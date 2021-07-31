Have your sites set on winning an L-L League football section championship and then some playoff glory? Then you’d better be stout and ready to roll up front, where strong offensive line play is an absolute must, week in and week out.

True, the quarterbacks and the running backs and the receiver types put up all the fancy stats and score most of the touchdowns. But they do none of that — zero — without a strong O-line taking care of business in the trenches.

There are a baker’s dozen — 13 — all-star offensive linemen due back in L-L League circles this season, which is right up around the bend. Heat acclimatization gets started Aug. 9, the scrimmages are Aug. 21, and the Week 1 games are Aug. 27, so the clock is ticking.

Here’s a look at the 13 returning all-star O-line stalwarts due back around the league this season …

Noah Admassu, OG, Conestoga Valley — Section 2 Honorable Mention all-star last fall helped the upstart Buckskins crank out 265 yards a game, as CV won five games in a row down the stretch for a second-place finish, and plenty of good vibes heading into this season. Having Admassu back to help anchor the line is a great start in Witmer.

Ryan Brubaker, OT, Cocalico — This guy needs no introduction. Brubaker had 30-plus college scholarships in his back pocket, and this summer he made a verbal commitment to play for South Carolina in the SEC. Hello. Brubaker was a Section 2 second-team all-star pick last fall; he’s a sure-fire first-teamer this time around, and like Warwick’s Nolan Rucci before him, there should be plenty more accolades waiting at the end of the rainbow this season for Brubaker, who is a hulk, and should open many, many holes in Cocalico’s vaunted Veer attack.

Nick Del Grande, OT, Lampeter-Strasburg — No need for introductions for this guy, either. Another D1 blue-chipper, Del Grande made a verbal commitment to Coastal Carolina this summer, joining Brubaker on a long and winding recruiting trail. He was a second-team all-star pick in Section 3 last year, when Del Grande — tabbed the section's linebacker of the year for his ferocious sticks on D — helped the Pioneers win Section 3 and defend their D3-4A flag. Del Grande is an animal — on both sides of the ball.

Ryland Fittery, C, Manheim Central — When the Barons flash their powerhouse teams, they almost always have a dominant offensive line up front, doing dastardly damage in the trenches. In Fittery, coach Dave Hahn has a vet grinder and snap specialist to spearhead this year's group. The Section 2 Honorable Mention all-star knows his way around the line of scrimmage. If Central wants back in the lead pack — gotta believe last year’s 3-5 finish was a blip, yes? — Fittery and his mates will have to come up big up front.

Wes Hoffman, OT, Manheim Township — One of — get this — three returning all-star hammers due back in the trenches for the Blue Streaks, who would love another Section 1 crown after seeing their string of three straight titles snapped last fall. A second-team all-star pick last season, Hoffman will be one of the anchors for what promises to be another high-flying Township offensive attack.

Kaden King, C, Octorara — How were the Braves able to pull off a 6-win season and remain on Elco’s heels for the entire Section 4 race last fall? Having a beefy line definitely helped. King, a first-team all-star pick last year, is back to anchor the line again, and that’s a great thing for Octorara, which would love to maintain this upward tick.

Jordan Martin, OG, Penn Manor — Martin was a first-team all-star selection in heavy-duty, rough-and-tumble Section 1 last fall, and he’s back to anchor the Comets’ O-line.

Carter May, C, Conestoga Valley — Like his O-line mate Admassu, May also came up big in the trenches last fall for the Bucks, who ripped off five wins in a row to close their campaign. May earned Section 2 second-team all-star honors for his grunt work up front.

Michael O’Hara, C, Manheim Township — Part of a trio of returning stud O-line guys up front, O’Hara was a Section 1 Honorable Mention all-star pick last fall, when the Streaks overcame a close-call 0-2 start to win five games in a row to close it out.

Carter Rusnak, OG, Manheim Township — A Section 1 second-team all-star pick last year, Rusnak completes the trio of returning O-line talent up front for the Streaks. Their objective: Protecting newbie soph QB Hayden Johnson, whom we’re hearing rave reviews about.

Ethan Schriver, C, Annville-Cleona — This kid is carving out quite the career up front in Dutchmen Country; Schriver was a Section 4 first-team all-star pick last year, and he’s due back to anchor A-C’s line yet again.

Jared Stauffer, C, Cocalico — The Eagles will be breaking in a new full-time QB, yes. But with Stauffer and Brubaker up front, and a plethora of skill kids due back, Cocalico hits camp with plenty of expectations — as usual. Stauffer was a Section 2 Honorable Mention all-star last fall. He’ll be flanked by yet another returning O-line all-star in …

Damien Wolf, OT, Cocalico — Brubaker + Stauffer + Wolf = a fantastic start up front for the Eagles, who should be thinking big, especially if they can sure-up the QB spot. Wolf was a Section 2 Honorable Mention all-star last fall, and he gets to practice on a daily basis with a vet center, and with a future SEC O-tackle. That’s pretty cool.

