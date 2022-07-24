Presenting 37 L-L League football players to watch this fall, when the 24 Lancaster/Lebanon teams will be joined by 13 Berks County squads to form a mega, five-section gridiron conference.

It’s a whole new world.

One player from each team made the cut, and here’s why said players were chosen to be on our list ...

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: Alex Long, RB-DB — The Dutchmen’s jack-of-all trades player is putting together quite the career in Annville. Long added to his overflowing resume with a fantastic 2021 junior season. On defense, from his hybrid safety/outside ‘backer spot, he piled up 98 tackles, including six stops for losses, plus a pair of sacks, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup. On offense, he split his time between the backfield and slot receiver; Long rushed for 143 yards and three scores on nine takes — averaging a lights-out 15.9 yards per carry — and he also caught 10 passes for 220 yards, with a pair of TD snags, earning two-way section all-star status for his efforts. A-C has some backs to replace in its Veer O set, so look for Long, who has an Ivy League offer from UPenn in his back pocket, to perhaps get more carries this time around.

BERKS CATHOLIC: Josiah Jordan, RB-DB — The Saints have a good one in Jordan, who returns to the offensive backfield and to the defensive secondary this fall. He had a crackerjack junior season last year, when Berks Catholic won seven games and went to the D3-4A semifinals. From his RB spot, Jordan rushed for 800 yards on the dot, averaging 8.5 yards per carry with 11 TD jaunts. He was a two-way Berks section all-star pick for his multi-purpose exploits. You better know where Jordan — aka Jay Jay — is on the field at all times. Or else.

CEDAR CREST: Jay Huber, QB — Falcons’ strong-armed passer had a solid junior season last fall, clicking on 84-of-155 attempts for 1,259 yards with 13 TD strikes against just nine picks — and he tacked on a pair of TD keepers on the ground for good measure in his section all-star campaign. These two games in the pocket stood out: In a Week 1 nonleague Cedar Bowl win over rival Lebanon, Huber passed for 227 yards with three TD darts. And in a Week 9 Section 1 victory over Penn Manor, he threw for 317 yards with four TD tosses. With no Aadyn Richards to tote the rock, Huber might be called upon to go up top a little more early on this season, especially with sure-handed wideouts Nolan Groff (30 catches for 552 yards, 18.4 avg., 4 TD receptions last season) and Ethan Heisey (16-212, 13.3 avg., 3 TD receptions last season) due back on the flanks. And this: If you’re a social media junkie, you’ve noticed Huber has spent a good chunk of his summer working out with local QB whisperer Jim Cantafio.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

COCALICO: Chuckie Drain, OT-DT — The Eagles’ trench thumper has been blowing stuff up on both sides of the ball since he hit the field running as a young-buck freshman in Denver. Now a polished senior, he’s coming off a power-packed junior season that included 36 tackles, plus 5.5 sticks for losses, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble on defense, where he earned a section all-star nod. This fall, Drain will slide into the all-important left tackle spot on offense, where he’s hoping to blow open holes aplenty for Cocalico’s ground-and-pound Flexbone attack. If you’re talking dominating L-L League two-way linemen, you must mention Drain’s name.

CONESTOGA VALLEY: Nick Tran, RB — The Buckskins’ shifty scat-back was sailing right along last fall in his junior season, before a mid-season injury landed him on the shelf for a couple of weeks. But when Tran was in there, he was dynamite for CV, scooting for 744 yards on 117 carries — good for 6.4 yards per pop — with 10 TD bolts for a section all-star nod. Tran had a pair of 178-yard rushing efforts, against Garden Spot, and then later vs. Elizabethtown. If he’s healthy, and if the Bucks’ O-line can pave the way, Tran should be with the rushing leaders come late October.

COLUMBIA: Steven Rivas, RB-LB — The Crimson Tide will feature a bona fide two-way terror in Rivas, who is set to return to be the team’s featured running back and ball-hawking linebacker. Things will look a tad different on the hill — Brady Mathias slides in as head coach and record-smashing QB Robert Footman has moved on — but Rivas will be a much-needed familiar face in Columbia’s huddle. Last fall, when the Tide pocketed the Section 4 crown and went to the D3-2A semifinals, Rivas rumbled for 469 yards and seven scores on 71 attempts — remember, Columbia went up top a lot, but when the Tide turned to the ground game, he was the man — and he was one of the team’s top tacklers and hard-nosed D playmakers. If Columbia wants a section repeat, it will need a big two-way senior season from Rivas, who was a two-way section all-star in 2021.

CONRAD WEISER: Sevon Parham, RB-LB — The Scouts took some jabs to the solar plexus in the key-players-lost-to-graduation column, but in Parham, Conrad Weiser has a legit two-way returning talent. A breakaway back who can make people miss, Parham averaged a nifty 12.3 yards per carry last fall — 222 yards on 18 touches, with a TD run — and he hauled in a TD catch. On defense, the ball-hawking ‘backer was in on 48 tackles, including one stick for a loss. Conrad Weiser fans should be hearing Parham’s name a lot over the PA speakers in the coming months, as he preps for his junior season.

DANIEL BOONE: Dean Rotter, QB — For a kid who was waved in from the bullpen to replace an all-star starter early last fall, Rotter ended up filling in quite nicely behind center in his sophomore season for the Blazers, who won five games and went to the D3 playoffs. Rotter stepped in for Carter Speyerer, who suffered a broken leg in Week 1 vs. Wyomissing. Rotter went on to complete 80-of-135 passes for 966 yards with 12 TD strikes against just three picks, helping Daniel Boone reach the postseason. Can the junior lefty do it again up on the hill in Birdsboro? Stay tuned, Blazers Nation.

DONEGAL: Noah Rohrer, RB-LB — The Indians were back in the D3-4A playoffs last fall, and Rohrer played one of the starring roles, on both sides of the ball, for Donegal: 657 rushing yards in the Indians’ punishing Wing-T attack, averaging 6.3 yards per tote with eight TD romps, plus 88 tackles on D, including 18 big hits for losses, five sacks, two picks, a forced fumble and a couple of pass breakups, as he pocketed two-way section all-star status. Tougher road ahead this time around in the insanely tricky Section 4 race, but Rohrer, a crafty senior, has the vet chops to help Donegal make another run.

ELCO: Jake Williams, RB-LB — He’s back. And, the Raiders hope, healthy and poised for a full 10-game regular-season run this time around. An injury wiped out all but one game for Williams last fall, after his breakout freshman season in 2020, when he rushed for 662 yards — averaging a spiffy 10.5 yards per carry — with five TD runs while helping Elco reach the D3-4A title game. Williams tacked on 25 tackles, with four stops for losses plus an interception from his LB spot that season, before being limited to one game last year. In that game, Williams rushed for 50 yards and a TD and he made five tackles. But that was it for his soph season. If the Raiders hope to make a playoff push in the wild and woolly Section 4 race, they’ll need Williams to stay out of the trainer’s room and on the field, doing damage in his junior campaign.

ELIZABETHTOWN: Hayden Haver, RB-LB — Could have gone a couple of different directions from the Bears’ vet roster, but Haver should be a key two-way piece for E-town, especially on the defensive side. Last fall from his LB spot, the tackle machine piled up 78 stops, including two hits for losses, plus three sacks, three pass breakups and four big fumble recoveries, as he picked up a section all-star nod for his D prowess. On offense, the short-yardage fiend rushed for 102 yards, but he scored touchdowns on seven of his 33 carries in his breakout sophomore season. That's a cool stat.

EPHRATA: Andre Weidman, RB-DB — The league’s top returning rusher from 2021, Weidman is coming off a marvelous junior season, when he bolted for 1,430 yards on 214 carries — a solid 6.7 yards per pop — with 18 TD runs, helping the Mountaineers to a 5-5 finish for their fourth straight .500 or better season, as Ephrata continues its impressive resurgence. Weidman, who was tabbed Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year and Co-Outstanding Back of the Year in 2021, also shined from his hybrid safety/outside ‘backer spot, garnering 75 tackles, with four sticks for losses, plus 1.5 sacks, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He is a heat-seeking missile personified — on both sides of the ball, and on special teams. Weidman has spent the summer making camp-stops aplenty. He’s also working his way through a hand injury, which apparently hasn’t kept him from the camp rounds, as he sets sail on his much-anticipated senior season.

EXETER: Joey Schlaffer, TE — The Eagles’ dynamic Penn State commit hauled in 48 catches for 822 yards — 17.1 yards per grab — with nine TD receptions last fall, when Exeter KO’d Governor Mifflin for D3-5A gold and went to the PIAA playoffs. Here’s a fun nugget about the imposing 6-6, 210-pound senior: Longtime Exeter skipper Matt Bauer lists Schlaffer among the players duking it out for the starting QB job this season. All-State TE to QB? It could happen. Stay tuned, Exeter faithful.

FLEETWOOD: Jack Riffle, QB — Stepping in for a record-breaking, all-star player is never easy, and Riffle is next in line for the Tigers’ all-important QB duties now that all-state pick Tanner Maddocks has shuffled off to Villanova. Mike Drago Sports is reporting that Riffle, a sophomore, has the keys to Fleetwood’s offense, after he saw some mop-up varsity time behind Maddocks last fall, when the Tigers won seven games and went to the Eastern Conference playoffs. Riffle should get plenty of help up top with wideout Mason Musitano (29-488, 16.8 avg., 5 TD receptions last season) returning to catch passes this fall.

GARDEN SPOT: Tyler Hurst, OT-DT — When the top two-way linemen conversation gets started when everyone breaks camp in about a month, Hurst’s name absolutely belongs in the discussion. The sturdy senior was a key cog along the Spartans’ O-line last fall, when Garden Spot got up off the mat and won five games — after a head-scratching 2-24 clip over the previous three seasons. The Spartans’ put up plenty of funky O numbers, and Hurst helped open plenty of holes and kept Garden Spot’s quarterbacks upright. And check out his gaudy D-tackle numbers: 51 stops, including — gulp — 22.5 sticks for losses, plus 7.5 sacks, seven QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble, as he was tabbed Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year for his efforts. Safe to say Hurst knows his way around a backfield.

GOVERNOR MIFFLIN: Ayden Martin, RB-DB — OK, so no more Nick Singleton in Shillington, where he shattered Berks County and Mustangs’ program records left and right, including last year’s eye-popping season, when he rushed for 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns — in 11 games — while capturing Gatorade National Player of the Year and Maxwell Football Club Player of the Year honors, on the way to enrolling at Penn State in January. Enjoy him, Nittany Nation. So who’s the lucky duck who gets to replace Singleton in the Mustangs’ Veer backfield? All eyes on Martin, who rumbled for 120 yards and a TD on 15 totes in back-up duty in his junior season last fall. He’s also a reliable safety; Martin — who has committed to Monmouth — had 35 tackles, with two hits for losses and two interceptions last fall for Governor Mifflin, which took a glittering 10-0 record into the D3-5A finale, before being tripped up by rival Exeter.

HAMBURG: Xander Menapace, QB — The Hawks won a D3 playoff game for the first time in program history last fall, and ended up going to the 3A semifinals and securing seven victories. Menapace returns to run the offense, after completing 65-of-104 passes for 869 yards with nine TD strikes against just four picks last fall. Hamburg has a new coach this time around in Matt Hoffert. But with Menapace returning behind center for his senior season, the Hawks shouldn’t skip a beat offensively.

HEMPFIELD: Deyvid Palepale, OT-DE — The Black Knights’ two-way hammer had quite the hello-world sophomore season last fall, helping Hempfield remain in the thick of the Section 1 chase before a spirited trip to the D3-6A semifinals. The Alaska native caused all kinds of havoc off the edge, blowing up running backs and unsuspecting quarterbacks while doing plenty of damage in the run-stuffing department. He also helped open plenty of holes and kept Hempfield’s quarterbacks upright from his O-line slot. Palepale, a two-way section all-star last fall, has a scholarship offer from Louisville in his back pocket, and he’s ticketed to inflict plenty more damage in the trenches this fall, as the Knights look to keep the good mojo going.

KUTZTOWN: Jacob Lafferty, QB — The Cougars are scratching and clawing to turn the corner, and they have three notches in the win column over the last two seasons to get some positive mo going in the program. More good news: Lafferty returns to take snaps, and he had a solid dual-threat junior campaign last fall, going 33-of-98 for 706 yards with four TD throws through the air, plus 403 yards and six TD keepers on the ground. That’s 21.4 yards per completion, by the way, so Lafferty has a penchant for the big, downfield aerial play.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: Jackson Heeter, LB — Still plenty of talent shuffling around the Pioneers’ locker room, as they’ll go for a fourth straight trip to the D3-4A finale and third section title in a row, this time in the rough-and-tumble Section 4 hunt. We circled Heeter, who should be the ringleader of L-S’s defense after having a whopper sophomore season roaming the middle last fall. Heeter amassed a team-best 95 tackles last year, including five sticks for losses, plus four QB hurries, a pair of pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, as he picked up a section all-star nod for his efforts. The Pioneers have some key spots to fill, yes. But in Heeter, they’ll bring back one of the top play-making ‘backers in the L-L League. That’s certainly a great start.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Will Cranford, QB — Back for his third season behind center for the Crusaders, Cranford is now a wily veteran in Lancaster Catholic’s program, and after going to the D3-3A playoffs last fall, there isn’t much the senior signal-caller hasn’t seen in the pocket. Cranford had another good season up top last year, clicking on 83-of-168 passes for 1,225 yards with 11 TD strikes, earning a section all-star honor for his field-general skills. Cranford will have some new skill kids at his disposal this season — RB Tony Cruz (918 rushing yards, 9 TD last season) and WR Mason McClair (36-600, 16.7 avg., 4 TD receptions last season) have departed — but he certainly has the experience and the moxie to keep the Crusaders’ offense cranking, as they set sail in their new Section 5 home.

LEBANON: Emanuel Mason, QB-LB — Not an overly memorable 2021 season in the win-loss column for the Cedars, who went 0-10. But Mason solidified Lebanon’s QB spot when he took over the reins around mid-season, going 56-for-110 for 489 yards with four TD strikes. He also rushed for 399 yards with a trio of TD keepers, flashing his dual-threat ability behind center. Mason really shined defensively, earning section all-star honors for his 'backer prowess. The Cedars sure could use a bounce-back season — a win, any win, anywhere, would do wonders in the psyche department for this crew — and they’ll look to Mason, a senior, to be a catalyst on both sides of the ball.

MANHEIM CENTRAL: Kahlen Watt, LB — What an unreal junior season last fall for Watt, who stuffed the stat sheet on a weekly basis for the Barons with 81 tackles, plus 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Watt returned three picks for touchdowns — two in the same game, incredibly, against rival Conestoga Valley — and he also returned a punt for a TD for good measure, on the way to earning section all-star honors. Defense wins championships, and Manheim Central has a heck of a D ringleader in Watt.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Hayden Johnson, QB — Another season, another clutch performance by a Blue Streaks’ signal caller, as coach Mark Evans continues to pump out big-time passing playmakers behind center in Neffsville. In his sophomore debut season taking snaps last fall, Johnson aired it out to the tune of 2,019 passing yards, hitting on 166-of-250 attempts with 25 TD tosses against just eight picks. He had five 200-plus-yard passing games, plus a 5-TD-toss night in a nonleague triumph vs. Cocalico, as Johnson earned a section all-star spot. We’re expecting even more aerial fireworks out of Johnson this fall, with sure-handed wideout Landon Kennel (28-409, 14.6 avg., 5 TD receptions last season) returning as a go-to target.

McCASKEY: Matthew Remash, QB — The Red Tornado lost some skill-kid talent from last season, but Remash — all sturdy 6-5, 230 pounds of him — returns to pilot the offense. He connected on 64-of-147 throws for 1,087 yards with seven TD passes against just six interceptions in his junior season last fall, when McCaskey snapped a maddening 26-game losing streak and got everyone’s attention back again. Remash’s high-water mark was a 291-yard passing night vs. Elizabethtown in Week 4. With go-up-and-get-it speed demon Isaac Burks (24-481, 20.0 avg., 2 TD receptions last season) no longer on the flanks, Remash must find some new go-to targets. Pronto.

MUHLENBERG: Giovanni Cavanna, WR — The Muhls are trying to snap out of a 2-37 funk over the last four seasons, and they will feature a vet playmaker on the flanks in Cavanna, who is hoping to snap Muhlenberg’s trend and get things turned around in Laureldale. Cavanna hauled in 21 receptions in 2021 — three for touchdowns, so he has some big-play chops. Section 2 D-backs beware when Cavanna is running pass patterns.

NORTHERN LEBANON: Luke Shaffer, TE-LB — The Vikings have some thumpers to replace — particularly two-way all-star stalwarts Kalani Adams and Mitchell Hetrick — so watch for Shaffer to quickly make a name for himself in his junior season, particularly on defense. He did catch eight passes from his TE spot last fall, when Northern Lebanon won four games and went to the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2017. If those offensive numbers go up, great. But look for Shaffer to do his most damage on defense from his LB slot, where he earned section all-star honors last fall. Remember Shaffer’s name, won’t you.

OCTORARA: Zion Raison-Peters, RB-LB — What a 2021 for the Braves, who were in the thick of the Section 4 chase throughout, and then went to the D3 playoffs for the first time since joining the L-L League in 2018. Raison-Peters didn’t always get the big, bold headline — QB Weston Stoltzfus was the league’s top-rated passer and RB Mike Trainor was a 1,000-yard rusher and two-way terror — but he did plenty of grunt work in his junior year for Octorara. On offense, he churned out 426 yards on 93 takes with nine TD scampers. And on defense, Raison-Peters had a team-leading 62 tackles, with a pick, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. The Braves are thinking big after last year’s success, when they won a program-record eight games, and they’ll lean on Raison-Peters to come out from the shadows and be a headliner this time around.

PENN MANOR: Eli Warfel, QB — The Comets’ dual-threat returns for his senior season behind center, after putting up some solid numbers across the board last fall: 61-of-129 passing for 712 yards with seven TD flips, plus 416 yards on the ground, with eight TD keepers to boot, as he scooped up section all-star honors. Warfel’s most memorable moment last season? Easy: His Hail Mary TD pass to Clark Wagstaff with time running out in Penn Manor’s wild win at Warwick. Warfel helped the Comets go 5-5 last fall, their best finish since 2014. With Warfel the wily vet back calling signals, Penn Manor is hoping to keep that momentum going this season.

PEQUEA VALLEY: Peyton Temple, QB — We’re not exactly sure what changes skipper Mike Choi will bring to the table just yet as he begins his second stint as the Braves’ coach. But we do anticipate Temple being involved in Pequea Valley’s overall offensive package, after he put together a solid breakout junior season last fall, hitting 66-of-158 passes for 927 yards with nine TD tosses, helping the Braves win a pair of games to snap a hair-pulling 1-26 stretch over the previous three seasons.

READING: Amier Burdine, QB — No preseason depth chart from rookie skipper Troy Godinet just yet, but having Burdine back behind center and piloting the Red Knights’ attack would be a welcomed sight, considering the athletic senior missed all of last fall after suffering a shoulder injury during Reading’s scrimmage game. Burdine was ticketed for the starting job, but that went sideways. He returned in time for the Knights’ basketball season last winter, and helped Reading make another deep run. With Godinet trying to put his fingerprints on the gridiron program, having Burdine back taking snaps would be a great start for this bunch.

SCHUYLKILL VALLEY: Colby Crills, WR-DB — When the Panthers air it out this fall, they’ll have a go-to flank kid in Crills, a two-way Berks section all-star pick in 2021, when SV went to the Eastern Conference playoffs to pick up some mo heading into this season. Crills made a lasting impression in that postseason game vs. Nanticoke, hauling in a TD catch on offense while intercepting a pass on defense for the Panthers, who will be looking to do some damage in Section 5 under longtime Lancaster Catholic coach Bruce Harbach, who is back for his second season at the helm in Leesport.

SOLANCO: Josiah Forren, RB-DB — The Golden Mules will have Forren lined up all over the place this fall, after his standout, jack-of-all-trades junior season a year ago. From his safety spot, Forren was in on 73 stops, with a pair of picks, a fumble recovery and a trio of pass breakups, as he was tabbed Section 2 Defensive Back of the Year. He also chipped in on offense, with 140 yards and three TD romps on 18 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per touch. Forren also averaged 20.6 yards on kickoff returns, and he piled up 342 total return yards for Solanco, which could unleash Forren as its speed-back out of the Flexbone this fall. Catch him if you can.

TWIN VALLEY: Evan Myers, QB — What a season last fall for the Raiders, who won six games and went to the D3 playoffs for the first time in program history. Myers piloted the ship, hitting on 107-of-192 passes for 1,498 yards with 10 TD tosses against nine interceptions in his breakout ninth-grade season. He’s back to steer the wheel again this fall, and he’ll be doing so for his dad, Brett Myers, who recently gained school board approval to become Twin Valley’s coach. That’s the same Brett Myers who guided Middletown to 72 wins and three D3 titles in eight years at his previous coaching gig. The Raiders are hoping Myers + Myers = a run at Section 3 glory and another postseason trip.

WARWICK: Jack Reed, QB — Talk about a gunslinger. Reed slid right into the Warriors’ full-time signal-caller duties last fall, and he put up a whopper junior season in the pocket for Warwick. Check the numbers: 166-of-286 for 2,431 yards with 20 TD tosses against just five picks to pick up a section all-star nod. The 2,431 yards are the most among returning quarterbacks in the league due back this fall, after Reed helped the Warriors go to the D3 playoffs for the fourth straight season last year. He had some memorable nights along the way, with six 200-yard-passing efforts, including a 327-yard game vs. rival Manheim Central, and a 323-yard game in Week 1 vs. Lampeter-Strasburg to set the tone for the season. Reed lost his two favorite targets from last fall — good-hands guys Cooper Eckert (73-1,172, 16.1 avg., 8 TD receptions last season) and Ryan Fink (45-667, 14.8 avg., 8 TD receptions last season) graduated — so he’ll need to find some new go-to targets early on.

WILSON: Cam Jones, ATHLETE — Mr. Jones lined up all over the place in his attention-grabbing junior season last fall for the Bulldogs, and he did not disappoint. Try these numbers on for size: 35 carries for 179 yards with four TD runs; eight receptions for 135 yards with a pair of TD snags; 13 kickoff returns for 575 yards with a trio of kick-return scores; 17 punt returns for 486 yards with four punt-return scores; and he was named Section 1 Defensive Back of the Year for his secondary prowess, after registering 35 tackles, with five sticks for losses and four pass breakups. If you lost count, Jones piled up 1,375 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns, and he averaged — get this — a snazzy 24.2 yards per touch, including 44.2 yards on kickoff returns and 28.6 yards on punt returns. Army, Buffalo, Holy Cross, Navy and Richmond have offered scholarships; Jones recently posted on his social media account that Army, Holy Cross, Navy and Richmond are his final four. Jones has also made a couple of visits to Penn State, plus trips to Temple and Virginia Tech. We said this a million times last season, and we’ll probably say it a million more in the coming months: Do not kick or punt the ball to Jones. He’ll make you pay if you do.

WYOMISSING: Jven Williams, OT — Not sure who the face of the league will be when the lid lifts on the 2022 season on Aug. 26. But Williams, a punishing 6-6, 300-pound senior Penn State recruit and one of the top-ranked prep O-line dominators in the country, simply must be on the short list. Rivals has Williams as its third-ranked player in the state and No. 19 O-tackle in the country, while 247sports has Williams as its top-ranked player in the state and No. 9 O-tackle in the country. He has 20 scholarship offers in all, and is committed to Penn State. Williams — who won PIAA shot put and discus gold medals while helping Wyo win the Class 2A track and field boys team state title this past spring — will continue a recent trend of top-ranked, highly recruited O-linemen in L-L League circles, joining Warwick’s Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) and Cocalico’s Ryan Brubaker (South Carolina).

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage