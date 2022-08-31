The Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback Club has weighed in with its top performers form the Week 1 games. Here are their selections …

SECTION 1

BACK OF THE WEEK: Hayden Johnson, QB, Manheim Township — Clicked on 29-of-36 passes for 342 yards with four TD tosses, had one keeper for 21 yards and tacked on one punt for 32 yards in the Blue Streaks’ 31-27 setback at Cumberland Valley.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Deyvid Palepale, OT-DE, Hempfield — Earned a high blocking grade on offense, and registered four tackles and four QB hurries on defense in the Black Knights’ 30-13 victory at Dallastown.

SECTION 2

BACK OF THE WEEK: Rocco Daugherty, RB-LB, Manheim Central — Returned an interception 22 yards for a TD, returned a fumble recovery 6 yards for a TD, returned a blocked punt 6 yards for a TD and rushed four times for 17 yards with a TD run — that’s four scores, four different ways — in the Barons’ 56-7 win at West Chester East. Daugherty tacked on four solo tackles, including one hit for a loss.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Lucas Palange, OG-LB, Exeter — Earned a 97 percent blocking grade on offense, with zero sacks against, and his defender didn’t register a single tackle. Added five pancake blocks in 32 offensive plays in the Eagles’ 35-0 win at Daniel Boone in the Pig Iron Bowl.

SECTION 3

BACK OF THE WEEK: Kye Harting, QB, Garden Spot — Clicked on 14-of-25 passes for 346 yards with three TD tosses, and added 45 rushing yards in the Spartans’ 31-6 triumph at Conrad Weiser.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Tyler Hurst, OG-DT, Garden Spot — Earned a high blocking grade and piled up 4.5 pancake blocks on offense, and had five tackles, including three solo sticks, plus a trio of QB hurries in the Spartans’ victory.

SECTION 4

BACK OF THE WEEK: Sam Steffey, RB, Cocalico — Rumbled for 199 yards on 20 carries with a pair of TD bolts, and added a pancake block out of the backfield in the Eagles’ 42-27 victory over Warwick.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Ty Barreto, OL, Berks Catholic — Saints’ center earned a high blocking grade in Berks Catholic’s 34-21 setback against Loyalsock.

SECTION 5

BACK OF THE WEEK: Phoenix Music, RB-DB, Annville-Cleona — Stuffed the stat sheet with 39 carries for 241 yards with four TD runs on offense, and was in on three tackles with a pass breakup on D in the Dutchmen’s 55-12 win at Hanover.

LINEMAN OF THE WEEK: Kellan Murphy, OT-DE, Lancaster Catholic — Returned a blocked field goal 91 yards for a TD, piled up five tackles on defense, and earned a high blocking grade on offense in the Crusaders’ 22-14 win over defending D3-2A champ York Catholic.

