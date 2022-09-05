Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League Week 2 football games:
RUSHING YARDS
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 24 carries for 268 yards, 3 TD
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 24 carries for 175 yards, 4 TD
Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 18 carries for 173 yards, 2 TD
Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown -- 11 carries for 167 yards, 3 TD
Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 23 carries for 163 yards, 1 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 12 carries for 154 yards, 1 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 12 carries for 149 yards, 2 TD
Amier Burdine, Reading — 19 carries for 141 yards, 1 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 29 carries for 134 yards, 2 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 20 carries for 128 yards, 1 TD
Cam Jones, Wilson — 13 carries for 122 yards, 1 TD
Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley — 13 carries for 117 yards, 2 TD
Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 20 carries for 113 yards, 0 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 20 carries for 110 yards, 2 TD
Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 12 carries for 92 yards, 0 TD
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 16 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD
Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 8 carries for 90 yards, 2 TD
Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 9 carries for 90 yards, 0 TD
Richie Karstien, Exeter — 12 carries for 89 yards, 2 TD
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 9 carries for 89 yards, 2 TD
Zion Raison-Peters, Octorara — 14 carries for 86 yards, 0 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 15 carries for 79 yards, 1 TD
Derek Ruiz, Hamburg — 8 carries for 78 yards, 0 TD
Colton Focht, Octorara — 10 carries for 77 yards, 1 TD
Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood — 5 carries for 73 yards, 1 TD
Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 8 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD
Terrell Crawley, Lancaster Catholic — 22 carries for 68 yards, 0 TD
David Ramsey, Fleetwood — 17 carries for 61 yards, 1 TD
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 15 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD
Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 1 carry for 60 yards, 1 TD
PASSING YARDS
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 22-for-35 for 296 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 18-for-27 for 270 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 10-for-16 for 263 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot -- 20-for-33 for 248 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 17-for-23 for 223 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 13-for-18 for 210 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 15-for-29 for 206 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT
Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 12-for-15 for 181 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 14-for-24 for 180 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 12-for-15 for 175 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 12-for-18 for 173 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 13-for-31 for 151 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 14-for-29 for 148 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Dom Thornton, Elco — 6-for-9 for 147 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 6-for-9 for 135 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 6-for-20 for 138 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 12-for-38 for 137 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT
Ben Zechman, Wyomissing — 4-for-5 for 132 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 9-for-15 for 127 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 10-for-22 for 112 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Braeden Wood, Octorara — 6-for-14 for 105 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 9-for-14 for 103 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
RECEPTIONS
Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 9 catches for 168 yards, 2 TD
Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 8 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD
Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 7 catches for 55 yards, 0 TD
Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser — 6 catches for 101 yards, 1 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 6 catches for 115 yards, 2 TD
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 6 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD
Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser — 6 catches for 50 yards, 0 TD
Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 6 catches for 99 yards, 1 TD
Jack Waranavage, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 78 yards, 1 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 29 yards, 0 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 123 yards, 3 TD
Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 5 catches for 44 yards, 1 TD
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 43 yards, 1 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 83 yards, 0 TD
Edison Case, Wilson — 4 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 4 catches for 140 yards, 1 TD
Trevor Evans, Warwick — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD
Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 4 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD
Hudson Hess, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD
Chase Huber, Governor Mifflin — 4 catches for 47 yards, 1 TD
Thomas Jeanes, Warwick — 4 catches for 68 yards, 0 TD
Elliot Kreider, Elco — 4 catches for 86 yards, 2 TD
Ayden Martin, Governor Mifflin — 4 catches for 58 yards, 0 TD
Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 4 catches for 58 yards, 0 TD
Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 98 yards, 0 TD
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 4 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD
Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 34 yards, 1 TD
Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 38 yards, 0 TD
Ty Werley, Hamburg — 4 catches for 77 yards, 2 TD
