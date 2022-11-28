Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers through the Week 14 playoff games …

RUSHING YARDS

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 265 carries for 2,242 yards, 8.5 avg., 34 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 318 carries for 2,227 yards, 7.0 avg., 28 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 197 carries for 1,792 yards, 9.1 avg., 18 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 291 carries for 1,775 yards, 6.1 avg., 23 TD

Richie Karstien, Exeter — 236 carries for 1,614 yards, 6.8 avg., 21 TD

Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 193 carries for 1,491 yards, 7.7 avg., 24 TD

Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 132 carries for 1,367 yards, 10.4 avg., 23 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 232 carries for 1,262 yards, 5.4 avg., 16 TD

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic — 157 carries for 1,225 yards, 7.8 avg., 19 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 190 carries for 1,110 yards, 5.8 avg., 17 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 137 carries for 1,108 yards, 8.1 avg., 13 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 140 carries for 1,098 yards, 7.8 avg., 14 TD

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 134 carries for 1,066 yards, 8.0 avg., 25 TD

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 177 carriers for 1,039 yards, 5.9 avg., 15 TD

Josiah Forren, Solanco — 114 carries for 1,008 yards, 8.8 avg., 12 TD

Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing — 83 carries for 1,007 yards, 12.1 avg., 12 TD

Giovanna Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 145 carries for 1,001 yards, 6.9 avg., 13 TD

Cole Harris, Solanco — 201 carries for 1,001 yards, 5.0 avg., 9 TD

Cam Jones, Wilson — 108 carries for 999 yards, 9.3 avg., 19 TD

Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 127 carries, for 993 yards, 7.8 avg., 15 TD

Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 166 carries for 970 yards, 5.8 avg., 7 TD

Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 143 carries for 963 yards, 6.7 avg., 8 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 151 carries for 939 yards, 6.2 avg., 13 TD

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Per NFL formula; minimum 50 pass attempts)

Ben Zechman, Wyomissing — 48 of 71 for 834 yards, 11 TD, 1 INT — 141 rating

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 26 of 53 for 569 yards, 9 TD, 0 INT — 127 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 119 of 190 for 1,952 yards, 22 TD, 5 INT — 125 rating

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 132 of 220 for 2,210 yards, 29 TD, 5 INT — 124 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 182 of 274 for 2,890 yards, 26 TD, 8 INT — 121 rating

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 100 of 166 for 1,668 yards, 21 TD, 5 INT — 121 rating

Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley — 28 of 51 for 487 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT — 119 rating

Mason Rotelli, Exeter — 96 of 153 for 1,545 yards, 22 TD, 8 INT — 114 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 240 of 330 for 2,621 yards, 26 TD, 8 INT — 112 rating

Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 52 of 83 for 854 yards, 10 TD, 7 INT — 102 rating

Xander Menapace, Hamburg — 151 of 238 for 1,833 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT — 102 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 162 of 254 for 2,025 yards, 21 TD, 9 INT — 101 rating

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 122 of 214 for 2,002 yards, 21 TD, 11 INT — 100 rating

RECEPTIONS

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 65 catches for 1,563 yards, 24.1 avg., 17 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 65 catches for 736 yards, 11.3 avg., 15 TD

James Voight, Northern Lebanon — 55 catches for 1,078 yards, 19.6 avg., 10 TD

Brendon Snyder, Warwick — 54 catches for 863 yards, 16.0 avg., 11 TD

Zac Nagle, Garden Spot — 52 catches for 850 yards, 16.4 avg., 8 TD

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 52 catches for 1,035 yards, 19.9 avg., 15 TD

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading — 52 catches for 933 yards, 17.9 avg., 12 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 50 catches for 648 yards, 13.0 avg., 2 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 43 catches for 468 yards, 10.9 avg., 4 TD

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 42 catches for 994 yards, 23.7 avg., 12 TD

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 42 catches for 630 yards, 15.0 avg., 7 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 40 catches for 546 yards, 13.7 avg., 4 TD

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 39 catches for 554 yards, 14.2 avg., 4 TD

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter — 39 catches for 888 yards, 22.8 avg., 11 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 37 catches for 509 yards, 13.8 avg., 4 TD

