The Black Knights did what they had to do, but may not have received the help they needed elsewhere in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

First things first, Hempfield blanked Penn Manor, 27-0, in the regular-season finale Friday night in rain-drenched Millersville.

Ranked ninth (only eight teams qualify) in the District Three Class 6A district power rankings, the Knights (6-4) needed a team sitting near them to lose if it wanted to jump up and grab a playoff spot.

Carlisle, ranked eighth, took care of second-ranked Central Dauphin East while Wilson, ranked seventh, beat fifth-ranked Manheim Township. The Blue Streaks also finished 6-4, but they may not fall out of the top eight.

“We just wanted to win this game for the seniors,” Hempfield coach George Eager said. “Whatever happens now is out of our control. We think we’re good enough to be a playoff team, but if we don’t get in, we only have ourselves to blame. We didn’t take care of business against Cedar Crest, Wilson, Manheim Central or Central York.”

Rain men: Hempfield called on the running back duo of Stephen Katch and Grant Hoover to slosh past the Comets.

Katch ran for 170 yards and Hoover put up 108 more as both ran the ball 18 times and scored two touchdowns each. Hoover came in to the game with a season total of 17 carries for 84 yards and no touchdowns.

“We knew we were going to have to run the ball,” said Eager, who watched Hempfield rush for 293 yards. “We have two really good running backs. We knew we were going to have to ride them both.”

Stingy defense: En route to its first shutout of the season, the Knights' defense limited Penn Manor (5-5) to just 25 total yards on offense and two first downs (one via penalty).

In the second half, the Comets ran only seven offensive plays, compared to Hempfield’s 30.