It took four games, but Hempfield’s offense upped its production.

After scoring a combined 41 total points in their first three games, the Black Knights matched that total Friday night in a 41-20 win over host McCaskey in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football opener for both teams.

Turning point

Hempfield’s running game fueled a 28-point second half to pull away from McCaskey (0-1 L-L, 1-3 overall) after the teams went to the locker room with the Knights holding just a 13-0 lead.

After throwing 11 passes and rushing for only 58 yards in the first half, the Black Knights (1-0, 2-2) churned out 169 yards on the ground while putting the ball in the air only five times in the second half.

Star of the game

Hempfield quarterback Jackson Landis ran for two touchdowns and threw for two others. Landis totaled 119 yards on the ground, including 108 after halftime, while throwing for 181 yards.

Both TD passes went to receiver Micah Gates.

Eli Walls added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Black Knights.

Key statistics

While there was plenty of offense and penalties from both teams, McCaskey had three turnovers, two of which were converted into touchdowns, while the Black Knights had none.

Hempfield had 408 total yards, while the Red Tornado picked up 372. McCaskey quarterback Jalen Cintron threw for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while running back Steven Lavender-Gray ran for 108 yards.

The teams combined for 21 penalties.

Up next

Hempfield welcomes rival Manheim Township to Landisville next Friday night, while McCaskey hits the road for a nonleague contest at Plymouth-Whitemarsh.