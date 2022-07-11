The list isn’t overly long. But it’s certainly impressive.

Seven Berks County football standouts who earned league all-star status — or better — last fall are set to return to their respective squads this season, when the L-L League welcomes the 13 Berks outfits as associate members for a 37-team mega conference.

The first day of heat acclimatization practice is Aug. 8.

Three of the players (Joey Schlaffer, Lucas Palange, Anthony Caccese) are from Exeter, the reigning District 3 Class 5A champ. Two of the players (Jven Williams, Drew Eisenhower) are from three-time reigning D3-3A champ and back-to-back PIAA finalist Wyomissing. One player (Josiah “Jay Jay” Jordan) is from Berks Catholic. And one player (Adam Noll) is from Conrad Weiser.

Here’s a closer look at those players, as the L-L League crew gets set to welcome the Berks County crowd into the football fold this fall …

Anthony Caccese, OT, Exeter — The 6-7, 265-pound QB protector and hole-opener was a Berks second-team all-star pick last fall, when the Eagles stunned top-seeded and undefeated Governor Mifflin in the D3-5A title tilt. Caccese, who has offers from Army, Columbia, Monmouth and Yale, plus plenty of other colleges checking in on his progress, will definitely be someone to keep an eye on in the road-grader department this season, as Exeter tries to defend its D3 crown, while playing in the tricky Section 2 grind.

Drew Eisenhower, DB, Wyomissing — The 5-10, 185-pounder picked up an all-state honor from the Pennsylvania Football News for his defensive prowess at the safety position, and Eisenhower should be a key cog in the Spartans’ D again this time around, when Wyo, parked in the gnarly Section 4 hunt, will go for its fourth straight D3 championship. Eisenhower should also be ticketed for plenty of carries out of the backfield this fall; the RB piled up 871 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, with nine TD runs last season, when the Spartans went 15-1.

Jay Jay Jordan, RB-DB, Berks Catholic — The 5-10, 160-pounder earned a pair of Berks all-star honors last fall, a first-team nod for his secondary work on defense, and a second-team star for his ball-carrying prowess. On offense, Jordan rushed for 807 yards — averaging a smooth 8.7 yards per carry — with 11 TD bolts, and he also caught 12 passes out of the backfield, averaging a nifty 25.5 yards per grab, with seven TD receptions. He also had 247 kick-return yards. On defense, Jordan was in on 30 tackles, with four picks, seven pass breakups, plus a pair of forced fumbles, while earning all-state honors from the Pennsylvania Football News.

Adam Noll, P-K, Conrad Weiser — The L-L League has dominated in the special teams department as of late, and Noll, a 6-foot, 180-pounder, will bring his strong right leg into the fold this fall after garnering Berks first-team specialist honors last season. Noll clicked on 52-of-55 PAT attempts and he drilled all four of his field goal attempts, including a 34-yarder, for the Scouts, who made yet another trip to the D3 playoffs. He also averaged 37.6 yards per punt, and boomed four touchbacks on kickoffs for Weiser, which will slide into the tough-as-nails Section 4 race this season. The Scouts will certainly be ahead of the curve in the kicking and punting departments with Noll handling those duties.

Lucas Palange, OG-DL, Exeter — The Eagles’ two-way line-of-scrimmage thumper was a double Berks all-star pick last fall, earning first-team honors at OG plus a second-team nod as a D-tackle/outside ‘backer hybrid. The punishing 6-1, 240-pounder had 91 tackles and eight sacks, plus 23 stops for losses, six pass breakups and nine QB hurries for the D3-5A champs, while earning an all-state nod from the Pennsylvania Football News. On offense, Palange — and Caccese — helped RB Eric Nangle rumble for 1,814 yards, including these two epic performances: 233 yards and three TD scampers in the Eagles’ D3-5A quarterfinal win over Manheim Central, and a school-record 322 yards and four TD runs in Exeter’s D3-5A semifinal victory over Cedar Cliff. Nangle graduated, but Palange and Caccese are back to inflict more damage in the trenches.

Joey Schlaffer, TE, Exeter — The 6-6, 210-pound Penn State commit hauled in 48 catches for 822 yards with nine TD grabs last fall, helping the Eagles win D3-5A gold. He was a Berks first-team all-star pick at TE, and he picked up all-state nods from the Pennsylvania Football Writers and the Pennsylvania Football News. And according to Mike Drago Sports, Schlaffer has spent the offseason taking snaps and throwing passes from the QB spot in summer drills for Exeter, which must replace QB Colin Payne. Stay tuned.

Jven Williams, OT, Wyomissing — You might have already heard about the imposing 6-5, 310-pounder, who is committed to Penn State, and who is one of the top-ranked O-linemen in his class in the country. There’s been an incredible run of O-line punishers in the L-L League lately — Warwick’s Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin), Cocalico’s Ryan Brubaker (South Carolina) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) to name a few — and Williams will dominate that conversation this fall. He was a Berks first-team pick, and he picked up all-state honors from the Pennsylvania Football Writers and the Pennsylvania Football News last year, when Wyo went to the PIAA title game for the second season in a row.

