Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the Week 5 L-L League football games:
RUSHING YARDS
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 21 carries for 201 yards, 2 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 10 carries for 179 yards, 2 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 30 carries for 177 yards, 3 TD
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 23 carries for 146 yards, 4 TD
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 14 carries for 136 yards, 4 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 3 carries for 122 yards, 1 TD
Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 8 carries for 120 yards, 2 TD
Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 21 carries for 119 yards, 0 TD
Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 24 carries for 118 yards, 0 TD
Jonathan McQuillen, Conrad Weiser — 10 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD
Cam Jones, Wilson — 8 carries for 113 yards, 2 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 16 carries for 106 yards, 2 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Solanco — 8 carries for 94 yards, 0 TD
Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser — 5 carries for 94 yards, 1 TD
Amier Burdine, Reading — 15 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD
Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 6 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 17 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 15 carries for 91 yards, 3 TD
Ousmane Conde, Conrad Weiser — 17 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 19 carries for 89 yards, 0 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 24 carries for 87 yards, 1 TD
Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 10 carries for 81 yards, 0 TD
Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 13 carries for 81 yards, 1 TD
Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 6 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES
PASSING YARDS
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 14 of 18 for 351 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 13 of 17 for 317 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 17 of 23 for 261 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 6 of 18 for 245 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 31 of 44 for 237 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 7 of 13 for 183 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 15 for 176 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 11 of 18 for 173 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 6 of 16 for 159 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 7 of 19 for 143 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 11 of 22 for 139 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 16 of 28 for 132 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 4 of 5 for 131 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 8 of 12 for 127 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 16 of 29 for 119 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 8 of 13 for 117 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 12 of 24 for 115 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 9 catches for 154 yards, 1 TD
Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township — 9 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 7 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD
Micah Gates, Hempfield — 6 catches for 67 yards, 0 TD
Asher Wolfe, Manheim Township — 6 catches for 73 yards, 0 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 226 yards, 0 TD
Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 5 catches for 42 yards, 0 TD
Josh Acker, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 66 yards, 0 TD
Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD
Trevor Evans, Warwick — 4 catches for 21 yards, 0 TD
R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD
Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD
Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 143 yards, 1 TD
Thomas Jeanes, Warwick — 4 catches for 41 yards, 2 TD
Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 7 yards, 0 TD
Tristin McFarland, Fleetwood — 4 catches for 28 yards, 0 TD
Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 4 catches for 56 yards, 0 TD
James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 87 yards, 2 TD
Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood — 4 catches for 22 yards, 0 TD
