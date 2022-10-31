Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers in L-L League football Week 10 action …

RUSHING YARDS

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 42 carries for 302 yards, 5 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 24 carries for 248 yards, 2 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 28 carries for 244 yards, 3 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 30 carries for 201 yards, 1 TD

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 6 carries for 181 yards, 0 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 15 carries for 179 yards, 3 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 30 carries for 157 yards, 2 TD

Myles Watson, Northern Lebanon — 18 carries for 151 yards, 0 TD

Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 10 carries for 142 yards, 3 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 13 carries for 141 yards, 2 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 9 carries for 138 yards, 2 TD

Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 13 carries for 132 yards, 2 TD

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 14 carries for 117 yards, 0 TD

Elliott Kreider, Elco — 12 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 14 carries for 113 yards, 4 TD

Declan Clancy, Manheim Township — 19 carries for 111 yards, 1 TD

Ish Camacho, Conestoga Valley — 3 carries for 106 yards, 1 TD

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 16 carries for 104 yards, 2 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 22 carries for 103 yards, 0 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 27 carries for 99 yards, 3 TD

Brandon Jones, Governor Mifflin — 16 carries for 97 yards, 0 TD

Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor — 6 carries fo 96 yards, 2 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 6 carries for 94 yards, 2 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 16 carries for 91 yards, 3 TD

Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley — 19 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD

Cole Harris, Solanco — 16 carries for 88 yards, 1 TD

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 18 carries for 86 yards, 2 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 6 carries for 86 yards, 2 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 11 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico — 5 carries for 82 yards, 2 TD

Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley — 9 carries for 81 yards, 0 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

PASSING YARDS

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 17 of 24 for 304 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 17 of 21 for 248 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 20 of 35 for 205 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 5 of 6 for 190 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 17 of 25 for 190 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Amier Burdine, Reading — 7 of 10 for 180 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 8 of 18 for 174 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 15 for 172 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Kael Erdman, Northern Lebanon — 8 of 17 for 170 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 11 of 17 for 161 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 12 of 21 for 149 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 7 of 13 for 145 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 14 of 20 for 139 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 10 of 21 for 121 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 5 of 11 for 107 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

RECEPTIONS

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 9 catches for 118 yards, 0 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 8 catches for 186 yards, 2 TD

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 8 catches for 150 yards, 2 TD

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood — 7 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD

Mason Semmel, Hamburg — 6 catches for 70 yards, 2 TD

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 5 catches for 59 yards, 0 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 69 yards, 1 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 5 catches for 68 yards, 0 TD

Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata — 5 catches for 62 yards, 0 TD

James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 5 catches for 134 yards, 1 TD

Andrew Christophel, Warwick — 4 catches for 34 yards, 0 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 4 catches for 112 yards, 2 TD

R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD

Aiden Miller, Columbia — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 89 yards, 1 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 4 catches for 29 yards, 0 TD

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage