

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 9 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 6 carries for 87 yards, 2 TD

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 24 carries for 86 yards, 0 TD

Dakota Thomas, Kutztown — 14 carries for 84 yards, 1 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

PASSING YARDS

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 11 of 14 for 250 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 15 of 26 for 235 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 12 of 23 for 201 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 12 of 19 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 11 of 21 for 190 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 15 of 20 for 181 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 11 of 25 for 151 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 10 of 23 for 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 8 of 10 for 137 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 11 of 21 for 136 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 9 of 9 for 135 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 21 of 31 for 127 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Brandyn Castro, Lebanon — 7 of 21 for 119 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 10 of 22 for 117 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 7 of 12 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 10 of 16 for 105 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

RECEPTIONS

James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 10 catches for 202 yards, 2 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 8 catches for 110 yards, 0 TD

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 7 catches for 141 yards, 1 TD

Braylon Beaver, Lebanon — 6 catches for 136 yards, 1 TD

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 6 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD

Edison Case, Wilson — 5 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 5 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD

Ty Werley, Hamburg — 5 catches for 67 yards, 0 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 122 yards, 3 TD

Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 4 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD

Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 4 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter —  4 catches for 72 yards, 1 TD

Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 103 yards, 1 TD

Roundup of L-L League football Week 6 [full coverage]

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags