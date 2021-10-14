Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field Friday for the Week 8 games ...

Columbia at Annville-Cleona: Priority No. 1 for the Dutchmen in this first-place showdown is slowing down the Crimson Tide’s sizzling-hot offense, which leads the league with 448 yards a game. A-C can’t let Columbia QB Robert Footman (league-best 1,846 passing yards, 19 TD) make clean throws to his merry band of wideouts — including his favorite targets, Artie Poindexter (31-359, 3 TD), Dominic Diaz-Ellis (29-549, 7 TD) and J’von Collazo (24-387, 4 TD) — so keep an eye on the Dutchmen’s secondary, including DB Phoenix Music (42 tackles, 3 QB hurries, 2 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble), DB Ethan Missimer (41 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups) and hybrid safety/LB Alex Long (62 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery) to clog up passing lanes. FYI: A-C has allowed 669 passing yards — second-fewest in the L-L League. Of course, that’s in six games. But encouraging for the Dutchmen, nonetheless.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

Cocalico at Elizabethtown: The Eagles need a win here to remain in first place, and they’ll have to cool off the Bears’ red-hot passing jets to do so. E-town QB Josh Rudy (1,422 passing yards, 11 TD) had a 318-yard night last week vs. Warwick, and top targets Patrick Gilhool (35-421, 5 TD) and Braden Cummings (26-601, 6 TD) have combined for 1,022 receiving yards. Cocalico stalwart secondary vets Ethan Brown (20 tackles, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups) and Brycen Flinton (17 tackles, 2 INT, 1 pass breakup) must keep tabs on the Gilhool-Cummings pass-catching combo. FYI: Cocalico has surrendered 1,431 passing yards — most in the league. Uh, oh.

Donegal at Ephrata: Andre Weidman has been running wild for the Mountaineers, to the tune of 1,173 rushing yards and a league-best 16 TD runs. The Indians must wrap and tackle, and they’ll need a hit-machine night from ‘backers Connor Hyle (36 tackles, 6 for losses, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) and Noah Rohrer (56 tackles, 14 for losses, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble). FYI: Weidman has rushed for 487 yards with seven TD runs in the last two games, as Ephrata shares the Section 3 lead in the loss column with Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg — which blanked Donegal 55-0 last week. The Indians need a big bounce-back performance here vs. the Mounts.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Hempfield at Manheim Township: The Black Knights have a dandy dual-threat QB in Cam Harbaugh, who has passed for 1,111 yards and nine scores and rushed for another 480 yards with five TD keepers. The Blue Streaks’ D has to keep Harbaugh guessing, which means plenty of swarming by the linebacker duo of Austin Day (39 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 QB hurry) and Declan Clancy (49 tackles, 2 for losses). FYI: Township’s D has been gnarly; the Streaks have 43 stops for losses, 11 sacks, 13 QB hurries, seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley: Buckskins’ QB Macoy Kneisley lit up the sky last week with 333 passing yards against Cocalico, and he has trusty sidekicks Nick Tran (109-729, 10 TD rushing) and Jaiyell Plowden (29-550, 5 TD receiving) at his disposal. The Barons’ defense — which dipped to No. 3 in the league behind L-S and Wilson — could use a bone-jarring kind of an effort here, so keep an eye on the ‘backer combo of Kahlen Watt (59 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 INT) and Nick Haas (50 tackles) to do damage. FYI: Central’s D has produced 20 sacks and 12 takeaways.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage