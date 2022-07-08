We're about a solid month out from the start of L-L League football heat acclimatization practices, so here’s a look at some of the top players due back this fall. No official depth charts to report, and no word from the injury front or anyone switching positions, so here are the top returning rushers, passers and receivers due back to their respective teams this fall, including the 13 Berks County squads set to join the league as associate members this season …

RUSHING YARDS

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 214 carries for 1,430 yards, 6.7 avg., 18 TD

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 116 carries for 871 yards, 7.5 avg., 9 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 94 carries for 800 yards, 8.5 avg., 11 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 117 carries for 744 yards, 6.4 avg., 10 TD

Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 121 carries for 690 yards, 5.7 avg., 8 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 75 carries for 670 yards, 8.9 avg., 7 TD

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 65 carries for 669 yards, 10.3 avg., 8 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 105 carries for 657 yards, 6.3 avg., 8 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 72 carries for 524 yards, 7.3 avg., 6 TD

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 129 carries for 496 yards, 3.8 avg., 4 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 71 carries for 469 yards, 6.6 avg., 7 TD

Nick Good, Manheim Township — 56 carries for 432 yards, 7.7 avg., 3 TD

Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg — 67 carries for 431 yards, 6.9 avg., 8 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 64 carries for 457 yards, 7.1 avg., 5 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 86 carries for 416 yards, 4.8 avg., 6 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 124 carries for 404 yards, 3.3 avg., 0 TD

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 93 carries for 403 yards, 4.3 avg., 6 TD

PASSING YARDS

Jack Reed, Warwick — 166 of 286 for 2,431 yards, 20 TD, 5 IINT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 166 of 250 for 2,019 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 135 of 230 for 1,858 yards, 17 TD, 8 INT

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 107 of 192 for 1,498 yards, 10 TD, 9 INT

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 84 of 155 for 1,259 yards, 13 TD, 9 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 83 of 168 for 1,225 yards, 11 TD, 12 INT

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 70 of 141 for 1,215 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 64 of 147 for 1,087 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 80 of 135 for 966 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 66 of 158 for 927 yards, 9 TD, 10 INT

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 65 of 104 for 869 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT

Ben Zechman, Wyomissing - 54 of 92 for 794 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 57 of 111 for 777 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 61 of 129 for 712 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 33 of 98 for 706 yards, 4 TD, 9 INT

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 53 of 115 for 694 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 44 of 101 for 678 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 27 of 60 for 509 yards, 5 TD, 6 INT

Landon Baughman, Donegal — 28 of 66 for 504 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT

RECEPTIONS

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 48 catches for 822 yards, 17.1 avg., 9 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 45 catches for 856 yards, 19.0 avg., 10 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 39 catches for 446 yards, 11.4 avg., 5 TD

Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser — 36 catches for 528 yards, 14.7 avg., 5 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 32 catches for 306 yards, 9.6 avg., 2 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 31 catches for 580 yards, 18.7 avg., 2 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 30 catches for 276 yards, 9.2 avg., 1 TD

Branden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 30 catches for 682 yards, 22.7 avg., 8 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 30 catches for 552 yards, 18.4 avg., 4 TD

Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 29 catches for 488 yards, 16.8 avg., 5 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 28 catches for 409 yards, 14.6 avg., 5 TD

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 26 catches for 267 yards, 10.3 avg., 3 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 25 catches for 609 yards, 24.4 avg., 6 TD

Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 23 catches for 476 yards, 20.7 avg., 2 TD

Corey DiAntonio, Octorara — 22 catches for 423 yards, 19.2 avg., 8 TD

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 21 catches for 160 yards, 7.6 avg., 3 TD

Jayden Boone, Columbia — 20 catches for 386 yards, 19.3 avg., 4 TD

