Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Week 4 games ...

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg: It’s the 12th Milk Jug traveling trophy game, and L-S must be geared up to stop the Golden Mules’ rugged rushing attack, which hammered out 390 yards last week in a 42-0 win over Muhlenberg. QB Brody Mellinger was the catalyst with 178 yards and four TD keepers, including a snazzy 96-yard TD bolt. L-S LB Jackson Heeter had a big game last week against Conestoga Valley with eight tackles and a sack in a 19-0 win over the Buckskins. The Pioneers’ D is giving up 262 yards a game — and has pitched back-to-back shutouts — and Heeter and that crew must come up big in the run-stopping department against the Mules if they want to retain the Milk Jug.

Donegal at Annville-Cleona: The Dutchmen flashed an outstanding rushing attack in last week’s 43-20 win over Littlestown, with 317 yards on the ground — and 450 total — against the Thunderbolts. That means a busy night for the Indians’ defense. Keep an eye on Donegal LB Noah Rohrer, who has shined the first three weeks with 23 tackles, including six sticks for losses, three sacks and a pass breakup for the Indians, who have allowed just 203 rushing yards — second-fewest in the league.

Penn Manor at Warwick: The former Section 1 foes will collide as nonleague opponents in Lititz, where the Warriors have to keep Comets’ shifty QB Eli Warfel under wraps. He rushed for 103 yards and three scores last week in Penn Manor’s 21-9 triumph over Northeastern York. Warwick stalwart LB Aaron Hess has been a hit machine with 27 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Warriors, who are allowing 305 yards a game. They’ll have to clean that up against Warfel and the Comets.

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia: The Crusaders’ top priority is curtailing Crimson Tide QB Robert Footman, who has gone up top for a league-leading 917 air yards with a league-best nine TD throws. Catholic, riding some momentum with two wins in a row, needs to pressure Footman off the edge, which means plenty of J.J. Keck, Eric Dresch and Isaiah Caine shedding blocks and getting in the backfield to disrupt the Tide’s triggerman.

Cocalico at Garden Spot: A couple of former Section 2 combatants will do battle in New Holland, and the Eagles — who will limp into town coming off back-to-back losses and with multiple injured players on the shelf — have to keep their eyes on dual-threat GS QB Tristin Sadowski, who has passed for 454 yards, rushed for 250 yards and accounted for six touchdowns. Cocalico LB Luke Angstadt (21 tackles, 12 solo hits, three stops for losses, 1 sack) has been a ball-hawker du jour for the Eagles, who are giving up 433 yards a game, plus 720 rushing yards against. Those are very un-Cocalico-like numbers.

