It should be a fun race on the L-L League football rushing leaderboard this fall, with multiple talented running backs due back in the mix.

Speed backs. Fullbacks. Wing backs. Power backs. Scat backs. Backs aplenty. You name it. There are 11 all-star ball-carriers due back this fall, and they all bring a lot to the table.

Here’s a look at that group, with heat acclimatization week on tap for Aug. 9, scrimmages set for Aug. 21, and Week 1 games on the calendar for Aug. 27 …

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — After suffering a broken ankle during his sophomore season, Bourassa was back and better than ever last fall, bolting for 752 yards on 90 totes (8.4 yards per pop) with eight TD runs, and he was a Section 2 second-team all-star pick to boot. His magical moment: Bourassa shredded Manheim Central for 256 yards in a Week 2 win. Not the biggest dude around — he’s listed as a fullback on Cocalico’s roster — but he can scoot and make people miss. He’ll also be a marked back this time around; Bourassa won’t be sneaking up on anybody.

Robert Castagna, Solanco — In the Golden Mules’ ground-and-pound Flexbone attack, the fullback is key. And in Castagna, coach Tony Cox has a reliable, between-the-tackles grinder who chewed up 435 yards on 92 carries with a TD run last fall, earning Section 2 honorable mention all-star honors along the way for his dirty work.

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — Speed, speed and even more speed for Mr. Flinton, who is a real burner. An ultra reliable wing runner in the Eagles’ Flex/Veer set, Flinton scooted for 468 yards on 58 carries with a pair of TD sprints last fall, earning Section 2 first-team all-star honors. That’s 8.1 yards per rush, by the way. Flinton is also a special teams terror. Catch him if you can; he and Bourassa should be quite the yard-producing, TD-making combo out of Cocalico’s backfield in the coming months.

Richard Greer, Ephrata — Fun fact: Greer, who rushed for 304 yards on 94 attempts with four TD bolts for the Mountaineers last fall, is the only returning Section 3 all-star RB due back this season; he was a second-team selection last year.

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — Who was the league’s leader in yards per carry in 2020? Mr. Harter, who averaged a lights-out 12.6 yards per rush last fall, darting for 493 yards on just 39 takes, with seven TD scampers. Like Flinton at Cocalico, Harter — a Section 4 second-team all-star pick last year — has plenty of speed to burn, and he can do damage if he gets in space in A-C’s Veer scheme.

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — Expecting big things from this young man this fall, after Jones rumbled for 519 yards on 75 carries — 6.9 yards per touch — with five TD runs last season, when he earned Section 1 first-team all-star honors for the section-champ Bulldogs. Jones is an athletic specimen, and if he can find the holes, watch out; he’s a rushing champ waiting to happen. FYI: Jones had a mega-awesome 237-yard night in a must-have win over Manheim Township last fall.

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — Finally a senior — it seems like Richards has been with the Falcons forever, hasn’t it? — this could be a special season for Cedar Crest’s blue-chipper, who is still searching for a college destination. Gotta believe there will be scholarship offers waiting at the end of the rainbow for Richards, a two-way terror and athlete du jour. A Section 1 second-team all-star RB last fall, he zoomed for 343 yards on 64 carries with four TD runs, while missing a couple of games. Have to believe those stats — and his D numbers from his LB spot, where Richards is a heat-seeking missile — go way, way up this fall.

Steven Rivas, Columbia — The Crimson Tide wasn’t shy about going up top last fall, with 1,500-plus sky yards. But when Columbia went ground-and-pound to chew up the clock and move the chains, Rivas was a reliable runner with 435 yards on 67 sturdy carries with seven TD jaunts. He was rewarded handsomely with a Section 4 second-team all-star nod.

Mike Trainor, Pequea Valley — Who is the league’s leading returning rusher? That would be Mr. Trainor, who piled up 817 stripes on 122 workmanlike carries with 12 TD bolts last fall for the Braves, who had their finest season in program history. Trainor, Octorara’s blood and guts team leader, was a well-deserved Section 4 first-team all-star choice for his efforts. FYI: Trainor had an unforgettable 213-yard rushing night in a win over rival Pequea Valley in the Braves Bowl last fall.

Jake Williams, Elco — How’s this for a breakout ninth-grade season: Williams bolted for 660 yards on 63 attempts — that’s a snazzy 10.5 yards per carry — with five TD runs for the Raiders, who won the Section 4 crown and went to the D3-4A finale. Williams earned first-team all-star honors for his dynamite freshman campaign. Three more years of Williams? Elco will gladly take it.

Luke Williams, Elco — Jake’s big brother is also back, and he’s ready to do more damage for the Raiders. Williams earned second-team all-star honors last fall when he rumbled for 449 yards on 62 carries with five TD runs for Elco, which went 7-1. FYI: Luke and Jake have two younger brothers in the Raiders’ pipeline and yes, they both play football.

