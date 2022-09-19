Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the Week 4 L-L League football games:
RUSHING YARDS
Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 20 carries for 277 yards, 5 TD
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 15 carries for 244 yards, 4 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 26 carries for 199 yards, 2 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 31 carries for 191 yards, 2 TD
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 10 carries for 183 yards, 1 TD
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 9 carries for 173 yards, 2 TD
Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 11 carries for 144 yards, 3 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 18 carries for 140 yards, 0 TD
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 27 carries for 125 yards, 3 TD
Navis Blythe, Berks Catholic — 12 carries for 122 yards, 0 TD
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 15 carries for 121 yards, 4 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 15 carries for 119 yards, 0 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 19 carries for 118 yards, 1 TD
Cole Harris, Solanco — 21 carries for 118 yards, 2 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 24 carries for 106 yards, 2 TD
Dane Horning, Cocalico — 5 carries for 104 yards, 2 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 16 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg — 15 carries for 91 yards, 1 TD
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 10 carries for 91 yards, 2 TD
Gavin Glass, Cocalico — 2 carries for 88 yards, 1 TD
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 14 carries for 84 yards, 2 TD
Dontae Petersheim, Pequea Valley — 22 carries for 84 yards, 0 TD
Czion Brickle, Fleetwood — 5 carries for 83 yards, 0 TD
Josh Myer, Cocalico — 4 carries for 83 yards, 2 TD
PASSING YARDS
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 10 for 16 for 292 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 24 for 33 for 281 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 13 for 23 for 223 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 7 for 8 for 210 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Bradyn Castro, Lebanon — 16 for 32 for 205 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 9 for 18 for 202 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 16 for 35 for 192 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 18 for 25 for 179 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 16 for 26 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 13 for 24 for 160 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 9 for 20 for 147 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Amier Burdine, Reading — 11 for 28 for 139 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 7 for 15 for 134 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 4 for 9 for 133 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Dom Thornton, Elco — 7 for 16 for 131 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 5 for 12 for 121 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 for 13 for 120 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 10 for 14 for 105 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 6 for 10 for 101 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Max Heffner, Daniel Boone — 8 catches for 132 yards, 1 TD
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 8 catches for 122 yards, 0 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 6 catches for 163 yards, 0 TD
Derek Infante, Lebanon — 6 catches for 92 yards, 1 TD
Aiden Miller, Columbia — 6 catches for 45 yards, 0 TD
Cameron Bergman, Pequea Valley — 5 catches for 12 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia -- 5 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD
Caileb Howse, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 34 yards, 0 TD
Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 63 yards, 1 TD
Keldyn Loraw, Warwick — 5 catches for 59 yards, 1 TD
Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD
Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 5 catches for 38 yards, 0 TD
Owen Chernich, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 54 yards, 0 TD
Trevor Evans, Warwick — 4 catches for 35 yards, 0 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 159 yards, 2 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 65 yards, 0 TD
Nick Keller, Ephrata — 4 catches for 26 yards, 0 TD
Elliott Kreider, Elco — 4 catches for 86 yards, 0 TD
Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser — 4 catches for 65 yards, 2 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 4 catches for 16 yards, 0 TD
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 4 catches for 64 yards, 1 TD
