All 37 L-L League football teams will play in scrimmage games this Saturday. Here’s the schedule. Print this up and tape it to your fridge …

Donegal at Steel-High, 9 a.m.

Hamburg at Tamaqua, 9 a.m.

Coatesville at Wilson, 10 a.m.

Cocalico at Ephrata, 10 a.m.

Columbia at York Tech, 10 a.m.

Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg, 10 a.m.

Daniel Boone at Boyertown, 10 a.m.

Elco at Garden Spot, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood at Pottstown, 10 a.m.

Governor Mifflin at Pottsgrove, 10 a.m.

Hempfield at Central Dauphin, 10 a.m.

Jenkintown at Pequea Valley, 10 a.m.

Kutztown at Salisbury, 10 a.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Berks Catholic, 10 a.m.

Lebanon at Boiling Springs, 10 a.m.

Manheim Township at Manheim Central, 10 a.m.

Minersville at Northern Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Muhlenberg at Twin Valley, 10 a.m.

North Penn at Wyomissing, 10 a.m.

Octorara at Kennard-Dale, 10 a.m.

Panther Valley at Schuylkill Valley, 10 a.m.

Penn Manor at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.

Solanco at Conrad Weiser, 10 a.m.

Warwick at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

West Scranton at Reading, 10 a.m.

McCaskey at Executive Education Academy Charter, 1 p.m.

Exeter at York, 11 a.m.

Cedar Crest at Central York, 5 p.m.

Palmyra at Annville-Cleona, 6 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage