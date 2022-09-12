Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 3 games:
RUSHING YARDS
Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 19 carries for 292 yards, 4 TD
Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 24 carries for 270 yards, 3 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 19 carries for 250 yards, 3 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 27 carries for 250 yards, 2 TD
Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 31 carries for 181 yards, 3 TD
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 30 carries for 158 yards, 1 TD
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 23 carries for 155 yards, 3 TD
Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 6 carries for 154 yards, 2 TD
Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 19 carries for 147 yards, 2 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 15 carries for 138 yards, 2 TD
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 18 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD
Brayden Brown, Ephrata — 12 carries for 128 yards, 2 TD
Josiah Forren, Solanco — 8 carries for 128 yards, 2 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 17 carries for 126 yards, 2 TD
Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 20 carries for 119 yards, 1 TD
Jaden Goebel, Twin Valley — 15 carries for 116 yards, 0 TD
Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico — 11 carries for 115 yards, 1 TD
Orlando Alvarado, Reading — 15 carries for 113 yards, 2 TD
Amier Burdine, Reading — 15 carries for 113 yards, 0 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 15 carries for 109 yards, 2 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 18 carries for 105 yards, 3 TD
David Ramsey, Fleetwood — 21 carries for 97 yards, 3 TD
Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser — 21 carries for 96 yards, 1 TD
Colin Winters, Warwick k— 14 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD
Devin Garcia, Berks Catholic — 5 carries for 92 yards, 0 TD
Brayden Reis, Governor Mifflin — 9 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 14 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 25 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD
Caden Tolosky, Daniel Boone — 9 carries for 85 yards, 2 TD
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES
PASSING YARDS
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 14 of 24 for 289 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 11 of 25 for 286 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 19 of 32 for 272 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 21 of 24 for 268 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 23 of 31 for 259 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 21 of 30 for 231 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 14 of 19 for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 25 of 33 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 9 of 18 for 206 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 7 of 7 for 203 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 15 of 31 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 14 of 21 for 195 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 18 of 35 for 194 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 9 of 14 for 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 14 of 28 for 151 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Amier Burdine, Reading — 8 of 18 for 147 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 9 of 14 for 140 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 7 of 15 for 136 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley — 7 of 14 for 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 23 for 126 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 11 of 18 for 107 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 7 of 16 for 103 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 7 of 14 for 100 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
RECEPTIONS
Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 13 catches for 138 yards, 3 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 10 catches for 208 yards, 2 TD
Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 10 catches for 100 yards, 1 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 9 catches for 47 yards, 0 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 7 catches for 148 yards, 1 TD
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 7 catches for 78 yards, 0 TD
Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 7 catches for 102 yards, 1 TD
Jace Conrad, Garden Spot — 6 catches for 125 yards, 0 TD
Gerrell McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 6 catches for 55 yards, 0 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown -- 5 catches for 29 yards, 0 TD
Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 5 catches for 74 yards, 0 TD
Edison Case, Wilson — 5 catches for 80 yards, 0 0T
Nate Conover, Ephrata — 5 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD
Micah Gates, Hempfield — 5 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD
Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 63 yards, 1 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 30 yards, 0 TD
Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 5 catches for 55 yards, 0 TD
Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 62 yards, 0 TD
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 5 catches for 85 yards, 3 TD
Asher Wolfe, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD
Josh Zolty, Twin Valley — 5 catches for 57 yards, 1 TD
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77