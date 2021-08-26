Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Friday’s Week 1 games …

Central Dauphin at Wilson: This is the season-opener, not a District Class 6A playoff game, right? The Bulldogs must get pressure on Rams’ QB Max Mosey, who completed 63 percent of his throws last season for 990 yards with 13 TD strikes. Elian Rodriguez can blow stuff up off the edge for Wilson; he had 11 tackles, with three sticks for losses plus a fumble recovery last season. Mosey will have a lot of new skill kids flanking him, so the Bulldogs’ D needs to tee off and make plays. FYI: CD leads Wilson 4-3 in head-to-head matchups since 2014; the Bulldogs won the last meeting — 21-13 in 2019 — and Wilson clipped CD 21-10 in the D3-4A playoffs in 2014.

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township: East features Penn State recruit Mekhi Flowers, an electrifying wideout with big-play, down-field capability. Keep your eyes on a pair of Blue Streaks’ stick-machine linebackers to lower the boom over the middle, and try and keep Flowers under wraps when he runs underneath routes. Ty Washington (44 tackles, 1 fumble recovery last year) and Eli Rodriguez are heat-seeker tacklers; Rodriguez is a transfer from McCaskey, where he was an all-star safety as a freshman last year. He’ll play LB for MT after registering 60 tackles with a pass breakup for the Tornado last fall.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central: The Barons are licking their chops after last year’s 3-5 finish, and Central should flash a dastardly passing attack with QB Judd Novak (1,580 passing yards, 21 TD) and wideouts Owen Sensenig (31 catches for 676 yards, 11 TD) and Brady Harbach (16-179-1) back in the fold. It should be a busy night for the Eagles’ secondary, including safety Troy Collard. The Air Force commit had 42 tackles, six stops for losses and a forced fumble last year for CV, which must limit the Barons’ air brigade. And this: Central and CV have combined for 30 — 3-0 — District 3 championships. The Barons (17 gold trophies) have the most in D3 history. This is the first time these two heavyweights will meet on the gridiron.

Palmyra at Solanco: The Cougars’ top priority will be slowing down the Golden Mules’ triple-option attack. That means winning the trench wars and plugging up the holes. Pronto. Palmyra D-tackle Daniel Steskal is one to watch; he piled up 19 tackles last year, with four hits for losses and three sacks, so he knows his way around the line of scrimmage.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Lebanon at Cedar Crest: It’s the 50th Cedar Bowl — Cedar Crest leads the series 32-16-1 — and it’s always a good time when the Cedars and the Falcons knock heads. Lebanon will be breaking in a rookie QB — converted RB Pedro De’Arce is set to take the snaps — and Cedar Crest’s defense would love to get him out of his comfort zone. A pair of heavy hitter ‘backers should help see to that: Aadyn Richards and Trayvon Zerbe were all-star picks last year, and they’d love to get this season started right by stuffing their backyard rivals.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage