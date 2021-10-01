A smothering defense and a well-balanced offensive attack proved to be the recipe for success for Hempfield.

The Black Knights' defense held McCaskey’s offense to 121 total yards (83 on one play) and four first downs (one by penalty), while the offense got four passing and two rushing touchdowns, fueling Hempfield to a 41-6 thumping of the Reid Tornado on Friday night in Landisville in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football opener for both teams.

“We spent the entire off-season talking about defense and tackling,” Hempfield coach George Eager said. “We did drills all winter and spring to tackle better and I think we’re seeing that.”

Stars of the game

The trio of Cam Harbaugh, Tommy Minnich and Stephen Katch had their hands in five touchdowns for Hempfield.

Harbaugh threw three touchdown passes, two to Minnich, and Katch had a pair of scoring runs. Katch, meanwhile, had TD runs of 4 and 13 yards on back-to-back carries in the second quarter.

Harbaugh and Minnich hooked up for a 16-yard TD pass to get the Knights (1-0 Section One, 4-2 overall) on the board in the opening quarter and added a 72-yarder just before the half as Hempfield built a 28-0 lead.

“Those guys were in the gym all winter working on timing and it shows in these moments,” Eager said of his QB-WR connection. “If they can continue to have that connection, we hope to see greater things from them.”

Harbaugh completed 10 of 12 passes for 188 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown toss to Adam Acker in the third quarter.

“I’ve said everything I can say about him,” Eager said of his senior quarterback. “He’s a great person, he’s a student of the game and he’s a great athlete. We go as far as he takes us, he’s our guy.”

Avoiding the shutout

The Tornado (0-1, 2-4) scored its lone touchdown midway through the final quarter, when Shymere Covington broke free for an 83-yard score.

Up next

Hempfield stays at home next Friday, welcoming Cedar Crest to Landisville, while McCaskey travels to Berks County to take on Wilson.