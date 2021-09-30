Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Friday’s Week 6 games ...

Columbia at Octorara: The league’s two top-ranked offenses will knock heads in Atglen, and the Braves simply must be wary of the Crimson Tide’s lethal air attack. Columbia QB Robert Footman leads the league in passing yards (1,246) and TD tosses (14) and the Tide — back on the field after missing last week’s crossover contest vs. Ephrata because of coronavirus concerns — is gouging out 455 yards a game, No. 1 in the league. Octorara all-star safety Mike Trainor (27 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble) must be ready to help out in pass coverage vs. the pass-happy Tide. FYI: Octorara’s offense is at 415 yards a game, No. 2 behind Columbia. Here’s some good news for the Braves: Octorara has allowed a league-low 378 passing yards with six interceptions, but now the Braves’ secondary types — including Trainor — have to tangle with Footman and his merry band of wideouts. And this: Columbia is also No. 1 among Section 4 teams in total defense, giving up 268 yards a game. Storylines aplenty for Tide vs. Braves for an early leg-up in the section chase.

Warwick at Manheim Central: The Barons are humming right along at 5-0 with the league’s top-ranked defense in tow; Central is giving up just 166 yards a game, and the Barons have yielded a league-low 289 rushing yards with 18 QB sacks. But the Warriors’ offense is cranking out 385 yards a game, third-best in the league. Keep an eye on Central safety Mason Weaver (24 tackles, 1 INT) to help out in the secondary when Warwick QB Jack Reed (70-of-123 for 1,230 yards, 10 TD) targets his go-to weapons Cooper Eckert (28-525, 6 TD) and Ryan Fink (22-399, 3 TD). FYI: Another area to watch is Warwick’s rushing defense — the Warriors, who open defense of their Section 2 title in this tilt, have allowed 1,032 rushing yards, third-most in the league — against Central’s rushing attack; RB Justin Heffernan (104-462, 5 TD) leads the league in carries and he’s sixth in the league in rushing yards. A lot of fun individual matchups for Warriors vs. Barons, as Warwick goes for four wins in a row over Central.

Wilson at Penn Manor: This is a big week for the Bulldogs, who head to Millersville at 2-3 and looking to get some firmer footing as they open defense of their Section 1 title. Penn Manor QB Eli Warfel (342 passing yards; 344 rushing yards; 8 total TD) has guided the Comets to back-to-back riveting late-fourth-quarter victories. All eyes on Wilson LB Ryan McMillan (20 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery) to blow stuff up in the middle of the field as the Bulldogs try and muzzle the hot Comets. FYI: This one is a head-scratcher: Wilson is last among Section 1 teams, averaging 241 yards of total offense a game. That’s 21st out of 24 teams in the league.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic: The Pioneers open defense of their Section 3 crown against the Crusaders, who have found their groove. L-S must wrap and tackle against Catholic RB Tony Cruz (97 carries for 479 yards, 7 TD) which means Coastal Carolina commit and reigning section Linebacker of the Year Nick Del Grande (37 tackles, 7 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 1 QB hurry) will be in seek-and-destroy mode vs. the Crusaders. FYI: L-S is at No. 2 in the league in total defense, allowing 237 yards a game. They’ve certainly found their groove after that Week 1 setback vs. Warwick, no?

Solanco at Cocalico: The Golden Mules’ top priority is slowing down the league’s leading rusher; Eagles’ bell-cow RB Anthony Bourassa (99 carries for 856 yards, 9 TD) has been tough to tackle. Solanco DT Connor Smith (13 tackles, 1 for a loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) and his D pals have to shed blocks, clog up the middle and keep Bourassa contained. Or else. FYI: Solanco has yielded 893 rushing yards, third-most among Section 2 teams. Cocalico has rushed for 1,373 yards; only Solanco (1,395) has more in the league.

