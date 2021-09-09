Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Week 3 games ...

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley: It’s the 11th Lampeter Bowl, and the Pioneers absolutely, positively must keep tabs on Buckskins’ wideout Jaiyell Plowden, who hauled in eight catches for 201 yards with a pair of TD snags in a 38-23 come-from-behind victory last week over Garden Spot. It was the third-best receiving-yardage game in CV’s program history. That means a busy Friday night for L-S’s secondary, including Hunter Hildebrand, who is off to a quick start with six tackles and four pass breakups for the Pioneers, who must limit the Bucks passing attack. FYI: Plowden, CV’s latest all-star play-making flank threat — in a very long line of Bucks' all-star play-making flank threats — picked up his first college scholarship offer this week.

Wilson at Exeter: An intriguing Berks County backyard clash here, and the Eagles’ defense must keep shifty Bulldogs’ RB Jadyn Jones (181 rushing yards, 3 TD) under wraps. Exeter ball-hawker LB Lucas Palange is coming off a whopper performance last week, when he piled up eight tackles, including five sticks for losses, plus 2.5 sacks in the Eagles’ 56-8 romp over Boyertown.

Manheim Township at Central Dauphin: Blue Streaks’ wideout Anthony Ivey had a, well, Anthony Ivey kind of a game last week in a setback against Dallastown, when the Penn State commit had nine receptions for 170 yards and a TD grab. The Rams’ secondary can’t let Ivey find open spaces, so keep an eye on CD DB Randy Rudy, who has 17 tackles, including four stops for losses, a QB hurry and a forced fumble for the Rams.

Hanover at Columbia: Twice the Crimson Tide has lit up the scoreboard and packed the stat sheet with all kinds of crooked passing numbers — QB Robert Footman has already thrown for 638 yards and seven touchdowns, both tops in the league — but Columbia’s D must keep an eye on Nighthawks’ WR Breyden Parry, who put up some cooked numbers of his own last week in Hanover’s win over Pequea Valley. Against the Braves, Parry had three catches for 98 yards, and all three receptions went for touchdowns. He tacked on three tackles and a stop for a loss from his safety spot on D. The Tide must know where Mr. Parry is at all times.

Warwick at Ephrata: It’s the 91st George Male Trophy matchup — the granddaddy of L-L League trophy games — and the Warriors’ top priority is slowing down Mountaineers’ RB Andre Weidman, who has totaled 306 rushing yards with six TD runs in eight quarters. That means reading and reacting and especially wrapping and tackling, and Warwick ‘backers Andrew McClune (16 tackles) and Christian Royer (8 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks) have been stout defenders so far for the Warriors.

