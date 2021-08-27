The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday. Of the 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, twenty-one are slated to be in action across 17 games.

Of those 17 games, nine will be livestreamed. Listed below are the livestream links to those games.

Lebanon at Cedar Crest: Livestream link

Central Dauphin at Wilson: Livestream link

Columbia at Eastern York: Livestream link

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic: Livestream link

Palmyra at Solanco: Livestream link

McCaskey at Reading: Livestream link

Dallastown at Hempfield: Livestream link

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor:

CD East at Manheim Township: no livestream

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick: This game will be broadcast on Blue Ridge TV.

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central: No livestream this Friday due to ongoing construction project resulting in no wi-fi at the stadium, but games should be livestreamed beginning in another couple weeks.

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico: no livestream

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon: no livestream

Octorara at Kennard-Dale: no livestream

Garden Spot at Twin Valley: no livestream

Muhlenberg at Ephrata: Ephrata is not planning to livestream home football games this fall.

Elizabethtown at Donegal: no livestream

Postponed due to Covid issues:

Susquenita at Elco

Annville Cleona vs. Schuylkill Valley

Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville