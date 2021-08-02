Flank playmakers. Get your flank playmakers here.

There are nine pass-catching all-stars due back in L-L League football this fall — eight wideouts and a heavy duty tight end.

Here’s the list, with stats and notables aplenty …

Isaac Burks, WR, McCaskey — A Section 1 second-team all-star pick last fall, Burks was a major home-run threat on the flanks with 18 catches for 366 yards — a sizzling 20.3 yards per snag — with a trio of TD grabs for the Red Tornado.

Elijah Cunningham, WR, Solanco — A Section 2 second-team all-star pick last fall, Cunningham thrived in a Golden Mules’ offense known more for its ground-and-pound Flexbone tactics. He hauled in nine catches for 178 yards — a healthy 19.8 yards per snare — with a pair of TD catches.

Beau Heyser, TE, Lampeter-Strasburg — A Section 3 first-round all-star pick last fall, Heyser hauled in 26 catches for 531 yards — a solid 20.4 yards per grab — with four TD snags for the Pioneers. Heyser is a major red-zone target, and also flashed some breakaway skills last season, averaging more than 20 yards per catch. Matchup nightmare, especially when he’s one-on-one in space.

Ethan Heisey, WR, Cedar Crest — A Section 1 first-team all-star pick last fall, Heisey was a clutch home-run hitter in the Falcons’ offense with 22 receptions for 466 yards — an electric 21.2 yards per catch — with four TD grabs.

Anthony Ivey, WR, Manheim Township — A Section 1 first-team all-star pick last fall, Ivey is due back for his fourth season on the flanks for the Blue Streaks. Electrifying, game-changer Penn State commitment pulled in 23 catches for 506 yards — a lights-out 22 yards per reception — with five TD grabs last fall. Most athletic kid in the L-L League? Ivey is on the very short list.

Joel Martin, WR, Garden Spot — A Section 3 second-team all-star pick last fall, Martin caught a team-best 17 passes for 148 yards for the Spartans.

Mason McClair, WR, Lancaster Catholic — A Section 3 second-team all-star pick last fall, the Crusaders’ former QB made a smooth transition to full-time wideout with 15 catches for 228 yards — 15.2 yards per grab — with a TD reception.

Jaiyell Plowden, WR, Conestoga Valley — A Section 2 second-team all-star pick last fall, Plowden was a playmaker all over the field for the Buckskins. From his wideout spot, he had 10 receptions for 124 yards with a pair of TD catches.

Owen Sensenig, WR, Manheim Central — A Section 2 first-team all-star pick last fall, Sensenig is the league’s top returning receiver after he hauled in 31 catches for 676 yards — a nifty 21.8 yards per grab — with a league-best 11 TD receptions for the Barons.

