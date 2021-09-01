Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Week 2 games …

Columbia at Donegal: The Indians’ top priority is limiting Crimson Tide QB Robert Footman, who lit up the sky for 339 passing yards and five touchdown strikes to three different receivers in Columbia’s rip-roaring Week 1 win over Eastern York. Safe to say Donegal’s secondary will be pressed into action early and often against Footman and his merry band of wideouts, so keep an eye on DB patrolmen Jon Holmes (15 tackles vs. Elizabethtown last week) and Landen Baughman (14 tackles, 1 INT vs. E-town) for the Indians.

Wilson at Governor Mifflin: The Bulldogs’ mission is pretty obvious in this clash: Curtail Mustangs’ crack RB Nick Singleton, who sprinted for 280 yards with five TD runs in Mifflin’s 55-6 Week 1 beat-down over York. The Penn State recruit is off to a hot start, and Wilson simply must wrap and tackle before Singleton finds daylight. Bulldogs’ LB Gavin Lenart had an active opener against Central Dauphin with nine tackles, including one stick for a loss in Wilson’s win over the Rams. Now Lenart and Co. must tame one of the best backs in the country in the 63rd meeting between the Bulldogs and the Mustangs.

Hempfield at Manheim Central: A couple of longtime L-L League heavyweights slugging it out here, and the Barons need to make Black Knights’ QB Cam Harbaugh uncomfortable in the pocket, after he passed for 195 yards, rushed for 99 yards and accounted for three scores in Hempfield’s Week 1 win over Dallastown. Central’s D rose to the occasion in the Barons’ victory over Cumberland Valley, with six QB sacks; LB Kahlen Watt had 2.5 of those sacks, along with 10 tackles to spearhead Central’s defensive surge. They’ll need another big effort vs. Harbaugh and the Knights.

Solanco at Kennard-Dale: The Golden Mules are looking for a 2-0 start against a Rams’ squad that couldn’t hold a halftime lead and fell to Octorara in Week 1. K-D RB Steven Lukes can scoot; he averaged 13 yards a carry last season, and he rushed for 85 yards on nine totes against Octorara. That means a busy night for Solanco’s rush D, and LB Colton Stoltzfus is coming off a sizzling opener against Palmyra, when he piled up four tackles, recovered a fumble, broke up a pass and registered a sack in the Mules’ win.

Manheim Township at Dallastown: The Blue Streaks must keep tabs on Wildcats’ all-star wideout Kenny Johnson, who had five receptions for 74 yards with a TD grab in Dallastown’s Week 1 setback against Hempfield. Matt O’Gorman came up big in the secondary for Township in its Week 1 win over CD East with nine tackles, including a pair of sticks for losses, plus a sack. O’Gorman also booted a pair of touchbacks, went 3-for-3 on PAT attempts, and he drilled the game-winning 26-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter for the victorious Streaks.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage