Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the first full weekend of playoff action for L-L League football teams …

RUSHING YARDS

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 24 carries for 268 yards, 4 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 16 carries for 180 yards, 4 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 26 carries for 174 yards, 2 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 21 carries for 160 yards, 2 TD

Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona — 10 carries for 134 yards, 2 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 6 carries for 116 yards, 1 TD

Josh Myer, Cocalico — 12 carries for 99 yards, 3 TD

Devin Garcia, Berks Catholic — 6 carries for 70 yards, 0 TD

Derek Ruiz, Hamburg — 4 carries for 66 yards, 1 TD

Dominic Funk, Annville-Cleona — 8 carries for 65 yards, 1 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 18 carries for 57 yards, 0 TD

Tyler Sload, Donegal — 9 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD

Nafis Blythe, Berks Catholic — 6 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD

PASSING YARDS

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 13 of 30 for 233 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 15 of 22 for 157 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 13 of 17 for 141 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley — 9 of 17 for 136 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 6 of 8 for 90 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

RECEPTIONS

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 5 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD

Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 46 yards, 0 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 70 yards, 0 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 146 yards, 1 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 3 catches for 8 yards, 0 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 3 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD

Mason Semmel, Hamburg — 3 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD

Luke Spotts, Schuylkill Valley — 3 catches for 51 yards, 1 TD

Ty Werley, Hamburg — 3 catches for 54 yards, 1 TD

