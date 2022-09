Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers through L-L League football Week 5 games:

RUSHING YARDS

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 139 carries for 987 yards, 7.1 avg., 13 TD

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 61 carries for 847 yards, 13.9 avg., 16 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 94 carries for 820 yards, 8.7 avg., 8 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 98 carries for 806 yards, 8.2 avg., 10 TD

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 110 carries for 753 yards, 6.9 avg., 14 TD

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 67 carries for 636 yards, 9.5 avg., 9 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 77 carries for 598 yards, 7.8 avg., 9 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 74 carries for 572 yards, 7.7 avg., 6 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 100 carries for 560 yards, 5.6 avg., 7 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 56 carries for 494 yards, 8.8 avg., 4 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 82 carries for 486 yards, 5.9 avg., 4 TD

Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 102 carries for 485 yards, 4.8 avg., 3 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 80 carries for 460 yards, 5.8 avg., 7 TD

Amier Burdine, Reading — 66 carries for 447 yards, 6.8 avg., 2 TD

Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 73 carries for 437 yards, 6.0 avg., 2 TD

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 78 carries for 434 yards, 5.6 avg., 5 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 96 carries for 412 yards, 4.3 avg., 4 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 54 carries for 404 yards, 7.5 avg., 5 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 30 carries for 403 yards, 13.4 avg., 4 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 34 carries for 386 yards, 11.4 avg., 5 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 77 carries for 380 yards, 4.9 avg., 6 TD

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 31 carries for 377 yards, 12.2 avg., 5 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 94 carries for 369 yards, 3.9 avg., 7 TD

Cole Harris, Solanco — 85 carries for 368 yards, 4.3 avg., 5 TD

Jayden Goebel, Twin Valley — 67 carries for 372 yards, 5.6 avg., 4 TD

Brayden Reis, Governor Mifflin — 45 carries for 351 yards, 7.8 avg., 2 TD

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 46 carries for 342 yards, 7.4 avg., 7 TD

Josiah Forren, Solanco — 42 carries for 331 yards, 7.9 avg., 5 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 37 carries for 327 yards, 8.8 avg., 10 TD

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 37 carries for 326 yards, 8.8 avg., 10 TD

Colton Focht, Octorara — 46 carries for 307 yards, 6.7 avg., 1 TD

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Per NFL formula; minimum 20 pass attempts)

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 37 of 53 for 703 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT — 144 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 79 of 105 for 1,405 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT — 144 rating

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 12 of 22 for 284 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT — 139 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 47 of 75 for 887 yards, 12 TD, 1 INT — 138 rating

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 51 of 79 for 791 yards, 10 TD, 0 INT — 137 rating

Ben Zechman, Wyomissing — 20 of 29 for 393 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT — 137 rating

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 49 of 73 for 709 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT — 129 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 123 of 170 for 1,249 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT — 119 rating

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 51 of 95 for 908 yards, 13 TD, 2 INT — 117 rating

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 61 of 106 for 1,097 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT — 107 rating

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 64 of 125 for 1,096 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT — 100 rating

Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 52 of 92 for 916 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT -- 97 rating

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 57 of 113 for 878 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT — 90 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 87 of 146 for 1,012 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT — 90 rating

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 70 of 140 for 978 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT — 85 rating

Dom Thornton, Elco — 20 of 41 for 361 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT — 83 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 50 of 103 for 919 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT — 79 rating

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 37 of 69 for 482 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT — 76 rating

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 32 of 60 for 558 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT — 76 rating

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 51 of 92 for 598 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT — 73 rating

Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 27 of 47 for 386 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT — 72 rating

Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 28 of 43 for 312 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT — 70 rating

Bradyn Castro, Lebanon — 35 of 64 for 421 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT — 69 rating

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 56 of 120 for 691 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT — 67 rating

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 37 of 88 for 388 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT — 67 rating

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 29 of 58 for 318 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT — 64 rating

Braedon Wood, Octorara — 32 of 67 for 434 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT — 64 rating

Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley — 51 of 83 for 589 yards, 2 TD, 6 INT — 61 rating

Amier Burdine, Reading — 37 of 88 for 495 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT — 56 rating

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 11 of 20 for 125 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT — 53 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 23 of 55 for 340 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT — 49 rating

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 45 of 104 for 504 yards, 2 TD, 5 INT — 45 rating

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 30 of 77 for 481 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT — 43 rating

Drew Fidler, Muhlenberg — 14 of 32 for 184 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT — 33 rating

Landon Baughman, Donegal — 26 of 49 for 199 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT — 29 rating

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 32 of 73 for 301 yards, 0 TD, 9 INT — 16 rating

Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown — 10 of 36 for 146 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT — 9 rating

RECEPTIONS

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 30 catches for 458 yards, 15.3 avg., 4 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 28 catches for 836 yards, 30.0 avg., 10 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 26 catches for 234 yards, 9.0 avg., 1 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 26 catches for 327 yards, 12.6 avg., 4 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 26 catches for 247 yards, 9.5 avg., 4 TD

Nick Good, Manheim Township — 23 catches for 279 yards, 12.1 avg., 2 TD

Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 22 catches for 284 yards, 12.9 avg., 5 TD

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 21 catches for 311 yards, 14.8 avg., 4 TD

Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser — 20 catches for 321 yards, 16.1 avg., 3 TD

Asher Wolfe, Manheim Township — 20 catches for 259 yards, 13.0 avg., 2 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 19 catches for 341 yards, 18.0 avg., 0 TD

Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser — 19 catches for 286 yards, 15.1 avg., 3 TD

Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 19 catches for 475 yards, 25.0 avg., 5 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 19 catches for 215 yards, 11.3 avg., 2 TD

Thomas Jeanes, Warwick — 18 catches for 257 yards, 14.3 avg., 2 TD

Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township — 18 catches for 154 yards, 8.6 avg., 1 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 18 catches for 219 yards, 12.2 avg., 1 TD

James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 18 catches for 356 yards, 19.8 avg., 3 TD

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 17 catches for 270 yards, 15.9 avg., 2 TD

Trevor Evans, Warwick — 17 catches for 150 yards, 8.8 avg., 1 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 17 catches for 232 yards, 13.7 avg., 1 TD

Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 17 catches for 359 yards, 21.1 avg., 3 TD

