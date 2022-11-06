Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the first full weekend of playoff action for L-L League football teams …
RUSHING YARDS
Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 24 carries for 268 yards, 4 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 16 carries for 180 yards, 4 TD
Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 26 carries for 174 yards, 2 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 21 carries for 160 yards, 2 TD
Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona — 10 carries for 134 yards, 2 TD
Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 6 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD
Josh Myer, Cocalico — 12 carries for 99 yards, 3 TD
Devin Garcia, Berks Catholic — 6 carries for 70 yards, 0 TD
Derek Ruiz, Hamburg — 4 carries for 66 yards, 1 TD
Dominic Funk, Annville-Cleona — 8 carries for 65 yards, 1 TD
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 18 carries for 57 yards, 0 TD
Tyler Sload, Donegal — 9 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD
Nafis Blythe, Berks Catholic — 6 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD
PASSING YARDS
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 13 of 30 for 233 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 15 of 22 for 157 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 13 of 17 for 141 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley — 9 of 17 for 136 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 6 of 8 for 90 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 5 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD
Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD
Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 46 yards, 0 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 70 yards, 0 TD
Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 146 yards, 1 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 3 catches for 8 yards, 0 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 3 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD
Mason Semmel, Hamburg — 3 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD
Luke Spotts, Schuylkill Valley — 3 catches for 51 yards, 1 TD
Ty Werley, Hamburg — 3 catches for 54 yards, 1 TD
