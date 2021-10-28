Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Friday’s Week 10 games …

Octorara at Northern Lebanon: Vikings’ QB Ethan Ebersole has had a lot of success through the air in the last two games, clicking on 24-of-44 attempts for 327 yards with six TD tosses. Safe to say the Braves’ secondary will be tested in this scrap, so keep an eye on Octorara DB Darryl Jones (14 tackles, 2 INT) to take away Ebersole’s passing lanes in the back. And this: Octorara has eight interceptions, and the Braves check in at No. 6 in the league in team defense, allowing 278 yards a game.

Elco at Annville-Cleona: The Raiders have gouged out 2,311 rushing yards, and RB Luke Williams has been a one-man wrecking crew in the last two games, with 472 yards on 65 workmanlike carries with five TD rumbles. The Dutchmen, who have yielded 2,010 rushing yards, have to slow down Williams. All eyes on A-C freshman DE Jonathan Shay (23 tackles, 2 sacks) to supply pressure off the edge and make sticks. And this: Williams had an epic 45-carry, 206-yard effort last Friday vs. Columbia, the same night A-C allowed Octorara to gain 504 yards on the ground. May the best rush-defense win this battle.

Manheim Township at Wilson: The Bulldogs have discovered their rushing attack, and QB Brad Hoffman and RB Jadyn Jones have been a heck of a 1-2 punch in the last two games; Hoffman (31-326, 3 TD) and Jones (44-301, 3 TD) dominated in wins over Cedar Crest and Hempfield, and the Blue Streaks are now tasked with curtailing that bubbling-hot duo. Township D-line wrecker Connor Mellott (31 tackles, 6 for losses, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries) has to help plug rushing lanes up front. And this: Township has 16.5 sacks and 19 QB hurries, so the Streaks know how to wreak havoc in the backfield. Now they have to stop Hoffman and Jones from escaping that pressure.

Cocalico at Manheim Central: The Eagles feature the top rushing attack in the league — with 2,828 ground stripes — and RB Anthony Bourassa (188-1,725, 21 TD) leads the league in rushing yards and TD runs, and he’s coming off a whopper 330-yard night in a win over Warwick. Central counters with the league’s stingiest rush defense; the Barons have allowed just 867 rushing yards. Two swarming defenders on Central’s D to watch: LB Rocco Daugherty (55 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) and DB Bode Sipel (48 tackles) have been ball-hawkers. And this: Central is allowing just 214 yards a game — No. 2 in the league — and the Barons have won via shutout in back-to-back games, so their D is dastardly hot.

Lancaster Catholic at Donegal: In the last two games, Crusaders’ flank threat Mason McClair has eight catches for 183 yards with a pair of TD snags, so the Indians’ secondary will be under the spotlight to make plays in this showdown. Donegal DB Ruben Mumper (34 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 7 pass breakups) could be a candidate to mark McClair, and limit his touches up top. And this: McClair popped a kickoff return 99 yards for a TD last week vs. Garden Spot, so Donegal must be extra wary of him — no matter where he’s lined up.

