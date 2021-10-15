Time of possession. A lot of Cam Harbaugh. A stout defense. No turnovers or penalties. Hempfield mixed those ingredients together Friday to earn a 17-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football win at rival Manheim Township.

In doing so, the Knights (2-1 league, 5-3 overall) picked up the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy for the first time. The trophy was created in 2014 in memory of Kurjiaka, who served as a Manheim Township administrator and a Hempfield School Board member before his death in 2010.

The Black Knights topped the Blue Streaks (2-1, 5-3) for the first time since 2013, and for the first time under second-year coach George Eager, a Manheim Township alum.

“It means everything,” Hempfield wide receiver Adam Acker said. “I know how badly our coaches wanted it. ... We all wanted this one bad.”

Acker pulled in nine catches for 69 yards from Harbaugh, who completed 13 of 24 passes for 170 yards to go along with 14 carries for 89 rushing yards and two total touchdowns on Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Hempfield had more than double the amount of first downs than Township. And the Knights’ defense held the Streaks to 150 total yards, including 36 yards rushing; Township's blue-chip wide receiver, Anthony Ivey, was limited to just two catches for negative yardage.

“If I could’ve drew it up, I would’ve drew it up just like this,” Eager said. “We planned to take our time, be methodical. ... The kids played the game-plan to a tee.”

First half

Both teams traded three and outs on their opening possessions before the fireworks began.

Starting from its own 5-yard line, Hempfield marched 95 yards on 10 plays in a drive that included a 32-yard throw from Harbaugh to Thomas Minnich, followed by a designed quarterback run from Harbaugh to pay dirt on a 10-yard keeper to take an early 7-0 lead.

Township responded with a 12-play, 67-yard drive that included the first two receptions of the season from tight end Connor Mellot, the first going for 22 yards and the second being a 3-yard TD catch to tie it at 7-7 near the start of the second quarter.

Six plays into its next drive, Hempfield used a flea-flicker, with Harbaugh then throwing a 48-yard bomb to Minnich to put the Knights back up 14-7.

Second half

After Township went three and out to open the second half, Hempfield went 18 plays to reach the Streaks’ 5-yard line, where Cannon Biscoe drilled a 22-yard field goal to give the Knights their largest lead of the night, 17-7. The drive lasted 8 minutes and 21 seconds.

The Streaks shot back with a 54-yard, eight-play drive capped by Hayden Johnson's 2-yard keeper to cut the deficit to 17-14 near the end of the third quarter.

Over its final two possessions, Hempfield chewed nearly 10 minutes off the clock over 24 combined plays, during which it converted a combined three third downs and two fourth downs.

The Streaks got the ball back with just under five minutes left, but stalled at their own 40-yard line.

Asked of the win over his alma mater, Eager said, “It’s awesome, but I’ve been on the other sides of this, too. ... But it feels really good.”