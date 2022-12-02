The Lancaster-Lebanon League has two teams (Cocalico and Wyomissing) participating in state semifinal games this weekend.

In a Class 5A semifinal, Cocalico will play Pine-Richland 7 p.m. tonight at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.

And in a Class 3A semi, Wyomissing will play Neumann Goretti 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Germantown Supersite in Philadelphia.

If you are unable to make it to Altoona to see the Eagles-Rams contest or won't be going to Philadelphia to see the Spartans-Saints contest, you can, for a fee, still see both games via a livestream link on the NFHS Network.

Here is the link for Friday night's Cocalico/Pine-Richland game.

2022 PIAA 5A Football Semifinal Pine Richland vs. Cocalico - 12/02/2022 | Live & On Demand (nfhsnetwork.com)

In addition, the Cocalico game will be televised live by Blue Ridge Cable, which services the Denver, Ephrata, Manheim and Lititz areas. Blue Ridge will also replay the game at 10 p.m.

And here's the link for Saturday's Wyomissing/Neumann Goretti game.

2022 PIAA 3A Football Semifinal Wyomissing vs. Neumann Goretti - 12/03/2022 | Live & On Demand (nfhsnetwork.com)