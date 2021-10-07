Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field Friday for the Week 7 games …

Manheim Central at Solanco: Safe to say the Barons will be looking for a better defensive effort this time around, after yielding 500-plus yards in a setback against Warwick last week. Their mission here is curtailing the Golden Mules’ ground-and-pound attack, which has churned out 1,625 rushing yards, second-most in the league. Keep an eye on Central LB Rocco Daugherty (34 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) to roam the middle in run-stuff mode. FYI: Central still owns the league’s top-ranked defense — the Barons are yielding 225 yards a game, and they’ve given up a league-low 475 rushing yards — but those numbers took a haymaker last week vs. Warwick.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks have been nicked for 1,064 rushing yards, and they’re allowing 324 yards a game. Their objective here is slowing down Comets’ multi-purpose QB Eli Warfel (464 passing yards, 334 rushing yards, 10 total TD). Township DE Jackson Roache (37 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 sacks, 4 QB hurries) has been dastardly off the edge, and he’ll need to keep the pressure on Warfel. FYI: Penn Manor is averaging 225 yards a game, least among Section 1 combatants.

Octorara at Elco: The Braves must bottle up the Raiders’ Veer rushing attack in this showdown. Elco QB Cole Thomas (403 rushing yards, 8 TD) and RB Luke Williams (575 rushing yards, 6 TD) have been running wild. Octorara has to clog up the rushing lanes, meaning Braves’ DT Andrew Koennecker (13 tackles, 2 sacks) and DE Konnor Kush (11 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble) have to win the line-of-scrimmage battles. FYI: Elco has rushed for 1,257 yards; Octorara has given up 1,044 rushing yards.

Elizabethtown at Warwick: The Warriors are cranking out 407 yards a game — third-best in the league, including a sparkling 522-yard effort last week against Manheim Central — and QB Jack Reed (league-best 1,567 passing yards, 11 TD) and receivers Cooper Eckert (42-648, 6 TD) and Ryan Fink (30-516, 4 TD) have produced plenty of aerial fireworks. The Bears’ secondary will be tested here; keep an eye on E-town DB Branden Cummings (17 tackles, 4 INT, 2 pass breakups) to keep tabs on the dangerous Eckert-Fink duo. FYI: E-town’s D has seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups, so they’ve been an active, route-jumping bunch.

Northern Lebanon at Columbia: The Crimson Tide owns the league’s top-ranked offense, piling up 456 yards a game. Triggerman QB Robert Footman (1,538 passing yards) has a league-best 16 TD tosses, and the Vikings need to bring the heat and make Columbia’s multi-purpose signal-caller uncomfortable in the pocket. That means a disruptive night is a must from blitz-meisters Kalani Adams (9 tackles last week vs. Annville-Cleona) and Mitchell Hetrick (7 tackles last week vs. A-C). FYI: Northern Lebanon has allowed 591 passing yards — sixth-fewest in the league.

