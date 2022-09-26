Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the Week 5 L-L League football games:

RUSHING YARDS

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 21 carries for 201 yards, 2 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 10 carries for 179 yards, 2 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 30 carries for 177 yards, 3 TD

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 23 carries for 146 yards, 4 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 14 carries for 136 yards, 4 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 3 carries for 122 yards, 1 TD

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 8 carries for 120 yards, 2 TD

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 21 carries for 119 yards, 0 TD

Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 24 carries for 118 yards, 0 TD

Jonathan McQuillen, Conrad Weiser — 10 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 8 carries for 113 yards, 2 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 16 carries for 106 yards, 2 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Solanco — 8 carries for 94 yards, 0 TD

Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser — 5 carries for 94 yards, 1 TD

Amier Burdine, Reading — 15 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD

Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 6 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 17 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 15 carries for 91 yards, 3 TD

Ousmane Conde, Conrad Weiser — 17 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 19 carries for 89 yards, 0 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 24 carries for 87 yards, 1 TD

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 10 carries for 81 yards, 0 TD

Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 13 carries for 81 yards, 1 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 6 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD

PASSING YARDS

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 14 of 18 for 351 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 13 of 17 for 317 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 17 of 23 for 261 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 6 of 18 for 245 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 31 of 44 for 237 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 7 of 13 for 183 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 15 for 176 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 11 of 18 for 173 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 6 of 16 for 159 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 7 of 19 for 143 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 11 of 22 for 139 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 16 of 28 for 132 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 4 of 5 for 131 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 8 of 12 for 127 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 16 of 29 for 119 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 8 of 13 for 117 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 12 of 24 for 115 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

RECEPTIONS

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 9 catches for 154 yards, 1 TD

Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township — 9 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 7 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 6 catches for 67 yards, 0 TD

Asher Wolfe, Manheim Township — 6 catches for 73 yards, 0 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 226 yards, 0 TD

Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 5 catches for 42 yards, 0 TD

Josh Acker, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 66 yards, 0 TD

Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD

Trevor Evans, Warwick — 4 catches for 21 yards, 0 TD

R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD

Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 143 yards, 1 TD

Thomas Jeanes, Warwick — 4 catches for 41 yards, 2 TD

Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 7 yards, 0 TD

Tristin McFarland, Fleetwood — 4 catches for 28 yards, 0 TD

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 4 catches for 56 yards, 0 TD

James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 87 yards, 2 TD

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood — 4 catches for 22 yards, 0 TD

