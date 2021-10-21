Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Friday’s Week 9 games …

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central: The Barons must be wary of the Bears’ blistering-hot passing attack, with QB Josh Rudy (1,669 passing yards, 14 TD) and wideouts Patrick Gilhool (39-498, 5 TD) and Braden Cummings (29-651, 22.5 yards per catch, 7 TD) flying the friendly skies. Keep an eye on Central safety-man Mason Weaver (37 tackles, 1 INT) over the top for the Barons, who are No. 2 in the league in team defense (225 yards a game) with 20 sacks and 16 takeaways. And this: After blanking Conestoga Valley 63-0 last week — getting some revenge for the Buckskins’ 41-35 victory last fall in the process — Central has pitched three shutouts this season and has allowed a league-low 823 rushing yards. But it will be the Bears’ passing game that the Barons must tame Friday.

Ephrata at Lampeter-Strasburg: Two premier players in the spotlight in this Section 3 showdown, with Mountaineers’ crack RB Andre Weidman (1,123 rushing yards, second-most in the league, plus 16 TD runs) trying to avoid reigning section Linebacker of the Year Nick Del Grande (57 tackles, 11 for losses, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles) in the open field. L-S features the league’s top-ranked defense — the Pioneers, with Del Grande as the ringleader, are yielding just 211 yards a game — with 912 rushing yards against, second-fewest in the league. And this: L-S has 16 takeaways, 36 QB hurries and 41 tackles for losses. Ephrata’s O-line will need a big effort here against the bum-rushing Pioneers’ D, as L-S is closing in fast on back-to-back Section 3 championships.

Elco at Columbia: The Raiders have had a real penchant for running the ball — 2,012 rushing yards, third-most in the league — and rugged RB Luke Williams (994 rushing yards, third-most in the league, plus 9 TD) and QB Cole Thomas (635 rushing yards, 12 TD) are the catalysts. Two Crimson Tide defenders to watch in this matchup: DE Joel Ober and LB Steven Rivas have to fight through blocks and stop Elco’s running game before it gets going. The Raiders are very physical up front, and Columbia has to win some of those battles. And this: Annville-Cleona singed Columbia’s D for 415 rushing yards and 534 total yards last week, so the Tide will need a better defensive effort here against the Raiders, who won’t be shy about keeping it on the ground; Thomas has attempted a grand total of 19 passes in seven games.

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley: Since inserting Ethan Ebersole at QB and shifting Grady Stichler to RB, the Vikings have averaged 256 yards and 23 points in their last two games, and Ebersole had a 272-yard passing night last week vs. Elco. The Braves’ D is yielding 382 yards a game, so they’ll need a cleaner effort here. Keep an eye on sophomore LB Logan McGrane (42 tackles) and freshman LB Grant Shaubach (40 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) to swarm and make plays for PV. And this: Since shifting to RB, Stichler has 146 rushing yards, four receptions and a TD in the last two games.

Annville-Cleona at Octorara: The Braves’ offense is fourth-best in the league, and is keyed by QB Weston Stoltzfus (1,071 passing yards, 17 TD, 0 INT, plus 288 rushing yards, 5 TD keepers). If the Dutchmen want to spy Octorara’s dual-threat signal-caller, keep an eye on LB Ethan Schriver (31 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) to do plenty of reading and reacting. And this: A-C has given up 1,506 rushing yards, fifth-most in the league.

