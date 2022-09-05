2021 Lebanon at Cedar Crest Football
Buy Now

Cedar Crest QB Jay Huber (5) throws a pass against Lebanon in the Cedar Bowl during L-L League Week 1 action at Earl Boltz Stadium in Lebanon on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League Week 2 football games:

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners for L-L League football Week 2 games
Top individual performances through Week 2 of L-L League football games

RUSHING YARDS

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 24 carries for 268 yards, 3 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 24 carries for 175 yards, 4 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 18 carries for 173 yards, 2 TD

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown -- 11 carries for 167 yards, 3 TD

Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 23 carries for 163 yards, 1 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 12 carries for 154 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 12 carries for 149 yards, 2 TD

Amier Burdine, Reading — 19 carries for 141 yards, 1 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 29 carries for 134 yards, 2 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 20 carries for 128 yards, 1 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 13 carries for 122 yards, 1 TD

Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley — 13 carries for 117 yards, 2 TD

Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 20 carries for 113 yards, 0 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 20 carries for 110 yards, 2 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 12 carries for 92 yards, 0 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 16 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 8 carries for 90 yards, 2 TD

Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 9 carries for 90 yards, 0 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 12 carries for 89 yards, 2 TD

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 9 carries for 89 yards, 2 TD

Zion Raison-Peters, Octorara — 14 carries for 86 yards, 0 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 15 carries for 79 yards, 1 TD

Derek Ruiz, Hamburg — 8 carries for 78 yards, 0 TD

Colton Focht, Octorara — 10 carries for 77 yards, 1 TD

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood — 5 carries for 73 yards, 1 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 8 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD

Terrell Crawley, Lancaster Catholic — 22 carries for 68 yards, 0 TD

David Ramsey, Fleetwood — 17 carries for 61 yards, 1 TD

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 15 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD

Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 1 carry for 60 yards, 1 TD

SCOREBOARD: Coverage of every Week 2 L-L League football game

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

PASSING YARDS

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 22-for-35 for 296 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 18-for-27 for 270 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 10-for-16 for 263 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot -- 20-for-33 for 248 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 17-for-23 for 223 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 13-for-18 for 210 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 15-for-29 for 206 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 12-for-15 for 181 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 14-for-24 for 180 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 12-for-15 for 175 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 12-for-18 for 173 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 13-for-31 for 151 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 14-for-29 for 148 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Dom Thornton, Elco — 6-for-9 for 147 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 6-for-9 for 135 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 6-for-20 for 138 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 12-for-38 for 137 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Ben Zechman, Wyomissing — 4-for-5 for 132 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 9-for-15 for 127 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 10-for-22 for 112 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Braeden Wood, Octorara — 6-for-14 for 105 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 9-for-14 for 103 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Pool shark: Cocalico's Jacob Kohl back on the gridiron after traveling country on billiards circuit

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

RECEPTIONS

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 9 catches for 168 yards, 2 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 8 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 7 catches for 55 yards, 0 TD

Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser — 6 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD

Nick Good, Manheim Township — 6 catches for 115 yards, 2 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 6 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD

Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser — 6 catches for 50 yards, 0 TD

Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 6 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD

Jack Waranavage, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 78 yards, 1 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 29 yards, 0 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 123 yards, 3 TD

Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 5 catches for 44 yards, 1 TD

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 43 yards, 1 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 83 yards, 0 TD

Edison Case, Wilson — 4 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 4 catches for 140 yards, 1 TD

Trevor Evans, Warwick — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD

Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 4 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD

Hudson Hess, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD

Chase Huber, Governor Mifflin — 4 catches for 47 yards, 1 TD

Thomas Jeanes, Warwick — 4 catches for 68 yards, 0 TD

Elliot Kreider, Elco — 4 catches for 86 yards, 2 TD

Ayden Martin, Governor Mifflin — 4 catches for 58 yards, 0 TD

Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 4 catches for 58 yards, 0 TD

Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 98 yards, 0 TD

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 4 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD

Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 34 yards, 1 TD

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 38 yards, 0 TD

Ty Werley, Hamburg — 4 catches for 77 yards, 2 TD

Meet Garden Spot's menacing tackle-maker, Spartans' senior two-way lineman Tyler Hurst

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags