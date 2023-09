Here are the leading rushers, passers and receivers through the first two weeks of the 2023 L-L League football season …

RUSHING

Jake Williams, Elco — 29 carries for 554 yards, 19.1 avg., 9 TD

Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 38 carries for 436 yards, 11.5 avg., 4 TD

Drew Engle, Twin Valley — 32 carries for 369 yards, 11.5 avg., 2 TD

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 51 carries for 362 yards, 7.1 avg., 5 TD

Brayden Brown, Ephrata — 47 carries for 339 yards, 7.2 avg., 2 TD

Jayden Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 21 carries for 285 yards, 13.6 avg., 5 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 32 carries for 263 yards, 8.2 avg., 6 TD

Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg — 18 carries for 227 yards, 12.6 avg., 3 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 28 carries for 226 yards, 8.1 avg., 4 TD

Czion Brickle, Fleetwood — 26 carries for 219 yards, 8.4 avg., 2 TD

Bryce Keller, Annville-Cleona — 30 carries for 208 yards, 6.9 avg., 1 TD

Steven Lavender-Gray, McCaskey — 18 carries for 189 yards, 10.5 avg., 1 TD

Johnny Garcia, Solanco — 40 carries for 183 yards, 4.6 avg., 3 TD

Pharrell Caceres, Exeter — 22 carries for 179 yards, 8.1 avg., 1 TD

Michael Bradley, Berks Catholic — 14 carries for 171 yards, 12.2 avg., 3 TD

Alexis Alvarado, Reading — 36 carries for 167 yards, 4.6 avg., 0 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 19 carries for 167 yards, 8.8 avg., 2 TD

Grady Garner, Governor Mifflin — 34 carries for 166 yards, 4.9 avg., 0 TD

Chase Eisenhower, Wyomissing — 21 carries for 165 yards, 7.9 avg., 3 TD

Elijah Walls, Hempfield — 28 carries for 164 yards, 5.9 avg., 0 TD

Tyler Shuey, Hamburg — 24 carries for 162 yards, 6.8 avg., 3 TD

Dakota Thomas, Fleetwood — 17 carries for 160 yards, 9.4 avg., 4 TD

De’Andre White, Donegal — 33 carries for 157 yards, 4.8 avg., 2 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 26 carries for 156 yards, 6.0 avg., 2 TD

Ousmane Conde, Conrad Weiser — 22 carries for 151 yards, 6.9 avg., 1 TD

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Per NFL formula; minimum 10 attempts)

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 27 of 35 for 454 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT — 158 rating

Logan Hyde, Wyomissing — 5 of 10 for 182 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT — 129 rating

Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 11 of 15 for 146 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT — 126 rating

Tyler Shuey, Hamburg — 25 of 49 for 659 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT — 126 rating

Jalen Cintron, McCaskey — 19 of 34 for 304 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT — 125 rating

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 25 of 41 for 369 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT — 120 rating

David Stefanow, Lancaster Catholic — 14 of 21 for 220 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT — 117 rating

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 22 of 40 for 267 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT — 115 rating

Riley Martinez, Exeter — 15 of 25 for 338 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT — 104 rating

Liam Cheek, Conestoga Valley — 9 of 22 for 195 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT — 103 rating

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 13 of 22 for 195 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT — 103 rating

Brock Hammaker, Donegal — 18 of 31 for 272 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT — 92 rating

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 17 of 29 for 226 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT — 92 rating

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 20 of 35 for 283 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT — 88 rating

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 30 of 55 for 377 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT — 87 rating

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 14 of 30 for 257 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT — 85 rating

Kael Erdman, Northern Lebanon — 23 of 46 for 287 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT — 82 rating

Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 11 of 22 for 136 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT — 81 rating

Cameron McClair, Columbia — 13 of 39 for 275 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT — 79 rating

Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley — 28 of 55 for 415 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT — 77 rating

Aaden Lopez, Muhlenberg — 22 of 41 for 206 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT — 76 rating

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 39 of 70 for 528 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT — 75 rating

Brayden Huber, Elizabethtown — 17 of 29 for 147 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT — 72 rating

Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona — 6 of 11 for 41 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT — 63 rating

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 22 of 41 for 265 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT — 62 rating

Josh Myer, Cocalico — 6 of 14 for 91 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT — 59 rating

Kayson Fritz, Reading — 15 of 24 for 194 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT — 53 rating

Trevor Evans, Warwick — 27 of 48 for 278 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT — 52 rating

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 23 for 164 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT — 50 rating

Kareem Stoner, Lebanon — 29 of 52 for 240 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT — 49 rating

Anthony Cipolla, Muhlenberg — 7 of 19 for 93 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT — 31 rating

Austin Jarabak, Solanco — 6 of 13 for 64 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT — 29 rating

Trent Kauffman, Elizabethtown — 21 of 43 for 240 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT — 27 rating

Braeden Wood, Octorara — 5 of 12 for 69 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT — 26 rating

Kyle Furnier, Penn Manor — 5 of 17 for 87 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT — 9 rating

Anthony Stoltzfus, Pequea Valle — 1 of 10 for 5 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT — 0 rating

RECEPTIONS

Alexis Cintron, Elizabethtown — 16 catches for 175 yards, 10.9 avg. 0 TD

Cam Margeson, Hempfield — 16 catches for 244 yards, 15.3 avg., 1 TD

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Enterline — 14 catches for 285 yards, 20.4 avg., 5 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 12 catches for 140 yards, 11.7 avg., 1 TD

Isaih Dodson, Muhlenberg — 11 catches for 115 yards, 10.5 avg., 1 TD

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 11 catches for 121 yards, 11.0 avg., 2 TD

Jace Conrad, Garden Spot — 10 catches for 158 yards, 15.8 avg., 2 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 10 catches for 158 yards, 15.8 avg., 4 TD

Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone — 10 catches for 115 yards, 11.5 avg., 1 TD

Quimeak Talton, McCaskey — 10 catches for 238 yards, 23.8 avg., 4 TD

Michael Miller, Muhlenberg — 9 catches for 95 yards, 10.6 avg., 0 TD

Angel Collazo, Ephrata — 8 catches for 133 yards, 16.6 avg., 1 TD

Max Heffner, Daniel Boone — 8 catches for 100 yards, 12.5 avg., 0 TD

Ruben Mumper, Donegal — 8 catches for 123 yards, 15.4 avg., 1 TD

Mason Musitano, Fleetwood — 8 catches for 129 yards, 16.1 avg., 1 TD

