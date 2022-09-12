Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L football
Warwick’s Brendon Snyder (4) catches a pass and takes it in for a touchdown against Cocalico during first-half action of an L-L League opening-night football game at Cocalico High School in Denver on Friday, August 26, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 3 games:

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners for L-L League football Week 3 games
Top individual performances through Week 3 of L-L League football action

RUSHING YARDS

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 19 carries for 292 yards, 4 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 24 carries for 270 yards, 3 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 19 carries for 250 yards, 3 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 27 carries for 250 yards, 2 TD

Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 31 carries for 181 yards, 3 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 30 carries for 158 yards, 1 TD

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 23 carries for 155 yards, 3 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 6 carries for 154 yards, 2 TD

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 19 carries for 147 yards, 2 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 15 carries for 138 yards, 2 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 18 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD

Brayden Brown, Ephrata — 12 carries for 128 yards, 2 TD

Josiah Forren, Solanco — 8 carries for 128 yards, 2 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 17 carries for 126 yards, 2 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 20 carries for 119 yards, 1 TD

Jaden Goebel, Twin Valley — 15 carries for 116 yards, 0 TD

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico — 11 carries for 115 yards, 1 TD

Orlando Alvarado, Reading — 15 carries for 113 yards, 2 TD

Amier Burdine, Reading — 15 carries for 113 yards, 0 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 15 carries for 109 yards, 2 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 18 carries for 105 yards, 3 TD

David Ramsey, Fleetwood — 21 carries for 97 yards, 3 TD

Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser — 21 carries for 96 yards, 1 TD

Colin Winters, Warwick k— 14 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD

Devin Garcia, Berks Catholic — 5 carries for 92 yards, 0 TD

Brayden Reis, Governor Mifflin — 9 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 14 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 25 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD

Caden Tolosky, Daniel Boone — 9 carries for 85 yards, 2 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

PASSING YARDS

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 14 of 24 for 289 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 11 of 25 for 286 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 19 of 32 for 272 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 21 of 24 for 268 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 23 of 31 for 259 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 21 of 30 for 231 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 14 of 19 for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 25 of 33 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 9 of 18 for 206 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 7 of 7 for 203 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 15 of 31 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 14 of 21 for 195 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 18 of 35 for 194 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 9 of 14 for 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 14 of 28 for 151 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Amier Burdine, Reading — 8 of 18 for 147 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 9 of 14 for 140 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 7 of 15 for 136 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley — 7 of 14 for 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 23 for 126 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 11 of 18 for 107 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 7 of 16 for 103 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 7 of 14 for 100 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RECEPTIONS

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 13 catches for 138 yards, 3 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 10 catches for 208 yards, 2 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 10 catches for 100 yards, 1 TD

Nick Good, Manheim Township — 9 catches for 47 yards, 0 TD

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 7 catches for 148 yards, 1 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 7 catches for 78 yards, 0 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 7 catches for 102 yards, 1 TD

Jace Conrad, Garden Spot — 6 catches for 125 yards, 0 TD

Gerrell McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 6 catches for 55 yards, 0 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown -- 5 catches for 29 yards, 0 TD

Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 5 catches for 74 yards, 0 TD

Edison Case, Wilson — 5 catches for 80 yards, 0 0T

Nate Conover, Ephrata — 5 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 5 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD

Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 63 yards, 1 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 30 yards, 0 TD

Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 5 catches for 55 yards, 0 TD

Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 62 yards, 0 TD

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 5 catches for 85 yards, 3 TD

Asher Wolfe, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 56 yards, 1 TD

Josh Zolty, Twin Valley — 5 catches for 57 yards, 1 TD

