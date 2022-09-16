On a cool, crisp autumn-like September evening in Landisville, a Red Tornado threatened to disrupt the calm, but it would be the Hempfield Black Knights who would ride in triumphantly, stampeding like a cyclone across their home field.

Playing before a boisterous student section decked out in golden support of the Four Diamonds Fund to battle pediatric cancer, Hempfield moved to 3-1 on the season with a 42-7 trouncing of McCaskey in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One opener for both teams.

Quotable

Prior to the game, Hempfield coach George Eager spoke of playing a clean game, avoiding turnovers, and forcing McCaskey to drive the length of the field.

Suffice it to say: Mission accomplished for the Black Knights, who forced three first-half turnovers, dominated field position, and avoided turning the ball over themselves while the outcome was still in any doubt.

Turning point

Hempfield’s first score of the night came after an interception by Grant Hoover, who snatched a ball out of the air at the Tornado 40 and returned it to the 24-yard line. Two plays later, Jackson Landis raced around the left side and rambled into the end zone to give the Black Knights a 7-0 lead.

Field position domination

On three different occasions in the first half, Cannon Biscoe boomed long, towering kickoffs deep into McCaskey territory, pinning the Tornado inside their 10-yard line. On two of those occasions, the Hempfield defense turned the fortuitous field position into defensive touchdowns.

The first defensive score came as the entire defensive line, led by interior lineman Deyvid Palepale, an NCAA Division I recruit, swarmed the Tornado backfield, forcing a fumble that Brian Williams recovered in the end zone, giving the Knights 14 points in 11 seconds.

Later in the first half, the Red Tornado snapped the ball over the head of its quarterback, resulting in a loose ball that was pounced on in the end zone by Brody Gebhard.

Offensive efficiency

The Hempfield offense also took advantage of the great field position as Landis added a 34-yard touchdown scamper and a 5-yard scoring pass to Gabriel Benjamin to give the Knights a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Cody Gehris scored on a 5-yard run to provide Hempfield’s final points of the evening.

McCaskey showed some fight on the first play of the fourth quarter as Michi Winters intercepted a pass and raced 20 yards for a touchdown.