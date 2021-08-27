The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday. Of the 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, twenty-one are slated to be in action across 17 games.
Of those 17 games, nine will be livestreamed. Listed below are the livestream links to those games.
Lebanon at Cedar Crest: Livestream link
Central Dauphin at Wilson: Livestream link
Columbia at Eastern York: Livestream link
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic: Livestream link
Palmyra at Solanco: Livestream link
McCaskey at Reading: Livestream link
Dallastown at Hempfield: Livestream link
Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor:
CD East at Manheim Township: no livestream
Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick: This game will be broadcast on Blue Ridge TV.
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central: No livestream this Friday due to ongoing construction project resulting in no wi-fi at the stadium, but games should be livestreamed beginning in another couple weeks.
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico: no livestream
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon: no livestream
Octorara at Kennard-Dale: no livestream
Garden Spot at Twin Valley: no livestream
Muhlenberg at Ephrata: Ephrata is not planning to livestream home football games this fall.
Elizabethtown at Donegal: no livestream
Postponed due to Covid issues:
- Susquenita at Elco
- Annville Cleona vs. Schuylkill Valley
- Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville