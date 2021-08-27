What looked to be a comfortable Week One football win for Hempfield on Friday night quickly became a nail-biter between the Black Knights and visiting Dallastown.

Hempfield won the nonleague game by a score of 28-21, and the contest was very much a story of two halves.

The Black Knights (1-0) went into halftime with a commanding 21-7 lead, but the Wildcats refused to go away, showing off an impressive running game between Caleb Fox and Coleton Mahorney. The two backs combined for 136 yards and two touchdowns, keeping their team in the running.

Hempfield, which was not quite as sharp in the second half as it was in the first, was able to get a big fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter that led to quarterback Cam Harbaugh securing the win with two big runs to tame the Wildcats (0-1).

Turning point

There were two key turning points in the game, one being the previously mentioned fourth-down stop by Hempfield's defense, and the other being a botched punt by Dallastown.

The Black Knights would recover the Wildcats’ miscue and turn it into seven points, ultimately being the difference-maker in the game.

Star of the game

Harbaugh did it with both his arm and his legs. The Black Knights' QB was 13 of 20 for 190 passing yards and one touchdown through the air. On the ground, Harbaugh added 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Key statistics

Dallastown had 85 penalty yards, and two of the flags were game-changing. One brought back a huge run by Mahorney, and the other wiped away what would have been a deflected touchdown to tie the game.

Quotable

“If it is between 1-0 or 0-1, I’ll take 1-0,” Hempfield head coach George Eager said.

Up next

Hempfield will travel to always-difficult Manheim Central next Friday.