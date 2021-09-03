From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Here’s a pretty cool stat from Week 1: Manheim Central QB Judd Novak completed 24 passes to — ready for it? — 10 different receivers in the Barons’ 35-7 triumph over Cumberland Valley. That’s a bunch. Leading the charge was Owen Sensenig, with eight grabs for 144 air stripes and a pair of TD snags. Sounds like a busy night for Hempfield’s secondary on Friday, when the Black Knights travel over to Manheim for a battle of 1-0 teams. Braydon Felsinger had a busy night from his safety spot in Week 1, when he piled up eight tackles for Hempfield, in its 28-21 victory over Dallastown, which featured all-star WR Kenny Johnson. Now Felsinger and his DB mates have to keep tabs on any number of Central’s targets, after Novak used 10 of them last week. That’s impressive.

BONUS NUGGET: Garden Spot K Walker Martin booted five field goals in the Spartans' Week 1 OT setback against Twin Valley, tying the PIAA single-game record. He was rewarded handsomely for his 5-FG performance, earning a national Player of the Week nod from Kohl's Kicking Camps.

Class of 2022 kicker Walker Martin (PA) has earned @KohlsKicking National Player of the Week honors.✅ 5 Field Goals✅ PA State Record - FGs In A Game➡️ https://t.co/crFoPnudWL pic.twitter.com/X4Jxcv5dfb — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) September 2, 2021

2. Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg in an intriguing matchup on Friday. Can the Comets ride the mo from last week’s gut-check win over Conestoga Valley and go to 2-0? Can the Pioneers muster up a consistent rushing attack, cut down on some miscues and get back to even at 1-1? Here’s a name to remember: PM NG Sebastian Rivera sure can clog up the middle for the Comets. He came up big in the trenches against CV, piling up four tackles, including one stick for a loss and a sack in Penn Manor’s 16-12 victory over the Buckskins. L-S will be a different animal of sorts. And the Pioneers are wounded, coming off that 45-22 Week 1 setback at Warwick.

3. Can Ephrata go to 2-0 for the first time in nearly 20 years when the Mountaineers head to Palmyra on Friday? The short answer is yes. Ephrata is certainly feeling fine after posting 47 points in a Week 1 take-down over Muhlenberg. And the Mounts will once again unleash RB Andre Weidman, who bolted for 143 yards and three scores against the Muhls. Palmyra put up 229 total yards on a wet track in Quarryville against Solanco, which handed the Cougars a 33-14 setback. Now Palmyra gets an Ephrata D featuring plenty of stick-artists, including D-end Cole Freeman (5 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 forced fumble, 1.5 sacks vs. Muhlenberg) and LB Quintin Pfautz (7 tackles, 1 for a loss vs. Muhlenberg), who can both swarm and make plays. Ephrata? 2-0? It’s been a while. But the Mounts have the mo and the playmakers to make it happen.

