The season will continue for 17 Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams.

District 3 on Sunday morning released its official pigskin playoff brackets, and 17 L-L League teams received bids:

Hempfield (No. 1 seed), Manheim Township (No. 5) and Wilson (No. 6) in Class 6A; Solanco (No. 1), Exeter (No. 2), Elizabethtown (No. 5), Garden Spot (No. 10) and Cocalico (No. 12) in Class 5A; Manheim Central (No. 2), Lampeter-Strasburg (No. 3), Twin Valley (No. 4) and Donegal (No. 10) in Class 4A; Wyomissing (No. 1), Lancaster Catholic (No. 2), Hamburg (No. 4) and Schuylkill Valley (No. 6) in Class 3A; and Annville-Cleona (No. 1) in Class 2A.

Here is where the L-L League continent is heading when the playoffs get started next week:

CLASS 6A

All the big-school squads have the week off; the 6A bracket gets started Nov. 11, and looks like this:

(8) Carlisle (6-4) at (1) Hempfield (8-2), Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

(5) Manheim Township (7-3) at (4) Cumberland Valley (7-3), Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

(7) York (6-3) at (2) Central York (9-1), Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

(6) Wilson (7-3) at (3) Harrisburg (7-2), Nov. 12, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg beat Wilson in last year’s D3-6A title game; the rematch is a quarterfinal-round clash. … Rematch: Cumberland Valley edged Manheim Township 31-27 back in Week 1, also a CV.

CLASS 5A

Solanco (10-0) has a first-round bye, and awaits the winner of Friday’s (9) Cedar Cliff (7-3) at (8) Shippensburg (7-3) game. Solanco will host a quarterfinal on Nov. 11

Exeter (10-0) has a first-round bye, and awaits of the winner of Friday’s (10) Garden Spot (7-3) at (7) Dover (8-2) game. Exeter, the defending champ in this bracket, will host a quarterfinal on Nov. 11.

In an all-L-L League first-rounder on Friday, (12) Cocalico (6-4) is at (5) Elizabethtown (8-2). That winner will play at (4) Gettysburg (8-2) in a quarterfinal on Nov. 11.

Cocalico and E-town are former longtime Section 2 foes.

CLASS 4A

In a first-round game on Friday, (10) Donegal (4-6) is at (7) York Suburban (6-4), and that survivor travels to Manheim Central (9-1) for a quarterfinal on Nov. 11.

Also on Nov. 11, (6) Susquehanna Township (6-4) is at Lampeter-Strasburg (8-2) and (5) Milton Hershey (6-4) is at Twin Valley (6-4). Top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (8-1) has a bye and will host the winner of (9) Kennard-Dale (4-6) at (8) East Pennsboro (4-6) on Nov. 11.

Friendly reminder that Manheim Central owns 18 D3 championship gold trophies. Bishop McDevitt is out to defend its title in this bracket.

CLASS 3A

Wyomissing is angling for its third title in a row, and the Spartans (10-0) have a bye into the semifinals. They’ll get the winner of Friday’s (5) Upper Dauphin (8-2) at (4) Hamburg (8-2) game.

In the lower bracket, Lancaster Catholic (10-0) also has a bye into the semifinals, and the Crusaders will await the winner of Friday’s (6) Schuylkill Valley (6-4) at (3) West Perry (9-1) game.

One other L-L League 3A team nailed down a playoff spot: Berks Catholic will host Pine Grove in the Eastern Conference 3A championship game on Friday.

CLASS 2A

Just four teams in this bracket, and Annville-Cleona snared the top seed.

The semifinals are on Friday:

(4) Camp Hill (5-5) at (1) Annville-Cleona (7-3), 7 p.m.

(3) Trinity (6-4) at (2) Delone Catholic (7-3), 7 p.m.

Remember: No more neutral venues; all games — through the championships — are played at the lower seed.

