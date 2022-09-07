The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has weighed in with their top performers from the Week 2 games. And the honorees are …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Grant Hoover, RB, Hempfield — Rumbled for 164 yards on 23 carries with a TD run, and also caught five passes out of the backfield, including a TD grab, in the Black Knights’ gut-check 35-32 victory over York.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Connor Schwartz, OT-DT, Cedar Crest — Piled up 11 tackles, including five sticks for losses, 2.5 sacks and a safety on defense, and earned a high blocking grade on offense in the Falcons’ 29-22 win over CD East.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Brycen Armold, RB, Manheim Central — Zoomed for 175 yards on 24 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Barons’ wild 44-43 OT victory over Immaculata (N.J.).

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Nick Haas, TE-LB, Manheim Central — Amassed 17 tackles, including eight solo hits, plus a half a sack and an interception on defense, and earned a high blocking grade on offense in the Barons’ OT win.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Angel Collazo, WR-DB, Ephrata — Hauled in two catches for 94 yards, including a school-record 92-yard TD catch to seal the Mountaineers’ 29-21 win over Warwick in the George Male trophy game. Tacked on three tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass on defense, as Ephrata snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Warriors in the traveling trophy series.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Weston Nolt, OT-DT, Ephrata — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and registered nine tackles and a QB hurry, and had a key fourth-down stop on defense in the Mounts’ win over Warwick.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Donovan Gingrich, QB, Conrad Weiser — Clicked on 17-of-26 passes for 263 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in the Scouts’ 28-21 win over Fleetwood.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Evan Miller, TE-DE, Conrad Weiser — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, helping the Scouts gouge out 315 yards against Fleetwood, and chipped in with six tackles and a sack on defense in Weiser’s win.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Daezjon Giles, QB, Columbia — Hit on 10-of-16 passes for 263 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in all in the Crimson Tide’s 30-7 victory over Hanover.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Hudson Hess, TE-DE, Lancaster Catholic — Came up with three catches for 50 yards and a high blocking grade on offense, and piled up five tackles and three sacks on defense in the Crusaders’ 33-21 win over Delone Catholic.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage